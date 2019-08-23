Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The biographical details of Mr. Xu are set out below：
Mr. Xu jointed the Group in 2019 and has served as the chief business officer of Viva Biotech Shanghai since then. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xu was the vice president in charge of the Pharmaceutical Business Unit at Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.( 浙江九洲藥業股份有限公司) in 2018. From 2014 to 2017, he worked at Purdue Pharmaceuticals, LP, where he was the head of marketing for in-line products and head of new product planning for the pipeline products. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Xu served as executive director and head of Specialty Product Franchise at Sandoz Inc., a division of Novartis group. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Xu served as the head of the Chemical and Analytical Research and Development Unit at Suzhou Novartis Pharmaceutical Technology and as a general manager responsible for the operation of the unit. He also served at various positions at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (U.S.) from 1993 to 2008 in both research and development functions and commercial functions, with his last position being the associate director on the Femara brand team at Novartis Oncology Business Unit.
Mr. Xu obtained his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Peking University in 1985. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in chemistry from University of California, Los Angeles, in 1991. He also obtained an MBA degree from the Wharton School of Business at University of Pennsylvania in 2001.
As of the date of this announcement, both Mr. Cheng and Mr. Xu do not have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company, nor have they held any other directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Cheng and Mr. Xu on their new appointment.
