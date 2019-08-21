Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INFORMATION CONCERNING SHARES OWNED BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

08/21/2019 | 08:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中創環球控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1678)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INFORMATION CONCERNING SHARES

OWNED BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Creative Global Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company. The Company received a letter (the "Letter") from RSM Corporate Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited on 19 August 2019 informing the Company (amongst others) that:

  1. Certain shares of the Company (the "Charged Shares") owned by China Wisdom Asia Limited ("CWAL", a controlling shareholder of the Company) are charged to Win Win International Strategic Investment Funds SPC for the account and on behalf of Win Win Stable No. 1 Fund SP ("WW");
  2. the above-mentioned charge has become enforceable and WW has exercised its power under the charge to appoint two individuals to be the joint and several receivers and managers of the Charged Shares; and
  3. by virtue of the above-mentioned appointment, the above-mentioned receivers and managers are entitled to exercise all powers under the charge, including the right to take over the Charged Shares, the right to cause the Charged Shares to be registered in their or their nominees' name in order to secure control over the Charged Shares, the right to receive dividend from and to sell the Charged Shares.

The Company is in the process of verifying the information contained in the Letter with CWAL.

The purported appointment of receivers and managers only relate to CWAL and the Charged Shares. It does not affect the businesses, operations and financial position of the Group. The Company will issue further announcement(s) if necessary when additional information comes to light.

1

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Creative Global Holdings Limited

Chen Fanglin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Fanglin, Mr. Shen Jianzhong, Mr. Chen Jiang, Mr. Xu Qiang, Mr. Zheng Hebin and Mr. Lo Kei Wai Paul; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Dai Jianping, Mr. Ng Wing Keung and Ms. Sun Kam Ching.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:04 UTC
