Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

08/22/2019 | 01:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00057)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") has noted various press reports recently speculating, amongst others, the privatisation of the Company.

The Board wishes to inform the market that the Company has no plan to consider any privatisation proposal, none of which has been put forward to the Board.

Investors should rely on information published by the Company by way of formal announcement.

By Order of the Board

CHEN HSONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Chi Ngai CHAN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lai Yuen CHIANG, Mr. Chi Kin CHIANG and Mr. Stephen Hau Leung CHUNG, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Johnson Chin Kwang TAN, Mr. Anish LALVANI, Mr. Bernard Charnwut CHAN and Mr. Michael Tze Hau LEE.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:17:10 UTC
EPS Revisions
