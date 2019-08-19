Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CSTONE SUBMITS A SUMMARY ON CS1001-201 CLINICAL TRIAL TO 2019 ASH ANNUAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this announcement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this announcement completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this announcement, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our directors and/or our Company are made as of the date of this announcement. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

基 石 藥 業

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CSTONE SUBMITS A SUMMARY ON CS1001-201 CLINICAL TRIAL

TO 2019 ASH ANNUAL MEETING

CStone Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "CStone") announces that the Company has recently submitted a summary (the "Summary") on CS1001-201 clinical trial to the upcoming 2019 American Society of Hematology ("ASH") Annual Meeting and plans to release the latest development of the trial at the meeting. This will mark the first release of CS1001-201 clinical study data since the beginning of the trial.

CS1001 is an investigational anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody developed by CStone. CS1001 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials in China, including one multi-arm Phase Ib study, two registrational Phase II studies, and three Phase III clinical studies. Based on previously released data, CS1001 has shown good overall safety and tolerability, and demonstrated promising clinical utility for combination therapy in various tumor types.

The CS1001-201 trial reported in the Summary is a single-arm,multi-center Phase II clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of CS1001 monotherapy in relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer ("NK")/T-cell lymphoma ("rr-ENKTL"). The primary endpoint of the study is objective response rate.

Extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma ("ENKTL") is a subtype of mature T-cell and NK-cell lymphoma. With its particular geographic predilection, the incidence rate of ENKTL is significantly higher in Asia than it is in Europe or North America. There are around 5,300 new ENKTL cases in China each year, which accounts for approximately 6% of all lymphoma incidences in the country. Approximately 50% of those ENKTL cases