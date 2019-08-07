Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
0
08/07/2019 | 05:20am EDT
Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
丘鈦科技（集團）有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1478)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to announce that the sales volume of major products of the Company in July 2019 are as follows:
Change
Change
Month-
Year-
on-Month
on-Year
July 2019
("MoM")
("YoY")
Product Categories
('000 units)
(%)
(%)
Camera Modules of 8 Megapixels and below
16,667
+3.3
+39.4
Camera Modules of 10 Megapixels and above (Note 1)
17,513
+9.1
+57.7
Total Sales Volume of Camera Modules (Note 2)
34,180
+6.2
+48.2
Under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules
4,372
+22.7
+830.5%
Non-under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules
3,518
+43.0
-61.2
Total Sales Volume of Fingerprint
Recognition Modules (Note 3)
7,890
+31.0
-17.3
Notes:
Products include single camera module of 10 megapixels and above, dual/multiple camera module, 3D module, automobile camera module and other camera modules.
Total sales volume of camera modules increased by approximately 6.2% MoM and approximately 48.2% YoY respectively, among which camera modules with resolutions of 10 megapixels and above increased by approximately 9.1% MoM and approximately 57.7% YoY respectively. The YoY increase of total sales volume of camera modules is mainly attributable to the market share gains of the Group of camera modules; and the YoY increase of sales volume of camera modules with resolutions of 10 megapixels and above is mainly attributable to that the Group's strategy of upgrading product specifications has been realized gradually.
Total sales volume of fingerprint recognition modules increased by approximately 31.0% MoM and decreased by approximately 17.3% YoY respectively. The MoM increase is mainly attributable to the customers' product cycle and the change of customers' pick-up pace, while the YoY decrease is mainly attributable to the decrease in business of capacitive fingerprint recognition modules of the Group.
1
('000 units)
Sales Volume of Major Products in 2019
Product Categories
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
July
Aug
Sept
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Camera Modules
27,684
13,897
34,798
37,903
36,046
32,181
34,180
-
-
-
-
-
216,689
Fingerprint Recognition Modules
6,749
3,156
7,885
6,710
7,225
6,022
7,890
-
-
-
-
-
45,637
The relevant figures are not equivalent to the final revenue or profit of the Company, and have not been reviewed or audited by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee of the Company and are subject to possible adjustments.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Q Technology (Group) Company Limited
He Ningning
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 7 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. He Ningning (Chairman), Mr. Wang Jianqiang (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Hu Sanmu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Ping Keung, Mr. Chu Chia-Hsiang and Mr. Ng Sui Yin.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:19:02 UTC