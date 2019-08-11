Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF A MAJORITY INTEREST IN THE CHINA NVC-LIGHTING BUSINESS (70% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANIES) AND PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2222)
VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL
IN RELATION TO
THE DISPOSAL OF A MAJORITY INTEREST IN
THE CHINA NVC-LIGHTING BUSINESS (70% EQUITY INTEREST IN
THE TARGET COMPANIES)
AND
PROPOSED DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND
Financial Adviser to the Company
Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited
THE DISPOSAL AGREEMENT
The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 August 2019, the Company, LED Holdings, Holdco, the Purchaser and KKR entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Company and LED Holdings have conditionally agreed to dispose of, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the Target Companies with a valuation of 100% of the equity of the Target Companies of RMB5,559,010,897, subject to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement. The Target Group is principally engaged in the China NVC-lighting Business.
Before the Disposal, the Company directly, and indirectly through LED Holdings, holds a 100% equity interest in the Target Companies. After the Closing, the Company and KKR will respectively indirectly hold 30% and 70% of the total equity interests in the Target Companies and the Target Companies will not be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The Company and KKR will, upon Closing, enter into the Shareholders' Agreement to govern the management of, and the relationship between the shareholders of, Holdco, being the indirect holding company of the Target Group after Closing.
SPECIAL DIVIDEND
Subject to, among other things, the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM and the Closing, the Board intends to declare a Special Dividend of not less than HK$0.9 per Share to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a record date to be determined. A further announcement will be made by the Company in this regard as and when appropriate.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable Percentage Ratios calculated in respect of the Disposal is more than 75%, the Disposal constitutes a very substantial disposal for the Company which is subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
The EGM will be convened and held for Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve:
the Share Purchase Agreement, all ancillary agreements to the Share Purchase Agreement (including the Agreed Form of the Shareholders' Agreement) and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the Special Dividend. A circular containing, among other matters, further information of the Disposal and the Special Dividend, a notice convening the EGM and other information as required under the Listing Rules will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 October 2019 so as to allow sufficient time for the preparation of the relevant information for inclusion in the circular.
The payment of the Special Dividend is subject to, among others, approval of the Shareholders at the EGM and the Closing. The Closing is conditional on certain conditions precedent being fulfilled. Accordingly, the Disposal and the Special Dividend may or may not materialize. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 August 2019, the Company, LED Holdings, Holdco, the Purchaser and KKR entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Company and LED Holdings have conditionally agreed to dispose of, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the Target Companies with a valuation of 100% of the equity of the Target Companies of RMB5,559,010,897 subject to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement. The Target Group is principally engaged in the China NVC-lighting Business (as defined below).
Before the Disposal, the Company directly, and indirectly through LED Holdings, holds a 100% equity interest in the Target Companies. After the Closing, the Company and KKR will respectively indirectly hold 30% and 70% of the total equity interests in the Target Companies and the Target Companies will no longer be consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The Company and KKR will, upon Closing, enter into the Shareholders' Agreement to govern the management of, and the relationship between the shareholders of Holdco.
THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The principal terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement are set out below:
Date
10 August 2019
Parties
(1) the Company (as seller);
(2) LED Holdings (as seller);
(3) the Purchaser (as purchaser);
(4) Holdco (as the sole shareholder of the Purchaser); and
(5) KKR (as the sole shareholder of the Holdco as at the date of the
announcement)
Transaction
As at the date of this announcement, KKR owns 100% of the share capital in
Structure/
Holdco which owns 100% of the share capital in the Purchaser.
Consideration,
Payment
On Closing, the Purchaser will acquire 100% of the issued share capital
of each of the Target Companies. In consideration, the Purchaser will pay
RMB4,611,307,628, subject to certain possible adjustments in accordance
with the Share Purchase Agreement (the Cash Consideration ) to the
Company and Holdco will issue new ordinary shares in Holdco to the
Company representing 30% of the total issued share capital of Holdco on a
fully-diluted basis (the Share Consideration ) (with the remaining 70% to
be held by KKR). The Share Consideration is valued at RMB947,703,269
assuming that Holdco will own 100% of the share capital in all Target
Companies and Holdco and the Purchaser will have a level of long-term
indebtedness of RMB2,400,000,000.
Therefore, the total consideration that will be received by the Company on
Closing shall be equal to RMB5,559,010,897, i.e., being the aggregate of
the Cash Consideration and Share Consideration (the Total Consideration ),
subject to certain potential adjustments as set out in the Share Purchase
Agreement. On Closing, if Holdco, indirectly through the Purchaser, borrows
an amount, after minus (i) cash of the Purchaser and (ii) financing costs, in
excess of RMB2,400,000,000 under its acquisition facilities, the value of
the Share Consideration will decrease. This is due to the fact that the value
of the Share Consideration is determined based on the assumption that the
Holdco will have a level of long-term indebtedness of RMB2,400,000,000.
If the Holdco, indirectly through the Purchaser, takes on more debt and has
a higher level of indebtedness, the value of the new shares issued by the
Holdco will decrease by 30% of the same amount. Therefore, in order to
compensate for such decrease of the value of the Share Consideration, the
Purchaser will increase the amount of the Cash Consideration by the same
amount so that the Total Consideration received by the Company at Closing
shall remain the same, being RMB5,559,010,897.
Immediately after Closing, the Company and KKR will respectively indirectly own 30% and 70% of the share capital in Holdco. Holdco will own 100% of the share capital in the Purchaser. The Purchaser will own 100% of the share capital in each of the Target Companies.
The Cash Consideration will be paid in a lump sum in cash by the Purchaser to the Company in USD at an exchange rate of RMB7.0039 to USD1.00 on the Closing Date. The Share Consideration will be issued to the Company on the Closing Date.
The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Purchaser after taking into account, among other things, the historical operating results of the Target Business with reference to comparable companies whose principal activity is similar to that of the Target Business. The Company has also engaged an independent valuer to conduct the valuation of the Target Companies using the market-based approach, according to the preliminary valuation, the valuation of the Target Companies was estimated to be approximately RMB4,048,619,000.
The details of the preliminary valuation performed by an independent valuer are set out as below:
Methodology
In arriving at the assessed value, the independent valuer has considered three generally accepted approaches, namely, market approach, cost approach and income approach. In its opinion, the income approach and cost approach are inappropriate for valuing the underlying asset. Firstly, the forecast of the reliable future cash flow of the Target Group is not available in this case. Secondly, the cost approach does not directly incorporate information about the economic benefits contributed by the subject asset. Therefore, the independent valuer has relied solely on the market approach in determining its opinion of value.
Market approach considers prices recently paid for similar assets, with adjustments made to market prices to reflect condition and utility of the appraised assets relative to the market comparative. Assets for which there is an established secondary market may be valued by this approach.
In this case, the independent valuer applied P/E, P/B, and P/S multiples, which are calculated by using comparable companies' financial statements, to determine the fair value of Target Group and then took into account of market illiquidity discount as the appropriate adjustments.
Multiples of comparable companies as at the valuation date
The comparable companies are selected based on similarity of business nature and profitability. The independent valuer has considered the information of certain listed comparable companies which are engaged in the same industry.
Comparable Company
Ticker
P/E
P/B
P/S
NVC Lighting Holding Limited
HK 2222
5.68
0.52
0.32
Neo-Neon Holdings Limited
HK 1868
7.87
0.70
1.66
Zhejiang Yankon Group Co., Ltd
CH 600261
12.61
1.39
0.89
Foshan Electrical & Light Co., Ltd
CH 000541
19.16
1.66
1.93
Hengdian Group Tospo Lighting
CH 603303
19.54
1.88
1.21
Co., Ltd.
OPPLE Lighting Co., Ltd
CH 603515
23.41
5.22
2.64
Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics
CH 002449
14.42
1.87
1.78
Co., Ltd
Adopted Multiples
14.67
1.89
1.49
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the methodologies adopted for the preparation of the valuation report are fair and reasonable.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the Consideration is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
Permitted Dividend Before Closing, the Target Companies will be permitted to declare and distribute to the Company a cumulative amount dividend of approximately RMB300,000,000 in respect of its profit for the year of 2019.
Consideration If, between 31 December 2018 and the Closing Date, any "leakage" of value
adjustments from the Target Companies occurs, the Consideration will be reduced on a dollar-for-dollar basis to compensate the Purchaser for the value which has been leaked to the Company or certain of its associates. Leakage is defined in detail in the Share Purchase Agreement, but captures any payments, payments in kind, or other transfers of economic value from the Target Companies to, or on behalf of, or for the benefit of the Company, LED Holdings or any member of the sellers' group of associated companies (excluding the Target Group).
