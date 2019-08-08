Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT AWARDED WITH REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE APPROVED BY NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION

08/08/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

AWARDED WITH REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE APPROVED BY

NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION

This is a voluntary announcement made by Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively as the "Group"), aiming at providing the shareholders of the Company and prospective investors with the latest development about the business operation of the Group.

The Board of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received the registration certificate for "non-absorbablesuture anchors" issued by the national drug administration authority of the PRC.

Being in the field of sports medicine, non-absorbable suture anchors comprise anchor, suture and inserter, and are applicable to repair surgeries for avulsion or tearing of soft tissue from bone structure, so as to facilitate soft tissue to bone structure fixation. Sports medicine attaches great importance to tackling issues on soft tissue, which is in the area differentiated from that of joint disorder.

The awarding of registration certificate for "non-absorbablesuture anchors" to the Company marked the entry of the Company to the field of sports medicine, while inaugurating the transformation of our Company to a more comprehensive medical instruments platform.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

SHI Chunbao

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shi Chunbao, Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Wang Jianliang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Lin Yiming; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ge Changyin, Mr. Tong Xiaobo and Mr. Ho Wai Ip.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 22:40:01 UTC
