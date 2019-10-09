Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON THE CHANGE OF DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 08:11am EDT

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 30 September 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by Centenary United Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') and the announcements (the ''Announcements'') of the Company dated 3 October 2019 and 8 October 2019 in relation to the change of designated branches of receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED

世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1959)

UPDATE ON THE CHANGE OF

DESIGNATED BRANCHES OF RECEIVING BANK

Reference is made to the Prospectus and the formal notice of the Company (the ''Formal Notice''), both dated 30 September 2019, in relation to the Global Offering; the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms in connection thereto; and the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 8 October 2019, the Company has been informed by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, the receiving bank for the Hong Kong Public Offer, that the Citywalk Branch and the Causeway Bay Branch will no longer be available for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms until further notice, and the Chuk Yuen Estate Branch would serve as a replacement branch for the purpose of the Hong Kong Public Offer commencing from 9 October 2019. Commencing from 10 October 2019, the branch of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited at Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96 Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon (the ''Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch'') will serve as a further replacement branch for the purpose of the Hong

- 1 -

Kong Public Offer. For avoidance of doubt, the designated branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms starting from 10 October 2019 shall be as follows:

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Branch Name

Address

Hong Kong Island

King's Road Branch

131-133 King's Road, North Point,

Hong Kong

Kowloon

Chuk Yuen Estate Branch

Shop S1, Chuk Yuen Shopping

Centre, Chuk Yuen South Estate,

Kowloon

Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch

Shop 3, LG/F, Hilton Towers, 96

Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

East, Kowloon

New Territories

Texaco Road Branch

Shop A112, East Asia Gardens, 36

Texaco Road, Tsuen Wan, New

Territories

The dates and times during which the Chuk Yuen Estate Branch and the Tsim Sha Tsui East Branch will be available for the collection of copies of the Prospectus and WHITE Application Forms and the lodging of WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms will be the same as the original dates and times during which the Citywalk Branch and the Causeway Bay Branch would be available as described in the Prospectus and the Formal Notice. The WHITE or YELLOW Application Forms shall remain effective for purposes of application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares.

DIRECTORS' VIEW

Having taken into account all the relevant circumstances (including the fact that the nature of the information described above does not constitute any significant change affecting any matter contained in the Prospectus or give rise to a significant new matter, the inclusion of information in respect of which would have been required to be in the Prospectus if it had arisen before the Prospectus was issued, and that such changes do not alter any particular or information of the Company which is necessary to enable an investor to make an informed assessment of the activities, assets and liabilities, financial position, management and prospect of the Company and of its profits and losses and of the rights attaching to the Shares), the Directors do not consider such changes sufficiently significant so as to justify the issue of a supplemental prospectus and supplemental WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms.

By order of the Board

Centenary United Holdings Limited

Law Hau Kit

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 October 2019

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive Directors, Mr. Law Hau Kit, Mr. Chen Shaoxing and Ms. Li Huifang, and three independent non- executive Directors, Mr. Li Wai Keung, Mr. Chang Eric Jackson and Ms. Yan Fei.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement is available for viewing on the Company's website at www.car2000.com.cn and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

In case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 12:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the change of designated branches o..
PU
06:34aNO DEAL : Why Buying the London Stock Exchange Is Hard to Do
DJ
04:16aAfter spurned play for LSE, Hong Kong bourse to seek deeper China embrace
RE
10/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the nomination committ..
PU
10/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the remuneration commi..
PU
10/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference for the audit committee
PU
10/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committe..
PU
10/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit..
PU
10/08HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
PU
10/08UK shares succumb to Brexit fears; LSE drops as Hong Kong nixes bid
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 422 M
EBIT 2019 11 538 M
Net income 2019 9 535 M
Finance 2019 51 058 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 291 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 270,25  HKD
Last Close Price 231,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.14%37 080
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.23.38%52 085
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.82%29 913
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG33.06%28 028
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 697
NASDAQ19.01%15 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group