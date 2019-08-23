Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

to the business of online platform for pre-sale and group purchase. The Board is of the view that the Possible Acquisition will bring new business opportunities to the Company. Further announcement(s) in relation to any update of the Possible Acquisition will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The Company wishes to emphasize that as at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into any formal or legally binding agreement regarding the Possible Acquisition. As the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed, the Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Hong Kong, 23 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Gao Jianbo, Ms. Cai Dongyan, Mr. Zhang Huijun, Ms. Pauline Lam and Mr. Lin Liangyong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Ka Yin, Mr. Huang Zhiwei and Mr. Lam Yick Man.
