Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

The board of directors ("Board") of Tian An China Investments Company Limited ("Company") announces that the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 are as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30th June, 2019