Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

07/31/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

康健國際醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3886)

UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

This announcement is made by Town Health International Medical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 18 December 2017, 11 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 28 August 2018, 5 November 2018, 31 January 2019, 28 March 2019 and 30 April 2019, respectively, the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 published on 21 September 2018 and the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on 17 April 2019.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF TRADING RESUMPTION

The Company has previously made a resumption application to the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") under section 9 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (Chapter 571V of the Laws of Hong Kong). Such application is in progress and will be considered by the board of the SFC. The Company will continue to communicate with the SFC and seek to resume the trading of its shares on the Stock Exchange as soon as practicable. Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

1

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Group has been carrying on its business as usual and continues to focus on (i) provision of medical and dental services in Hong Kong; (ii) managing healthcare networks and provision of third party medical network administrator services in Hong Kong; and (iii) provision of medical and dental services, as well as hospital management and related services in the People's Republic of China.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 November 2017 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

Lee Chik Yuet

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Miss Choi Ka Yee, Crystal (Chairperson), Dr. Hui Ka Wah, Ronnie, JP (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lee Chik Yuet, Mr. Wong Seung Ming (Chief Financial Officer) and Dr. Chan Wing Lok, Brian; the non-executive Directors are Dr. Choi Chee Ming, GBS, JP (Deputy Chairman), Ms. Fang Haiyan (Deputy Chairperson) and Mr. Chen Jinhao; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George, MH, Mr. Yu Xuezhong, Ms. Li Mingqin, Mr. Yu Kai Fung Jackie and Mr. Wong Sai Kit.

2

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:19:08 UTC
