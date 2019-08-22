Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND INSIDE INFORMATION

08/22/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

UPDATE ON THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Interim Results Announcement") dated 9 August 2019 and the announcement dated 21 August 2019 regarding the update on the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Update Announcement") of the Company.

Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as the defined terms in the Interim Results Announcement and the Update Announcement.

BACKGROUND

As mentioned in the Update Announcement, on 20 August 2019, Norilsk Nickel published its first half 2019 interim consolidated IFRS financial results ("Norilsk Nickel Financial Statements") on its own website. The management of the Company is reviewing the Norilsk Nickel Financial Statements and is of the view that it has material positive impact on the Company's published consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (as disclosed in the Interim Results Announcement).

The management of the Company has reassessed its share of profit, other comprehensive income, foreign currency translation gain and carrying value of investment in its associate, Norilsk Nickel, and concluded that in the consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (which are set out in the Interim Results Announcement) the share of profit of associates and joint ventures was understated by USD67 million, foreign currency translation gain was overstated by USD32 million and interests in associates was understated by USD35 million.

As a result the Company has adjusted the consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to reflect the results of the reassessment by the Company's management.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

On 22 August 2019, the board of directors of the Company has approved the adjusted consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Adjusted Financial Information"). The Company's auditor, JSC KPMG, has provided an independent auditor's report on the Adjusted Financial Information, a copy of which is attached to the Adjusted Financial Information. The Company has noted that the independent auditor's report does not contain any qualification to its conclusion.

AMENDMENT TO INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

As a result of the adjustments to the consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 discussed above, corresponding amendments are made to the content of the Interim Results Announcement. Material amendments, among others, are set out below:

  • Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD625 million, rather than USD558 million as set out on pages 3, 12 21, 22, 44, 45, 48, 49, 74 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Profit for the three months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD352 million rather than USD285 million as set out on pages 12, 44, 45, 74 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Recurring net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD666 million rather than USD599 million as set out on pages 3, 12, 22 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Recurring net profit for the three months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD366 million rather than USD299 million as set out on page 12 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Share of profits of associates and joint ventures for the six months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD834 million rather than USD767 million as set out on pages 3, 44, 49, 63, 66, 75 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Share of profits of associates and joint ventures for the three months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD407 million rather than USD340 million as set out on pages 44, 66, 75 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Profit before income tax for the six months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD715 million rather than USD648 million as set out on pages 3, 21, 44, 66 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Profit before income tax for the three months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD399 million rather than USD332 million as set out on pages 44, 66 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD0.0411 rather than USD0.0367 as set out on pages 3, 44, 74 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Earnings per share for the three months ended 30 June 2019 should be USD0.0232 rather than USD0.0188 as set out on pages 44, 74 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Total equity should be USD6,271 million, rather than USD6,236 million as set out on pages 3, 47, 48 of the Interim Results Announcement.

  • Interest in associates and joint ventures should be USD4,350 million, rather than USD4,315 million as set out on pages 46, 75 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Total comprehensive income should be USD1,062 million, rather than USD1,027 million as set out on pages 45, 48 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Share of profits of Norilsk Nickel should be USD791 million, rather than USD724 million as set out on pages 21, 43, 63, 76 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Share of profits of Norilsk Nickel (net of tax) should be USD764 million, rather than USD697 million as set out on page 22 of the Interim Results Announcement.
  • Disclosure on the qualified opinion provided by the auditors of the Company, JSC KPMG set out on page 43 of the Interim Results Announcement should be eliminated.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.

All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the links http:// www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx and http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/respectively.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:37:01 UTC
