HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)


Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION

08/08/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KWOON CHUNG BUS HOLDINGS LIMITED

冠 忠 巴 士 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 306)

UPDATE ON DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) and 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to updates on information of a director of the Company.

Mr. Chan Bing Woon, SBS, JP ("Mr. Chan"), an independent non-executive director of the Company, acts as an independent non-executive director of China Regenerative Medicine International Limited ("CRMI") (a company whose issued shares are listed on the GEM board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8158).

The board of directors of the Company ("Board") was informed that on 15 July 2019, Mr. Chan was censured by the Listing Committee of GEM of the Stock Exchange for his breach of Rule 5.01(6) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of GEM of the Stock Exchange ("GEM Listing Rules") and the declaration and undertaking in the form set out in Appendix 6-A of the GEM Listing Rules to comply with the GEM Listing Rules to the best of his abilities and to use his best endeavours to procure compliance of GEM Listing Rules by CRMI. For details, please refer to the regulatory announcement published on the website of the Stock Exchange on 15 July 2019 (https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/gem/2019/0715/2019071500311.pdf).

By order of the Board

Chan Kwok Kee, Andy

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Leung Pak, Matthew, BBS, Mr. Wong Cheuk On, James and Mr. Lo Man Po as executive directors and Mr. Chan Bing Woon, SBS, JP, Mr. James Mathew Fong and Mr. Chan Fong Kong, Francis as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 22:40:01 UTC
