Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATES ON 2019 PRELIMINARY ANNUAL RESULTS
0
02/27/2020 | 11:08pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
鄭州銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)
(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)
UPDATES ON 2019 PRELIMINARY ANNUAL RESULTS
This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).
The financial information set forth in this announcement is preliminarily calculated and prepared in accordance with Chinese Accounting Standards. Such information is the data of the Bank and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") and has not been audited by accounting firms. There may be discrepancies between the information contained herein and the final data to be disclosed in the 2019 annual report of the Bank. Potential investors and the shareholders of the Bank should pay attention to investment risks.
1
Major Accounting Data And Financial Indicators For 2019
(Unit:RMB'000)
Rate of
change
Item
2019
2018
(%)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Operating income
13,486,901
11,156,817
20.88
Operating profit
4,005,369
3,785,691
5.80
Pre-provision operating
profit
9,802,686
7,970,075
22.99
Total profit
4,006,026
3,809,906
5.15
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the Bank
3,285,121
3,058,831
7.40
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the Bank
after deducting non-
recurring profit and loss
3,277,262
3,030,456
8.14
Basic earnings per share
(RMB/share)
0.47
0.47
-
Decreased by
Weighted average return on
0.70 percentage
net assets (%)
9.33
10.03
point
As at
As at
Rate of
December 31,
December 31,
change
Item
2019
2018
(%)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total assets
500,473,183
466,142,418
7.36
Equity attributable to holders
of ordinary shares of the
Bank
30,764,813
28,824,231
6.73
Share capital
5,921,932
5,921,932
-
Net assets per share
attributable to holders
of ordinary shares of the
Bank (RMB/share)
5.20
4.87
6.78
Non-performing loan ("NPL") ratio
Decreased by
0.10 percentage
(%)
2.37
2.47
point
Ratio of loans overdue for
Decreased by
more than 90 days to NPLs
5.84 percentage
(%)
89.52
95.36
points
2
Note: Basic earnings per share and weighted average return on net assets were calculated according to Compilation Rules for Information Disclosures by Companies that Offer Securities to the Public (No. 9): Calculation and Disclosure of Rate of Return on Equity and Earnings per Share . In 2019, the Bank distributed the dividends on the offshore preference shares. In calculating basic earnings per share and weighted average return on net assets for the period, the distributed dividends of the offshore preference shares for the period have been deducted from the "net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank", and the distributed dividends of the offshore preference shares and other equity instruments for the period have been deducted from the "weighted average net assets".
Information About Preliminary Operational And Financial Results
In 2019, under the leadership of the Board, the Bank actively responded to the complex and challenging economic and financial dynamics and firmly defended the bottom line of risks with enhanced risk management by upholding the operating principle of high quality development. Meanwhile, the Bank managed to maintain healthy development with good momentum by continuously strengthening the featured positioning of "trade finance, citizen finance and small and micro finance".
As at December 31, 2019, the Bank's total assets amounted to RMB500,473 million, representing an increase of 7.36% over the beginning of the year. The Bank achieved operating income of RMB13,487 million in 2019, an increase of 20.88% year on year. Pre-provision operating profit was RMB9,803 million, an increase of 22.99% year on year. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank was RMB3,285 million, an increase of 7.40% year on year. As at December 31, 2019, the NPL ratio was 2.37%, representing a decrease of 0.10 percentage point from the beginning of the year. The ratio of loans overdue for more than 90 days to NPLs was 89.52%, a decrease of 5.84 percentage points from the beginning of the year.
By order of the Board
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
WANG Tianyu
Chairman
Zhengzhou, Henan, China
February 28, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Tianyu, Mr. SHEN Xueqing and Mr. FENG Tao as executive directors, Mr. FAN Yutao, Mr. ZHANG Jingguo, Mr. JI Hongjun, Mr. LIANG Songwei and Mr. WANG Shihao as non-executive directors, Mr. XIE Taifeng, Mr. WU Ge, Ms. CHAN Mei Bo Mabel and Ms. LI Yanyan as independent non-executive directors.
The Bank is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:07:05 UTC