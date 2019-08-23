Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

08/23/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國海外諾信 國 際控 股有 限 公司

CHINA OVERSEAS NUOXIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00464)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited（中 國海外諾信國際控股有限公司）, (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The Group has been actively looking for new business opportunities to diversify its business and to strengthen the long-term growth potential and shareholder value. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has recently been engaging in a series of discussion with relevant parties on a possible acquisition of the entire equity interests in Shanghai Tingxin Internet Financial Information Service Co., Ltd.*（上海霆信互聯網金融信息服務有限公司）, which is principally engaged in the e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. (the "Possible Acquisition") The Company considers that the Possible Acquisition is in line with the business development strategies and planning of the Group, offer good opportunities to the Group to expand its business scope to e-commerce business, which includes but not limited

1

to the business of online platform for pre-sale and group purchase. The Board is of the view that the Possible Acquisition will bring new business opportunities to the Company. Further announcement(s) in relation to any update of the Possible Acquisition will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company wishes to emphasize that as at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into any formal or legally binding agreement regarding the Possible Acquisition. As the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed, the Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CHINA OVERSEAS NUOXIN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Zhang Huijun

Director

Hong Kong, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Gao Jianbo, Ms. Cai Dongyan, Mr. Zhang Huijun, Ms. Pauline Lam and Mr. Lin Liangyong, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Ka Yin, Mr. Huang Zhiwei and Mr. Lam Yick Man.

Website: www.co-nuoxin.com

  • For identification only

2

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:02:11 UTC
