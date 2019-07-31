Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Operations of the Group
The Group's principal businesses are manufacturing and sale of footwear and business casual menswear in the PRC.
The Group's principal business maintained normal operations, but the decrease in turnover was mainly attributable to the suspension of trading in the Shares and the fact that it had outstanding debts, which affected its business operations.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 September 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice.
Please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 28 July 2017, 22 August 2017, 29 September 2017, 24 November 2017, 31 July 2018, 10 September 2018, 31 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 31 January 2019 and 30 April 2019 for the update on progress of fulfillment of resumption conditions.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
