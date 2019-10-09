Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON THE CHANGE OF DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 30 September 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by Centenary United Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') and the announcements (the ''Announcements'') of the Company dated 3 October 2019 and 8 October 2019 in relation to the change of designated branches of receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer.

CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED

世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1959)

UPDATE ON THE CHANGE OF

DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK

Reference is made to the Prospectus and the formal notice of the Company (the ''Formal Notice''), both dated 30 September 2019, in relation to the Global Offering; the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms in connection thereto; and the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 8 October 2019, the Company has been informed by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, the receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer, that the Citywalk Branch and the Causeway Bay Branch will no longer be available for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms until further notice, and the Chuk Yuen Estate Branch would serve as a replacement branch for the purpose of the Hong Kong Public Offer commencing from 9 October 2019. Commencing from 10 October 2019, the branch of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited at Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon (the ''Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch'') will serve as a further replacement branch for the purpose of the Hong