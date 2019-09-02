Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DIRECTOR'S DEALING IN SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited

同 程 藝 龍 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0780)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DIRECTOR'S DEALING IN SHARES

This announcement is made by Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company was notified by Mr. Wu Zhixiang ("Mr. Wu"), an executive director and co-chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), that on September 2, 2019, Travel Maps Limited (a company wholly-owned by The Travel Maps Trust, of which Mr. Wu is the founder) disposed of 3,200,000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$0.0005 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") through block trade, at a price of HK$12.30 per Share (the "Share Sale"), representing approximately 5.64% of the Shares in which Mr. Wu is interested immediately before the Share Sale.

Following the completion of the Share Sale, Mr. Wu is interested in 53,511,000 Shares (including deemed interests and share options), representing approximately 2.53% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Company was informed by Mr. Wu that the purpose of the Share Sale is solely to meet his personal financial needs. The Company was further informed by Mr. Wu that he holds a positive view on the long-term development of the Company and has no intention to further reduce his shareholding in the Company in the near future.

The Share Sale is conducted in compliance with applicable law, rules and regulations, including the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers in Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited adopted by the Company.

By Order of the Board

Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited

Ma Heping

Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, September 3, 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following:

Executive Directors

Independent Non-executive Directors

Wu Zhixiang (Co-Chairman)

Wu Haibing

Ma Heping (Chief Executive Officer)

Dai Xiaojing

Han Yuling

Non-executive Directors

Liang Jianzhang (Co-Chairman)

Jiang Hao

Lin Haifeng

Brent Richard Irvin

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 22:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - proposed commencemen..
PU
06:40pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - director's dealing i..
PU
11:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information memorandum of understandin..
PU
11:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed share subdivision
PU
11:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement on the 2019 interim..
PU
11:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement i..
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement on discloseable and..
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of non-executive directors
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement supplemental informati..
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply slip for the extraordinary general meet..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 237,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.85%38 429
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.09%52 388
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE71.20%29 551
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG27.44%26 965
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 187
NASDAQ22.36%16 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group