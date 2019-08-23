Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

08/23/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VIVA BIOTECH HOLDINGS

維亞生物科技控股集團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1873)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

This announcement is made by Viva Biotech Holdings (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that (i) Mr. Cheng Xueheng ("Mr. Cheng") has been appointed as the chief technology officer of the Company, primarily responsible for overseeing the Group's drug discovery technology platforms; and (ii) Mr. Xu David Daqiang ("Mr. Xu") has been appointed as the chief business officer of the Company, primarily responsible for overseeing the Group's equity-for-service (EFS) business model, with effect from August 23, 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Cheng are set out below

Mr. Cheng, aged 64, joined Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd. ("Viva Biotech Shanghai"), the principal operating subsidiary of the Group, in September 2009. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheng served as vice president and chief scientist officer at Excel Research from August 2008 to August 2009. From June 1995 to August 2008, he served as senior group leader of high throughput mass spectrometry laboratory at Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Cheng served as a senior scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the U.S. from November 1992 to June 1995. Mr. Cheng worked as a research associate at the University of Maryland from September 1991 to October 1992. From September 1989 to September 1991, Mr. Cheng worked as a research associate at Harvard University.

Mr. Cheng obtained his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Peking University in 1982. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in organic chemistry from Harvard University in 1989.

The biographical details of Mr. Xu are set out below

Mr. Xu jointed the Group in 2019 and has served as the chief business officer of Viva Biotech Shanghai since then. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xu was the vice president in charge of the Pharmaceutical Business Unit at Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.( 浙江九洲藥業股份有限公司) in 2018. From 2014 to 2017, he worked at Purdue Pharmaceuticals, LP, where he was the head of marketing for in-line products and head of new product planning for the pipeline products. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Xu served as executive director and head of Specialty Product Franchise at Sandoz Inc., a division of Novartis group. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Xu served as the head of the Chemical and Analytical Research and Development Unit at Suzhou Novartis Pharmaceutical Technology and as a general manager responsible for the operation of the unit. He also served at various positions at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (U.S.) from 1993 to 2008 in both research and development functions and commercial functions, with his last position being the associate director on the Femara brand team at Novartis Oncology Business Unit.

Mr. Xu obtained his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Peking University in 1985. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in chemistry from University of California, Los Angeles, in 1991. He also obtained an MBA degree from the Wharton School of Business at University of Pennsylvania in 2001.

As of the date of this announcement, both Mr. Cheng and Mr. Xu do not have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of the Company, nor have they held any other directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Cheng and Mr. Xu on their new appointment.

By order of the Board

Viva Biotech Holdings

Mao Chen Cheney

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, August 23, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Mao Chen Cheney, Mr. Wu Ying, Mr. Hua Fengmao and Mr. Ren Delin as executive Directors; Ms. Mao Jun and Mr. John Wu Jiong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Fu Lei, Ms. Li Xiangrong and Mr. Wang Haiguang as independent non-executive Directors.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:02:11 UTC
