Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON REVIEW REQUEST OF DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

08/23/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國農控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1236)

UPDATE ON REVIEW REQUEST OF

DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

This announcement is made by National Agricultural Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 March 2017, 16 May 2017, 19 June 2017, 23 June 2017, 4 July 2017, 25 July 2017, 18 August 2017, 3 November 2017, 12 March 2018, 28 March 2018, 2 July 2018, 1 August 2018, 9 August 2018, 31 October 2018, 11 February 2019, 29 March 2019, 30 April 2019, 7 August 2019 and 21 August 2019 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

UPDATE ON REVIEW REQUEST OF DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

The Company received a letter from the Head of Listing of the Stock Exchange on 21 August 2019 that they have accepted the review request of the Delisting Decision, and will notify the Company the date of the review hearing in due course.

Should there be any material development(s), further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. Shareholders who have queries on about the implication of the delisting of the Shares are advised to seek appropriate professional advice.

1

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES

Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will continue to suspend until further notice.

For and on behalf of

National Agricultural Holdings Limited

Ma Zhaohui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, being Mr. Ma Zhaohui, Mr. Yang Ruisheng and Mr. Lei Zhen, and three independent non-executive Directors, being Ms. Chiu Kam Hing Kathy, Mr. Fan William Chung Yue and Mr. Cheung Pak To, Patrick.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:02:11 UTC
