Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATES ON 2019 PRELIMINARY ANNUAL RESULTS

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

鄭州銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)

UPDATES ON 2019 PRELIMINARY ANNUAL RESULTS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The financial information set forth in this announcement is preliminarily calculated and prepared in accordance with Chinese Accounting Standards. Such information is the data of the Bank and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") and has not been audited by accounting firms. There may be discrepancies between the information contained herein and the final data to be disclosed in the 2019 annual report of the Bank. Potential investors and the shareholders of the Bank should pay attention to investment risks.