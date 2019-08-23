Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國海外諾信 國 際控 股有 限 公司

CHINA OVERSEAS NUOXIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00464)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited（中 國海外諾信國際控股有限公司）, (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The Group has been actively looking for new business opportunities to diversify its business and to strengthen the long-term growth potential and shareholder value. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has recently been engaging in a series of discussion with relevant parties on a possible acquisition of the entire equity interests in Shanghai Tingxin Internet Financial Information Service Co., Ltd.*（上海霆信互聯網金融信息服務有限公司）, which is principally engaged in the e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. (the "Possible Acquisition") The Company considers that the Possible Acquisition is in line with the business development strategies and planning of the Group, offer good opportunities to the Group to expand its business scope to e-commerce business, which includes but not limited