HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENGAGEMENT RENEWAL OF MR. STEPHEN WONG

08/09/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED

創 維 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00751)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENGAGEMENT RENEWAL OF MR. STEPHEN WONG

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has on 9 August 2019 enetered into the Consultancy Contract with Mr. Stephen Wong to renew his engagement as a consultant of the Group for a term of 3 years commencing from 9 August 2019 to 8 August 2022.

Although the engagement of Mr. Stephen Wong constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company, his consultancy fee is below the de minimis threshold provided in Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, Mr. Stephen Wong's engagement is fully exempt from the reporting, annual review, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements.

Reference is made to the announcements of Skyworth Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 8 August 2012, 30 July 2013 and 9 August 2016 in relation to, among other matters, the engagement of Mr. Wong Wang Sang, Stephen ("Mr. Stephen Wong") as a consultant of the Group. The board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company has on 9 August 2019 entered into the Consultancy Contract with Mr. Stephen Wong to renew his engagement as a consultant of the Group for a term of 3 years commencing from 9 August 2019 to 8 August 2022 (the "Consultancy Contract").

Under the Consultancy Contract, Mr. Stephen Wong will provide the Group with the following consultancy services (the "Consultancy Services"):

  1. providing recommendations to the Board on objectives of the Group's strategic development strategies and paths to achieve such objectives; and
  2. providing recommendations to the Board on other operational management matters of the Group.

Pursuant to the terms under the Consultancy Contract, the Consultancy Services of Mr. Stephen Wong will not include decision making on the above matters and the day-to-day management of the Group.

In consideration of providing the Consultancy Services, Mr. Stephen Wong will be entitled under his Consultancy Contract to an annual consultancy fee of HK$1,200,000 and a discretionary bonus, subject to a total annual maximum amount payable to Mr. Stephen Wong of less than HK$3,000,000. This amount was determined with reference to his expected duties and responsibilities as a consultant of the Group.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

The terms of the Consultancy Contract were agreed by the Company and Mr. Stephen Wong after the arm's length negotiation. The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered that the Consultancy Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable to the Group and in the interests of the Company and Company's shareholders as a whole, in particular given that:

  1. Mr. Stephen Wong is the founder of the Group and has vast interest in the future success of the Group; and
  2. Mr. Stephen Wong has in depth experience and valuable resources in the consumer electronic industry.

Mr. Stephen Wong is the spouse of Ms. Lin Wei Ping, an executive Director of the Company. Based on information available to the Company, he is deemed interested in an aggregate of 40.11% of the issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Stephen Wong is therefore a connected person of the Company according to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and Mr. Stephen Wong's engagement constitutes a continuing connected transaction under the Listing Rules. Ms. Lin Wei Ping has abstained from voting on the board resolutions in relation to the aforesaid engagement. Save as disclosed above, the Board confirms that none of the Directors had any material interests in this transaction.

Although the engagement of Mr. Stephen Wong constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company, his consultancy fee is below the de minimis threshold provided in Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, Mr. Stephen Wong's engagement is fully exempt from the reporting, annual review, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements.

By order of the Board

Skyworth Group Limited

Lai Weide

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Lai Weide as the Chairman of the Board; Mr. Liu Tangzhi as executive director and the chief executive officer; Ms. Lin Wei Ping, Mr. Shi Chi and Mr. Lin Jin as executive directors; and Mr. Li Weibin, Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry and Mr. Li Ming as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:35:04 UTC
