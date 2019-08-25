Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CSTONE ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN CHINA FOR PHASE I/II REGISTRATIONAL BRIDGING TRIAL OF AVAPRITINIB IN ADVANCED GIST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this announcement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this announcement completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this announcement, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our directors and/or our Company are made as of the date of this announcement. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

基 石 藥 業

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CSTONE ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN CHINA FOR PHASE I/II

REGISTRATIONAL BRIDGING TRIAL OF AVAPRITINIB IN ADVANCED GIST

CStone Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "CStone") announces that the first patient in China has been dosed in the Phase I/II bridging study of avapritinib, which was discovered by CStone's partner Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) ("Blueprint"). This stand-alone registrational bridging study in China includes a Phase I dose-escalation study and Phase II dose-expansion study, with the aim of evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of avapritinib in patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors ("GIST"). This study consists of patients with PDGFRA D842V-driven GIST, as well as second-line and third-line or later GIST patients.

GIST is a sarcoma most commonly found in the stomach wall or small intestine. Most GIST patients are diagnosed between the ages of 50 to 80. Approximately 90% of GIST cases are associated with dysregulation of cell growth due to mutations of KIT or PDGFRA. Currently, there are no effective therapies for patients with PDGFRA D842V-driven GIST.

Avapritinib is an orally available, potent and highly selective inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA. Previously published preclinical results have shown that avapritinib has potent activity against KIT and PDGFRA mutant kinases associated with GIST.

In June 2018, CStone entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Blueprint to develop and commercialize three therapeutic candidates, including avapritinib, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Blueprint retains development and commercial rights for avapritinib in the rest of the world.