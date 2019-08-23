Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON PROFIT GUARANTEE AND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF 51% ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THAI GALLERY (HK) LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Earthasia International Holdings Limited

泛 亞 環 境 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6128)

UPDATE ON PROFIT GUARANTEE AND

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF 51% ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THAI GALLERY (HK) LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 March 2017 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Acquisition of 51% issued share capital of Thai Gallery (HK) Limited pursuant to the New Acquisition Agreement. As at the date hereof, the Acquisition has been completed and the Target Company has become a subsidiary of the Company. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Vendors entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") in relation to the Acquisition to amend and add certain terms of the New Acquisition Agreement.

Profit Guarantee

Under the New Acquisition Agreement, the Vendors provided profit guarantee on the Target Company for each of three financial years ending 31 December 2020. The audited net profit after tax of the Target Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB4,000,000 which could not met the Guaranteed Profit for 2018 in the amount of RMB6,000,000 as the wholly owned subsidiary of the Target Company, Taihuan Shanghai, opened two new restaurants serving Thai cuisine (the "New Restaurants") in Chengdu, the PRC, in 2018 which have not reached the break-even point. One of the New Restaurants had suspended operation for several months and suffered significant damages due to the severe defects of the premises where it was located. The other new restaurant's operation