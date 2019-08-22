Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANSOFAXINE HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS (LY03005) SUBMITTED CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION IN JAPAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD.

綠 葉 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02186)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANSOFAXINE HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS (LY03005)

SUBMITTED CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION IN JAPAN

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries ''Group'') is pleased to announce that the Group has submitted the clinical trial application for Ansofaxine Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets (''LY03005''), a New Chemical Drug for the treatment of major depressive disorder, in Japan.

ABOUT LY03005

LY03005 is a central nervous system pipeline product candidate being developed on a new compounds platform. It is a serotonin-norepinephrine-dopamine triple reuptake inhibitor (SNDRI) in extended release tablet form for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Traditional anti-depressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin- norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) drugs typically have certain chewbacks such as anhedonia, sexual dysfunction and inability to improve cognitive impairment etc. Compared to traditional anti- depressants, LY03005 is expected to help preserving patients' sexual function, having a better safety profile and producing a more rapid onset and better efficacy.

The Group has obtained patents covering the chemical compound, crystal form and formulation of extended release tablets. The patents of the chemical compound and crystal form have been obtained in the target countries such as China, United States (''U.S.''), Europe, Japan, South Korea, etc.