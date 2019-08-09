Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENGAGEMENT RENEWAL OF MR. STEPHEN WONG

In consideration of providing the Consultancy Services, Mr. Stephen Wong will be entitled under his Consultancy Contract to an annual consultancy fee of HK$1,200,000 and a discretionary bonus, subject to a total annual maximum amount payable to Mr. Stephen Wong of less than HK$3,000,000. This amount was determined with reference to his expected duties and responsibilities as a consultant of the Group.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
The terms of the Consultancy Contract were agreed by the Company and Mr. Stephen Wong after the arm's length negotiation. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered that the Consultancy Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable to the Group and in the interests of the Company and Company's shareholders as a whole, in particular given that:
-
Mr. Stephen Wong is the founder of the Group and has vast interest in the future success of the Group; and
-
Mr. Stephen Wong has in depth experience and valuable resources in the consumer electronic industry.
Mr. Stephen Wong is the spouse of Ms. Lin Wei Ping, an executive Director of the Company. Based on information available to the Company, he is deemed interested in an aggregate of 40.11% of the issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Stephen Wong is therefore a connected person of the Company according to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and Mr. Stephen Wong's engagement constitutes a continuing connected transaction under the Listing Rules. Ms. Lin Wei Ping has abstained from voting on the board resolutions in relation to the aforesaid engagement. Save as disclosed above, the Board confirms that none of the Directors had any material interests in this transaction.
Although the engagement of Mr. Stephen Wong constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company, his consultancy fee is below the de minimis threshold provided in Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, Mr. Stephen Wong's engagement is fully exempt from the reporting, annual review, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements.
By order of the Board
Skyworth Group Limited
Lai Weide
Chairman of the Board
Hong Kong, 9 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Lai Weide as the Chairman of the Board; Mr. Liu Tangzhi as executive director and the chief executive officer; Ms. Lin Wei Ping, Mr. Shi Chi and Mr. Lin Jin as executive directors; and Mr. Li Weibin, Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry and Mr. Li Ming as independent non-executive directors.