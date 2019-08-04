Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ON THE SPIN-OFF AND LISTING OF CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD. ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

08/04/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or an invitation or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Hong Kong, the United States of America or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States of America.

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from the United States of America or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2039)

UPDATE ON THE SPIN-OFF AND LISTING OF

CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

This announcement is made pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcements of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 9 August 2018, 14 August 2018, 14 September 2018, 26 September 2018, 4 December 2018, 21 December 2018, 27 December 2018, 14 March 2019, 24 March 2019, 31 March 2019, 3 April 2019, 23 June 2019, 27 June 2019, 10 July 2019 and 11 July 2019 (the "Announcements") regarding the spin-off and separate listing of CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CIMC Vehicles"), a subsidiary of the Company, on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Over-allotment Option granted by CIMC Vehicles to the International Underwriters has not been exercised during the stabilization period and lapsed on 2 August 2019.

By the order of the Board

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

YU Yuqun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Hong (Chairman), Mr. LIU Chong (Vice-chairman), Mr. HU Xianfu and Mr. MING Dong as non-executive Directors; Mr. MAI Boliang as an executive Director; and Mr. HE Jiale, Mr. PAN Zhengqi and Ms. LUI FUNG Mei Yee, Mabel as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 01:59:03 UTC
