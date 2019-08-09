Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENGAGEMENT RENEWAL OF MR. STEPHEN WONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED

創 維 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00751)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENGAGEMENT RENEWAL OF MR. STEPHEN WONG

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has on 9 August 2019 enetered into the Consultancy Contract with Mr. Stephen Wong to renew his engagement as a consultant of the Group for a term of 3 years commencing from 9 August 2019 to 8 August 2022.

Although the engagement of Mr. Stephen Wong constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company, his consultancy fee is below the de minimis threshold provided in Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, Mr. Stephen Wong's engagement is fully exempt from the reporting, annual review, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements.

Reference is made to the announcements of Skyworth Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 8 August 2012, 30 July 2013 and 9 August 2016 in relation to, among other matters, the engagement of Mr. Wong Wang Sang, Stephen ("Mr. Stephen Wong") as a consultant of the Group. The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company has on 9 August 2019 entered into the Consultancy Contract with Mr. Stephen Wong to renew his engagement as a consultant of the Group for a term of 3 years commencing from 9 August 2019 to 8 August 2022 (the "Consultancy Contract").

Under the Consultancy Contract, Mr. Stephen Wong will provide the Group with the following consultancy services (the "Consultancy Services"):

providing recommendations to the Board on objectives of the Group's strategic development strategies and paths to achieve such objectives; and providing recommendations to the Board on other operational management matters of the Group.

Pursuant to the terms under the Consultancy Contract, the Consultancy Services of Mr. Stephen Wong will not include decision making on the above matters and the day-to-day management of the Group.