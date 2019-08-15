Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1109)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders update on land acquisitions carried out by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), for the month ended 31 July 2019 (the "Land Acquisition Update").

In July 2019, the Group acquired 9 land parcels in Beijing, Shenyang, Kunming, Shanghai, Shantou, Hefei, Nanning, Dalian and Handan with total gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 2,121,734 square meters. The attributable land premium payable by the Group of the land acquisition amounted to approximately RMB 8,076 million.

Details of the Group's land acquisitions in July 2019 are set out in below table for reference: