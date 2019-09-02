Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

龍 湖 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 960)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

The board of director of Longfor Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") has been informed by Charm Talent International Limited ("Charm Talent"), a substantial shareholder of the Company, that Charm Talent acquired 4,295,500 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the open market at an average price of approximately HK$27.86 between 28 August 2019 and 30 August 2019 (the "Acquisition").

The entire issued share capital of Charm Talent is wholly-owned by Silver Sea Assets Limited ("Silver Sea"), the entire issued share capital of which is in turn wholly owned by HSBC International Trustee Limited as the trustee of the XTH Trust.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Charm Talent was interested in 2,617,948,201 Shares, representing approximately 43.92% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Immediately after the Acquisition, Charm Talent was interested in 2,622,243,701 Shares, representing approximately 43.99% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

Longfor Group Holdings Limited

WU Yajun

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight members: Madam Wu Yajun, Mr. Shao Mingxiao, Mr. Zhao Yi and Mr. Li Chaojiang who are executive Directors; and Mr. Frederick Peter Churchouse, Mr. Chan Chi On, Derek, Mr. Xiang Bing and Mr. Zeng Ming who are independent non-executive Directors.