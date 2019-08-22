Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANSOFAXINE HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS (LY03005) SUBMITTED CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION IN JAPAN

08/22/2019 | 01:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANSOFAXINE HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS (LY03005)

SUBMITTED CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION IN JAPAN

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group has submitted the clinical trial application for Ansofaxine Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets (''LY03005''), a New Chemical Drug for the treatment of major depressive disorder, in Japan.

ABOUT LY03005

LY03005 is a central nervous system pipeline product candidate being developed on a new compounds platform. It is a serotonin-norepinephrine-dopamine triple reuptake inhibitor (SNDRI) in extended release tablet form for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Traditional anti-depressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin- norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) drugs typically have certain chewbacks such as anhedonia, sexual dysfunction and inability to improve cognitive impairment etc. Compared to traditional anti- depressants, LY03005 is expected to help preserving patients' sexual function, having a better safety profile and producing a more rapid onset and better efficacy.

The Group has obtained patents covering the chemical compound, crystal form and formulation of extended release tablets. The patents of the chemical compound and crystal form have been obtained in the target countries such as China, United States (''U.S.''), Europe, Japan, South Korea, etc.

- 1 -

The Group plans to register and launch LY03005 in the U.S., Japan, China, Europe and other countries. Besides Japan, the Group is carrying out LY03005 phase 3 clinical trial in China, as well as series of clinical trials in the U.S.

ABOUT DEPRESSION

Depression is a common illness worldwide. According to the data from the World Health Organization, more than 300 million people suffered from depression globally. This illness brings pain and hardship to patients and, in particular, cause patients to suffer in their social lives.

The total National Healthcare Insurance (NHI) sales for anti-depressants in Japan in 2017 was approximately JPY158.6 billion (approximately USD1.44 billion), representing a growth at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2015 to 2017.

ABOUT THE GROUP'S CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM PIPELINE PROJECTS

Apart from LY03005, the Group has a number of other pipeline projects in the area of central nervous system being developed concurrently for the China and overseas markets such as Rykindo® (LY03004), Risperidone Extended Release Microsphere for Injection for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, Rotigotine Extended Release Microspheres for injection (LY03003) for Parkinson's disease, Paliperidone Palmitate injectable suspension (LY03010for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and Rivastigmine Multi-day Transdermal Patch (LY30410) for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease etc. The registrations of the above pipeline products in strategic markets such as China, the U.S., Europe and Japan are progressing well, and the products are expected to be launched in these countries and further expanded into the global market in future.

By Order of the Board

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

Liu Dian Bo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Dian Bo, Mr. YANG Rong Bing, Mr. YUAN Hui Xian and Ms. ZHU Yuan Yuan; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. SONG Rui Lin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Hua Qiao, Professor LO Yuk Lam, Mr. LEUNG Man Kit and Mr. CHOY Sze Chung Jojo.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:17:10 UTC
