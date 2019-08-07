Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

INFORMATION OF PING AN CITY CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY

Ping An City Construction Technology is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in technology development, technical consulting, technical services and technology transfer in the field of computer networks.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Board after making all reasonable enquiries, Ping An City Construction Technology and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are independent third parties of the Company and are not connected persons (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" )) of the Company.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The Group is a property developer focused on the development on green, energy-saving and ecofriendly residences in the PRC.

The Directors believe that the arrangements under the Cooperation Framework Agreement will introduce a partner with strong technological resources. It is believed that both parties could develop an overall cooperation in different aspects of real estate industry, leverage each party' s strengths, resources and expertise and achieve a win-win situation which will enhance the Group' s business operations. Therefore, the Board is of the view that the Cooperation Framework Agreement is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

GENERAL

The Cooperation Framework Agreement is a framework document for the long-term cooperation between the parties, as such, the parties will enter into separate and definitive agreement(s) for the cooperation in respect of individual projects as set out in the Cooperation Framework Agreement.

The Board would like to remind the shareholders that there is no assurance that the definitive agreement(s) will be signed by the parties concerned. The entering into of the definitive agreement(s) may or may not constitute a notifiable transaction under the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the cooperation with Ping An City Construction Technology as and when appropriate to comply with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Modern Land (China) Co., Limited

Zhang Peng

President and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

In this Announcement, the English names of the PRC entities are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.

