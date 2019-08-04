Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPROVAL FOR ASC18 AND MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK OF 2019 AND BEYOND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, the Company has received investigational new drug (IND) approval for ASC18, a one-pill once-a-day fixed dose combination (FDC) as the complete treatment against hepatitis C, from China's National Medical Products Administration (਷࢕ᖹ္ۜຖ၍ଣ҅).

The management team is confident on achieving the Company's 2019 objectives of reimbursement, research and development, and in-licensing clinical and commercial stage assets while continuing to improve the Company's financial performance. The management team also remains optimistic on the Company's outlook for 2020 and beyond.

