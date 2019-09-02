Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DIRECTOR'S DEALING IN SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited

同 程 藝 龍 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0780)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DIRECTOR'S DEALING IN SHARES

This announcement is made by Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The Company was notified by Mr. Wu Zhixiang ("Mr. Wu"), an executive director and co-chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), that on September 2, 2019, Travel Maps Limited (a company wholly-owned by The Travel Maps Trust, of which Mr. Wu is the founder) disposed of 3,200,000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$0.0005 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") through block trade, at a price of HK$12.30 per Share (the "Share Sale"), representing approximately 5.64% of the Shares in which Mr. Wu is interested immediately before the Share Sale.

Following the completion of the Share Sale, Mr. Wu is interested in 53,511,000 Shares (including deemed interests and share options), representing approximately 2.53% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Company was informed by Mr. Wu that the purpose of the Share Sale is solely to meet his personal financial needs. The Company was further informed by Mr. Wu that he holds a positive view on the long-term development of the Company and has no intention to further reduce his shareholding in the Company in the near future.

The Share Sale is conducted in compliance with applicable law, rules and regulations, including the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers in Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited adopted by the Company.

