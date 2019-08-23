Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VIVA BIOTECH HOLDINGS

維亞生物科技控股集團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1873)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

This announcement is made by Viva Biotech Holdings (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that (i) Mr. Cheng Xueheng ("Mr. Cheng") has been appointed as the chief technology officer of the Company, primarily responsible for overseeing the Group's drug discovery technology platforms; and (ii) Mr. Xu David Daqiang ("Mr. Xu") has been appointed as the chief business officer of the Company, primarily responsible for overseeing the Group's equity-for-service (EFS) business model, with effect from August 23, 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Cheng are set out below：

Mr. Cheng, aged 64, joined Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd. ("Viva Biotech Shanghai"), the principal operating subsidiary of the Group, in September 2009. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheng served as vice president and chief scientist officer at Excel Research from August 2008 to August 2009. From June 1995 to August 2008, he served as senior group leader of high throughput mass spectrometry laboratory at Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Cheng served as a senior scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the U.S. from November 1992 to June 1995. Mr. Cheng worked as a research associate at the University of Maryland from September 1991 to October 1992. From September 1989 to September 1991, Mr. Cheng worked as a research associate at Harvard University.

Mr. Cheng obtained his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Peking University in 1982. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in organic chemistry from Harvard University in 1989.