Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF A MAJORITY INTEREST IN THE CHINA NVC-LIGHTING BUSINESS (70% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANIES) AND PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2222)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL

IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF A MAJORITY INTEREST IN

THE CHINA NVC-LIGHTING BUSINESS (70% EQUITY INTEREST IN

THE TARGET COMPANIES)

AND

PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Financial Adviser to the Company

Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited

THE DISPOSAL AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 August 2019, the Company, LED Holdings, Holdco, the Purchaser and KKR entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Company and LED Holdings have conditionally agreed to dispose of, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the Target Companies with a valuation of 100% of the equity of the Target Companies of RMB5,559,010,897, subject to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement. The Target Group is principally engaged in the China NVC-lighting Business.

Before the Disposal, the Company directly, and indirectly through LED Holdings, holds a 100% equity interest in the Target Companies. After the Closing, the Company and KKR will respectively indirectly hold 30% and 70% of the total equity interests in the Target Companies and the Target Companies will not be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The Company and KKR will, upon Closing, enter into the Shareholders' Agreement to govern the management of, and the relationship between the shareholders of, Holdco, being the indirect holding company of the Target Group after Closing.

SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Subject to, among other things, the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM and the Closing, the Board intends to declare a Special Dividend of not less than HK$0.9 per Share to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a record date to be determined. A further announcement will be made by the Company in this regard as and when appropriate.