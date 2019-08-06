Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE COOPERATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

震 雄 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00057)

UPDATE ON THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE POSSIBLE COOPERATION

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 28 November 2018 (the "First Announcement") and 30 April 2019 (the "Second Announcement", together with the First Announcement, the "Announcements") respectively in relation to the Possible Cooperation. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same respective meanings as defined in the Announcements.

It was disclosed in the First Announcement that if, by 30 April 2019 (the "Deadline"), the PRC government authorities only give their approval on developing Plot C into affordable commercial residential houses (安居型商品房), then regardless of whether approvals have been obtained from the government authorities towards the Commercial Plan of Plot A and Plot B, Oriental Grand, Team Empire and Gaw Capital (collectively, the "Parties") shall negotiate in an amicable manner whether to proceed with the Possible Cooperation. However, each of Oriental Grand and Team Empire shall have the right to terminate the Framework Agreement by giving a notice in writing (the "Notice") to the other parties to the Framework Agreement by 15 May 2019.

It was disclosed in the Second Announcement that the Parties had agreed to extend the Deadline from 30 April 2019 to 31 July 2019, and the deadline for giving the Notice (if any) from 15 May 2019 to 15 August 2019.

Further to the negotiations between the Parties and between the Parties and the relevant PRC government authorities, the Company announces that on 29 July 2019, CH Industrial Park submitted an application (the "Application") to the Construction Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality (深圳市住房和建设局) for an indication to include Plot C in the subsidised affordable housing development year planning scheme (保障性安居工程年度計劃) pursuant to the Building and Management Policy of Housing for Talents of Shenzhen Municipality (Consultation of 29 April 2019) (深圳市人才住房建設和管理辦法)(2019年4月29日徵求意

