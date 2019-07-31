Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2016 in relation to, among others, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the Stock Exchange; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 18 May 2017 in relation to the conditions for resumption of trading of the Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the modified conditions for resumption of trading of Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iv) announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the amendments to the delisting framework under the Listing Rules; and (v) announcements of the Company dated 31 July 2018, 10 September 2018, 31 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 31 January 2019 and 30 April 2019 in relation to the update on development of suspension of trading (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

RESUMPTION PLAN AND THE LATEST PROGRESS IN FULFILLMENT OF THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

The company is undergoing bankruptcy reorganization, the company will arrange a resumption plan according to the progress of bankruptcy reorganization.