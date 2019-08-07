Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/06
244.8 HKD   -1.21%
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

丘鈦科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1478)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to announce that the sales volume of major products of the Company in July 2019 are as follows:

Change

Change

Month-

Year-

on-Month

on-Year

July 2019

("MoM")

("YoY")

Product Categories

('000 units)

(%)

(%)

Camera Modules of 8 Megapixels and below

16,667

+3.3

+39.4

Camera Modules of 10 Megapixels and above (Note 1)

17,513

+9.1

+57.7

Total Sales Volume of Camera Modules (Note 2)

34,180

+6.2

+48.2

Under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules

4,372

+22.7

+830.5%

Non-under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules

3,518

+43.0

-61.2

Total Sales Volume of Fingerprint

Recognition Modules (Note 3)

7,890

+31.0

-17.3

Notes:

  1. Products include single camera module of 10 megapixels and above, dual/multiple camera module, 3D module, automobile camera module and other camera modules.
  2. Total sales volume of camera modules increased by approximately 6.2% MoM and approximately 48.2% YoY respectively, among which camera modules with resolutions of 10 megapixels and above increased by approximately 9.1% MoM and approximately 57.7% YoY respectively. The YoY increase of total sales volume of camera modules is mainly attributable to the market share gains of the Group of camera modules; and the YoY increase of sales volume of camera modules with resolutions of 10 megapixels and above is mainly attributable to that the Group's strategy of upgrading product specifications has been realized gradually.
  3. Total sales volume of fingerprint recognition modules increased by approximately 31.0% MoM and decreased by approximately 17.3% YoY respectively. The MoM increase is mainly attributable to the customers' product cycle and the change of customers' pick-up pace, while the YoY decrease is mainly attributable to the decrease in business of capacitive fingerprint recognition modules of the Group.

1

('000 units)

Sales Volume of Major Products in 2019

Product Categories

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Camera Modules

27,684

13,897

34,798

37,903

36,046

32,181

34,180

-

-

-

-

-

216,689

Fingerprint Recognition Modules

6,749

3,156

7,885

6,710

7,225

6,022

7,890

-

-

-

-

-

45,637

The relevant figures are not equivalent to the final revenue or profit of the Company, and have not been reviewed or audited by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee of the Company and are subject to possible adjustments.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited

He Ningning

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. He Ningning (Chairman), Mr. Wang Jianqiang (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Hu Sanmu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Ping Keung, Mr. Chu Chia-Hsiang and Mr. Ng Sui Yin.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
05:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - update on major tran..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Second notice of extraordinary general meetin..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the Progress of Resumption of..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 j..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of board meeting
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the six mont..
PU
05:05aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of principal place of business in hong..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 963 M
EBIT 2019 12 111 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.09%39 189
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.23%50 757
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.43%27 962
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG19.68%25 775
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 022
NASDAQ15.68%15 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group