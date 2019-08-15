Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF TRUSTEESHIP IN RESPECT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 567)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF TRUSTEESHIP IN RESPECT OF

THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The board of directors (the "Board") of Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (the "Company") was informed that on 14 August 2019 that Mr. Cheung Ling Mun ("Mr. Cheung") who is the beneficial owner of 120,068,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 20.84% of the issued share capital of the Company, and therefore is a substantial shareholder of the Company, had completed a change of trusteeship in respect of the holding of the Shares (the "Change of Trusteeship"). Mr. Cheung is also a senior management of the Group, and the father of Ms. Cheung Lai Na and Ms. Cheung Lai Ming who are the executive directors of the Company.

Prior to the completion of the Change of Trusteeship, Ms. Cheung Lai Na held the Shares in trust for Mr. Cheung. Immediately after the completion of the Change of Trusteeship, Ms. Cheung Lai Na ceased to hold any of the Shares and Ms. Cheung Lai Ming would hold the Shares in trust for Mr. Cheung instead.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheung remains the largest shareholder of the Company holding approximately 20.84% of the issued share capital of the Company after the completion of the Change of Trusteeship and, both Ms. Cheung Lai Na and Ms. Cheung Lai Ming do not beneficially own any issued shares of the Company, except for the 4,800,000 share options, each of which shall entitle the holder thereof to subscribe for one share of the Company, granted to each of them pursuant to the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 November 2016.