Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX SERIES AND HANG SENG STOCK CONNECT HONG KONG INDEX SERIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Risun Group Limited

中國旭陽集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1907)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BECOMING A CONSTITUENT OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX SERIES

AND

HANG SENG STOCK CONNECT HONG KONG INDEX SERIES

This announcement is made by China Risun Group Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of the directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of the following Hang Seng family of indices, the change will take effect on September 9, 2019 (Monday).

Hang Seng Composite Index (" HSCI "); Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index (" HSHKI "); Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index (" HSHKMS "); Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index (" HSHKS "); Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index (" HSSCMLC "); and Hang Seng SCHK ex AH Companies Index (" HSSCNAH ").

HSHKI provides a benchmark for the performance of equities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via China's southbound trading link of the Stock Connect Scheme. It covers equities eligible for trading via the scheme, with additional liquidity screening to make the covered equities a more investable reference set for mainland China investors. HSCI offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers the top 95% of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of the SEHK.

- 1 -