Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANSOFAXINE HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS (LY03005) SUBMITTED CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION IN JAPAN

The Group plans to register and launch LY03005 in the U.S., Japan, China, Europe and other countries. Besides Japan, the Group is carrying out LY03005 phase 3 clinical trial in China, as well as series of clinical trials in the U.S.
ABOUT DEPRESSION
Depression is a common illness worldwide. According to the data from the World Health Organization, more than 300 million people suffered from depression globally. This illness brings pain and hardship to patients and, in particular, cause patients to suffer in their social lives.
The total National Healthcare Insurance (NHI) sales for anti-depressants in Japan in 2017 was approximately JPY158.6 billion (approximately USD1.44 billion), representing a growth at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2015 to 2017.
ABOUT THE GROUP'S CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM PIPELINE PROJECTS
Apart from LY03005, the Group has a number of other pipeline projects in the area of central nervous system being developed concurrently for the China and overseas markets such as Rykindo® (LY03004), Risperidone Extended Release Microsphere for Injection for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, Rotigotine Extended Release Microspheres for injection (LY03003) for Parkinson's disease, Paliperidone Palmitate injectable suspension (LY03010）for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and Rivastigmine Multi-day Transdermal Patch (LY30410) for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease etc. The registrations of the above pipeline products in strategic markets such as China, the U.S., Europe and Japan are progressing well, and the products are expected to be launched in these countries and further expanded into the global market in future.
