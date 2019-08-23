Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Unaudited Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 882)
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
OF TIANJIN LISHENG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
This announcement is made by Tianjin Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to provide shareholders of the Company and the public with the unaudited consolidated financial results of its indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary, Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (天津力生製藥股份有限公司) ("Lisheng Pharmaceutical"), for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Lisheng Pharmaceutical is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, the Company indirectly holds approximately 34.41% of the issued share capital of Lisheng Pharmaceutical. The unaudited consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2019 of Lisheng Pharmaceutical prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises are provided below:
Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Income Statement
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
For the six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB
RMB
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
1.
Total operating income
855,026,310.95
769,517,941.45
Including: Operating income
855,026,310.95
769,517,941.45
2.
Total operating costs
754,844,585.10
687,109,060.91
Including: Costs of sales
245,589,218.43
234,512,804.82
Business tax and surcharge
17,275,195.96
17,702,404.85
Selling expenses
370,733,493.76
304,172,352.35
Administrative expenses
57,932,998.39
55,078,861.83
Research expenses
69,523,829.25
88,194,050.07
Finance expenses
-6,210,150.69
-12,551,413.01
Including: Interest expenses
2,457,461.81
2,816,837.50
Interest income
8,684,442.80
15,331,159.95
Add: Investment income
4,226,573.02
-669,643.47
Including: Investment income from associates
and joint ventures
3,101,573.02
-857,180.99
Impairment losses on assets
32,773.09
-14,392.86
3.
Operating profit
104,441,071.96
81,724,844.21
Add: Non-operating income
1,973,757.02
284,723.64
Less: Non-operating expenses
182,534.29
232,827.03
4.
Total profit
106,232,294.69
81,776,740.82
Less: Income tax expenses
17,375,865.15
12,978,778.25
5.
Net profit
88,856,429.54
68,797,962.57
Net profit attributable to owners of parent company
88,856,429.54
68,797,962.57
6.
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
―
―
7.
Total comprehensive income
88,856,429.54
68,797,962.57
Total comprehensive income attributable to
owners of parent company
88,856,429.54
68,797,962.57
8.
Earnings per share:
(1) Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.49
0.38
(2) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.49
0.38
Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at 30 June 2019
At 30 June
At 31 December
2019
2018
RMB
RMB
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
2,431,726,392.39
2,302,027,950.38
Non-current assets
3,207,880,174.83
1,615,173,597.11
Total assets
5,639,606,567.22
3,917,201,547.49
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
771,424,069.59
684,792,895.81
Non-current liabilities
262,160,261.82
20,053,339.65
Total liabilities
1,033,584,331.41
704,846,235.46
OWNERS' EQUITY
Share capital
182,454,992.00
182,454,992.00
Capital reserves
1,691,564,108.23
1,691,564,108.23
Other comprehensive income
1,363,072,737.09
5,068,372.00
Special reserves
14,454,639.87
12,510,530.31
Surplus reserves
374,057,331.92
374,057,331.92
Undistributed profit
980,418,426.70
946,699,977.57
Total equity attributable to owners of
parent company
4,606,022,235.81
3,212,355,312.03
TOTAL OWNERS' EQUITY
4,606,022,235.81
3,212,355,312.03
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
OWNERS' EQUITY
5,639,606,567.22
3,917,201,547.49
Shareholders of the Company should note that the above unaudited financial information pertains only to Lisheng Pharmaceutical and not to the Company itself.
Details of the unaudited consolidated financial results of Lisheng Pharmaceutical for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are available on the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).
By Order of the Board
Tianjin Development Holdings Limited
Wang Zhiyong
Executive Director and General Manager
Hong Kong, 23 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company consists of Mr. Wang Zhiyong, Dr. Cui Di, Dr. Yang Chuan, Mr. Cheung Wing Yui, Edward*, Dr. Chan Ching Har, Eliza*, Dr. Cheng Hon Kwan**, Mr. Mak Kwai Wing, Alexander**, Ms. Ng Yi Kum, Estella**, Mr. Wong Shiu Hoi, Peter** and Dr. Loke Yu**.
