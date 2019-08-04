Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPROVAL FOR ASC18 AND MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK OF 2019 AND BEYOND

Log in
08/04/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

ဂᓿႡᖹϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Codej1672)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPROVAL FOR ASC18 AND

MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK OF 2019 AND BEYOND

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, the Company has received investigational new drug (IND) approval for ASC18, a one-pill once-a-day fixed dose combination (FDC) as the complete treatment against hepatitis C, from China's National Medical Products Administration (਷࢕ᖹ္ۜຖ၍ଣ҅).

The management team is confident on achieving the Company's 2019 objectives of reimbursement, research and development, and in-licensing clinical and commercial stage assets while continuing to improve the Company's financial performance. The management team also remains optimistic on the Company's outlook for 2020 and beyond.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: We cannot guarantee that we will be able to obtain further approval for, or ultimately market, ASC18 successfully.

By order of the Board

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

ဂᓿႡᖹϞࠢʮ̡

Jinzi Jason WU

Chairman

Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, August 5, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Dr. Jinzi Jason WU and Mrs. Judy Hejingdao WU, as executive Directors; Dr. Ru Rong JI, Dr. Yizhen WEI, Mr. Jiong GU and Ms. Lin HUA, as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 02:04:04 UTC
