Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

The board of directors ("Board") of Tian An China Investments Company Limited ("Company") announces that the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 are as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30th June, 2019

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30th June,

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

(4)

1,005,980

2,355,685

Cost of sales

(535,497)

(1,327,790)

Gross profit

470,483

1,027,895

Other income and gains

(5)

166,006

134,096

Marketing and distribution expenses

(22,271)

(28,451)

Administrative expenses

(171,473)

(145,195)

Other operating expenses

(2,491)

(14,069)

Net increase (decrease) in fair value of equity

16,340

securities at fair value through profit or loss

(15,582)

Net decrease in fair value of financial assets at

(15,406)

fair value through profit or loss

(9,482)

Fair value gain on transfer of inventories of

32,642

completed properties to investment properties

139,295

Increase in fair value of investment properties

131,686

107,261

Write-down of inventories of completed properties

(1,935)

-

Impairment loss on properties for development

(42,330)

-

Amortisation of properties for development

(13,549)

(14,014)

Finance costs

(78,949)

(82,049)

Share of profit of associates

4,867

46,382

Share of profit of joint ventures

527,293

160,529

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) For the six months ended 30th June, 2019

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30th June,

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit before tax

1,000,913

1,306,616

Taxation

(6)

(135,511)

(454,593)

Profit for the period

(7)

865,402

852,023

Profit for the period attributable to:

853,472

Owners of the Company

836,929

Non-controlling interests

11,930

15,094

865,402

852,023

HK cents

HK cents

Earnings per share

(8)

56.64

Basic

55.54

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30th June, 2019

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30th June,

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the period

865,402

852,023

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation to presentation

(163,863)

currency

(208,442)

Share of other comprehensive expense of associates and

(43,609)

joint ventures

(49,470)

Net change in fair value of investments in equity

instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

(22,689)

income

(15,842)

Deferred tax effect on change in fair value of

investment in an equity instrument at fair value

165

through other comprehensive income

1,513

(229,996)

(272,241)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

(7,918)

foreign operations

(34,295)

Others

339

254

(7,579)

(34,041)

Other comprehensive expense for the period

(237,575)

(306,282)

Total comprehensive income for the period

627,827

545,741

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

618,124

Owners of the Company

541,387

Non-controlling interests

9,703

4,354

627,827

545,741

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30th June, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current Assets

225,776

Property, plant and equipment

234,312

Right-of-use assets

39,587

-

Investment properties

13,712,491

13,622,280

Properties for development

3,661,123

3,818,333

Deposits for acquisition of properties

191,923

for development

193,245

Prepaid lease payments on land use rights

-

39,212

Other assets - properties interests

16,783

17,225

Interests in associates

2,893,918

2,891,331

Interests in joint ventures

6,119,686

5,304,245

Loans receivable

283,153

264,305

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

187,197

114,790

Equity instruments at fair value through

316,821

other comprehensive income

211,698

Club memberships

10,500

10,500

Deferred tax assets

119,029

116,962

27,777,987

26,838,438

Current Assets

Inventories of properties

2,125,679

- under development

1,797,689

- completed

3,559,628

3,993,950

Other inventories

2,738

415

Amounts due from associates

189,792

202,792

Amounts due from joint ventures

1,323,254

1,333,437

Amounts due from non-controlling interests

18,182

18,391

Loans receivable

956,564

1,369,144

Trade and other receivables, deposits and

360,031

prepayments

(9)

331,494

Prepaid lease payments on land use rights

-

892

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

176,136

229,885

Equity securities at fair value through profit or loss

61,685

49,390

Prepaid tax

888

2,791

Pledged bank deposits

1,142,728

552,663

Bank balances and cash

2,038,297

2,293,386

11,955,602

12,176,319

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) At 30th June, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

30th June,

31st December,

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current Liabilities

1,842,979

Trade and other payables

(10)

1,859,071

Contract liabilities

1,585,491

1,991,420

Tax liabilities

1,432,116

1,431,416

Interest-bearing borrowings

1,637,847

1,328,035

Interest-free borrowings

1,139,000

950,768

7,637,433

7,560,710

Net Current Assets

4,318,169

4,615,609

32,096,156

31,454,047

Capital and Reserves

3,788,814

Share capital

3,788,814

Reserves

20,411,034

20,094,264

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

24,199,848

23,883,078

Non-controlling interests

1,348,568

1,369,933

Total Equity

25,548,416

25,253,011

Non-current Liabilities

3,724,505

Interest-bearing borrowings

3,402,238

Deferred rental income from a tenant

20,432

24,800

Rental deposits from tenants

23,331

22,145

Deferred tax liabilities

2,779,472

2,751,853

6,547,740

6,201,036

32,096,156

31,454,047

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction and discloseable transactio..
PU
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Closure of register of members
PU
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ..
PU
11:37aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of registered office and principal sha..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - selection as a const..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed privatisation of aberdeen restaurant..
PU
11:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement CM..
PU
10:57aABERDEEN RESTAURANT ENTERPRISES LIMI : Form of proxy for the extraordinary gener..
PU
10:57aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement in relation to receipt of a warn..
PU
10:57aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 31,3x
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
EV / Sales2019 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ16.86%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group