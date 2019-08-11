Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of South Shore Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 January 2019 in relation to a potential investment in the Company's subsidiary that beneficially owns THE 13 Hotel under a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU"), the announcements of the Company dated 4 April 2019, 3 May 2019, 31 May 2019, 6 June 2019, 14 June 2019, 21 June 2019, 28 June 2019, 5 July 2019, 12 July 2019, 19 July 2019, 26 July 2019 and 2 August 2019 in relation to, inter alia, the extension of the expiry date of the MOU.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to update the shareholders that on 9 August 2019, the parties to the MOU agreed to extend the expiry date of the MOU from 9 August 2019 to 16 August 2019 (or such later date as agreed by the parties hereto) to accommodate the on-going negotiations between the parties.

No assurance is given that any formal agreement will be entered into, but the Company will provide relevant updates concerning this matter from time to time when appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in or investing in the securities of the Company.

