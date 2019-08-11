Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON THE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited

金 山 軟 件 有 限 公 司

(Continued into the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03888)

UPDATE ON THE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

This announcement is made by Kingsoft Corporation Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby informs the shareholders that the Company held 11,800,547 class A ordinary shares and 662,806,049 class B ordinary shares in Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah") as of 30 June 2019. The ordinary shares of Cheetah are listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the form of American depositary shares (stock code: "CMCM"). The Company has observed that Cheetah has struggled with sluggish stock performance since April 2019. According to the accounting treatment requirements of the International Accounting Standards, the Company is in the process of assessing the investment in Cheetah and plans to make impairment provisions. It is expected that the total amount of provisions as of 30 June 2019 will be approximately RMB1.2 billion to RMB1.4 billion. The Company is still in the process of conducting the assessment, and the specific amount of provisions is yet to be finalized. The impairment provisions will have a negative impact on the profit of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2019. In respect of this arrangement, the Board wishes to emphasize that the provisions are accounting-related adjustments and non-cash items, and therefore, will not have any impact on the cash flow of the Group. In conclusion, the Group continues to maintain a healthy net cash balance.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the consolidated results of the Group for the half year ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the Board and the information currently available to the Company, but it has not been audited or reviewed by the auditor or the Audit Committee of the Company. Detailed financial results of the Group for the half year ended 30 June 2019 will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company on 20 August 2019.