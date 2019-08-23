Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON REVIEW REQUEST OF DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

國農控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1236)

UPDATE ON REVIEW REQUEST OF

DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

This announcement is made by National Agricultural Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

UPDATE ON REVIEW REQUEST OF DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

The Company received a letter from the Head of Listing of the Stock Exchange on 21 August 2019 that they have accepted the review request of the Delisting Decision, and will notify the Company the date of the review hearing in due course.

Should there be any material development(s), further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.