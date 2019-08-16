Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30th June, 2019
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019
The board of directors ("Board") of Tian An China Investments Company Limited ("Company") announces that the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 are as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30th June, 2019
(Unaudited)
Six months ended 30th June,
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
(4)
1,005,980
2,355,685
Cost of sales
(535,497)
(1,327,790)
Gross profit
470,483
1,027,895
Other income and gains
(5)
166,006
134,096
Marketing and distribution expenses
(22,271)
(28,451)
Administrative expenses
(171,473)
(145,195)
Other operating expenses
(2,491)
(14,069)
Net increase (decrease) in fair value of equity
16,340
securities at fair value through profit or loss
(15,582)
Net decrease in fair value of financial assets at
(15,406)
fair value through profit or loss
(9,482)
Fair value gain on transfer of inventories of
32,642
completed properties to investment properties
139,295
Increase in fair value of investment properties
131,686
107,261
Write-down of inventories of completed properties
(1,935)
-
Impairment loss on properties for development
(42,330)
-
Amortisation of properties for development
(13,549)
(14,014)
Finance costs
(78,949)
(82,049)
Share of profit of associates
4,867
46,382
Share of profit of joint ventures
527,293
160,529
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued) For the six months ended 30th June, 2019
(Unaudited)
Six months ended 30th June,
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit before tax
1,000,913
1,306,616
Taxation
(6)
(135,511)
(454,593)
Profit for the period
(7)
865,402
852,023
Profit for the period attributable to:
853,472
Owners of the Company
836,929
Non-controlling interests
11,930
15,094
865,402
852,023
HK cents
HK cents
Earnings per share
(8)
56.64
Basic
55.54
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30th June, 2019
(Unaudited)
Six months ended 30th June,
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the period
865,402
852,023
Other comprehensive (expense) income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation to presentation
(163,863)
currency
(208,442)
Share of other comprehensive expense of associates and
(43,609)
joint ventures
(49,470)
Net change in fair value of investments in equity
instruments at fair value through other comprehensive
(22,689)
income
(15,842)
Deferred tax effect on change in fair value of
investment in an equity instrument at fair value
165
through other comprehensive income
1,513
(229,996)
(272,241)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of
(7,918)
foreign operations
(34,295)
Others
339
254
(7,579)
(34,041)
Other comprehensive expense for the period
(237,575)
(306,282)
Total comprehensive income for the period
627,827
545,741
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
618,124
Owners of the Company
541,387
Non-controlling interests
9,703
4,354
627,827
545,741
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30th June, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current Assets
225,776
Property, plant and equipment
234,312
Right-of-use assets
39,587
-
Investment properties
13,712,491
13,622,280
Properties for development
3,661,123
3,818,333
Deposits for acquisition of properties
191,923
for development
193,245
Prepaid lease payments on land use rights
-
39,212
Other assets - properties interests
16,783
17,225
Interests in associates
2,893,918
2,891,331
Interests in joint ventures
6,119,686
5,304,245
Loans receivable
283,153
264,305
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
187,197
114,790
Equity instruments at fair value through
316,821
other comprehensive income
211,698
Club memberships
10,500
10,500
Deferred tax assets
119,029
116,962
27,777,987
26,838,438
Current Assets
Inventories of properties
2,125,679
- under development
1,797,689
- completed
3,559,628
3,993,950
Other inventories
2,738
415
Amounts due from associates
189,792
202,792
Amounts due from joint ventures
1,323,254
1,333,437
Amounts due from non-controlling interests
18,182
18,391
Loans receivable
956,564
1,369,144
Trade and other receivables, deposits and
360,031
prepayments
(9)
331,494
Prepaid lease payments on land use rights
-
892
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
176,136
229,885
Equity securities at fair value through profit or loss
61,685
49,390
Prepaid tax
888
2,791
Pledged bank deposits
1,142,728
552,663
Bank balances and cash
2,038,297
2,293,386
11,955,602
12,176,319
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) At 30th June, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
30th June,
31st December,
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Current Liabilities
1,842,979
Trade and other payables
(10)
1,859,071
Contract liabilities
1,585,491
1,991,420
Tax liabilities
1,432,116
1,431,416
Interest-bearing borrowings
1,637,847
1,328,035
Interest-free borrowings
1,139,000
950,768
7,637,433
7,560,710
Net Current Assets
4,318,169
4,615,609
32,096,156
31,454,047
Capital and Reserves
3,788,814
Share capital
3,788,814
Reserves
20,411,034
20,094,264
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
24,199,848
23,883,078
Non-controlling interests
1,348,568
1,369,933
Total Equity
25,548,416
25,253,011
Non-current Liabilities
3,724,505
Interest-bearing borrowings
3,402,238
Deferred rental income from a tenant
20,432
24,800
Rental deposits from tenants
23,331
22,145
Deferred tax liabilities
2,779,472
2,751,853
6,547,740
6,201,036
32,096,156
31,454,047
