Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

Town Health International Medical Group Limited

康健國際醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3886)

UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

This announcement is made by Town Health International Medical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

RECENT DEVELOPMENT OF TRADING RESUMPTION

The Company has previously made a resumption application to the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") under section 9 of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (Chapter 571V of the Laws of Hong Kong). Such application is in progress and will be considered by the board of the SFC. The Company will continue to communicate with the SFC and seek to resume the trading of its shares on the Stock Exchange as soon as practicable. Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.