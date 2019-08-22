Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UPDATE ON THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Interim Results Announcement") dated 9 August 2019 and the announcement dated 21 August 2019 regarding the update on the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("Update Announcement") of the Company.

Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as the defined terms in the Interim Results Announcement and the Update Announcement.

BACKGROUND

As mentioned in the Update Announcement, on 20 August 2019, Norilsk Nickel published its first half 2019 interim consolidated IFRS financial results ("Norilsk Nickel Financial Statements") on its own website. The management of the Company is reviewing the Norilsk Nickel Financial Statements and is of the view that it has material positive impact on the Company's published consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (as disclosed in the Interim Results Announcement).

The management of the Company has reassessed its share of profit, other comprehensive income, foreign currency translation gain and carrying value of investment in its associate, Norilsk Nickel, and concluded that in the consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (which are set out in the Interim Results Announcement) the share of profit of associates and joint ventures was understated by USD67 million, foreign currency translation gain was overstated by USD32 million and interests in associates was understated by USD35 million.

As a result the Company has adjusted the consolidated interim condensed financial information as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to reflect the results of the reassessment by the Company's management.