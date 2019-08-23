Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON PROFIT GUARANTEE AND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF 51% ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THAI GALLERY (HK) LIMITED
08/23/2019 | 11:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Earthasia International Holdings Limited
泛 亞 環 境 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6128)
UPDATE ON PROFIT GUARANTEE AND
SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT
IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF 51% ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THAI GALLERY (HK) LIMITED
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 March 2017 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Acquisition of 51% issued share capital of Thai Gallery (HK) Limited pursuant to the New Acquisition Agreement. As at the date hereof, the Acquisition has been completed and the Target Company has become a subsidiary of the Company. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Vendors entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") in relation to the Acquisition to amend and add certain terms of the New Acquisition Agreement.
Profit Guarantee
Under the New Acquisition Agreement, the Vendors provided profit guarantee on the Target Company for each of three financial years ending 31 December 2020. The audited net profit after tax of the Target Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB4,000,000 which could not met the Guaranteed Profit for 2018 in the amount of RMB6,000,000 as the wholly owned subsidiary of the Target Company, Taihuan Shanghai, opened two new restaurants serving Thai cuisine (the "New Restaurants") in Chengdu, the PRC, in 2018 which have not reached the break-even point. One of the New Restaurants had suspended operation for several months and suffered significant damages due to the severe defects of the premises where it was located. The other new restaurant's operation
had also been seriously affected due to the dispute with the relevant landlord on the use of the outdoor areas where it was located. The New Restaurants have taken legal actions against the respective landlords and claimed for the damages suffered. As the Target Company failed to meet the Guaranteed Profit in 2018 because of circumstances which were out of control of the Vendors, in order to achieve a long-term cooperation and success between the Purchaser and the Vendors, the parties agreed that the period and the amount of Guaranteed Profit be amended.
Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement, the Vendors guarantee to the Purchaser that the total audited net operating profit after tax of Taihuan Shanghai and Thai Gallery (Italy) (collectively "the Relevant Subsidiaries") for each of the three financial years ending 31 December 2019, 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2021 shall be not less than RMB6,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$6,638,000), RMB7,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$7,744,000) and RMB8,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$8,850,000) respectively. For avoidance of doubt and for the purpose of the profit guarantee, the total audited net operating profit after tax of the Relevant Subsidiaries shall not include the financial accounts of the New Restaurants.
In the event that the aforesaid profit guarantee for any of the relevant financial years cannot be met, the Vendors shall compensate the Purchaser in cash, within 10 Business Days after the auditor's report have been issued in respect of the relevant financial year. The amount of compensation shall be calculated in accordance with the following formula:
[
Actual total amount
]
Note 1
Guaranteed Profit
of net operating
RMB38,000,000
for the relevant
- profit after tax for
X
X
51%
financial year
the relevant
RMB6,000,000
financial year
+
(Actual total amount of net operating loss after tax for the relevant financial year Note 2 X 51%)
Note 1: the ceiling of this figure is RMB3,000,000
Note 2: only applicable when a loss has been recorded. If a net operating profit has been recorded, this figure should be zero.
Further, there were provisions under the New Acquisition Agreement that if the audited net profit after tax of the Target Company for any of the relevant financial years ending 31 December 2020 exceeds the relevant amount of Guaranteed Profit, certain amount shall be paid by the Purchaser to the Vendors. The parties agreed that such provisions be deleted from the New Acquisition Agreement and no money was paid by the Purchaser to the Vendors thereunder.
Undertaking on Expansion
There is a provision under the New Acquisition Agreement that the Vendors undertake to procure and assist Taihuan Shanghai to open a new branch of Thai Restaurant or otherwise a restaurant serving Thai cuisine each year within 3 years from the date of the New Acquisition Agreement. The parties agreed that such provision be deleted from the New Acquisition Agreement.
Save as disclosed above, all other material terms and conditions of the New Acquisition Agreement shall remain unchanged and be in full force and effect. The Directors consider that the terms of the Supplemental Agreement were arrived at after arm's length negotiation and are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Supplemental Agreement is in the interest of the Company and Shareholders as a whole.
For identification purpose only. The Chinese name has been translated in English in this announcement. In the event of any discrepancies between the Chinese name and the English translation, the Chinese name prevails.
For illustration only, amounts in RMB in this announcement have been translated into HK$ at the rate of RMB1.00 = HK$1.1063. No representation is made that any amounts in HK$ and RMB have been or could be converted at the above rate or at any other rates or at all.
By Order of the Board
Earthasia International Holdings Limited
Lau Hing Tat Patrick
Chairman
Hong Kong, 23 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lau Hing Tat Patrick, Mr. Chan Yick Yan Andross, Mr. Tian Ming, Mr. Yang Liu and Mr. Qiu Bin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Ma Lida; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Tam Ip Fong Sin, Mr. Wong Wang Tai and Mr. Wang Yuncai.
