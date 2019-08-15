Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019
0
08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1109)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
LAND ACQUISITION UPDATE
FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019
China Resources Land Limited (the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders update on land acquisitions carried out by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), for the month ended 31 July 2019 (the "Land Acquisition Update").
In July 2019, the Group acquired 9 land parcels in Beijing, Shenyang, Kunming, Shanghai, Shantou, Hefei, Nanning, Dalian and Handan with total gross floor area ("GFA") of approximately 2,121,734 square meters. The attributable land premium payable by the Group of the land acquisition amounted to approximately RMB 8,076 million.
Details of the Group's land acquisitions in July 2019 are set out in below table for reference:
Total
Attributable
Land
Attributable
Interest
Land
No.
Month
City
Project Name
GFA
GFA
Premium
(%)
Premium
(sqm)
(sqm)
(RMB mn)
(RMB mn)
1
July
Beijing
Haidian District Xisanqi
100%
61,701
61,701
1,037
1,037
Commercial Project
Huanggu District
2
July
Shenyang
Shuichang West
100%
77,630
77,630
380
380
Residential Project
3
July
Kunming
Wuliduo Phase III A16、
60%
280,704
168,422
2,707
1,624
A19 Project
Minhang District Luheng
4
July
Shanghai
Road Station Leasing
100%
50,321
50,321
495
495
Apartment Project
Longhu District East
5
July
Shantou
Coast New Town Xinxi
100%
211,929
211,929
1,290
1,290
Residential Project
6
July
Hefei
Binhu District Chengdu
100%
188,134
188,134
2,059
2,059
Road Project
Xixiangtang District
7
July
Nanning
Nanmian Urban
100%
53,006
53,006
267
267
Redevelopment Project
Phase II
Total
Attributable
Land
Attributable
Interest
Land
No.
Month
City
Project Name
GFA
GFA
Premium
(%)
Premium
(sqm)
(sqm)
(RMB mn)
(RMB mn)
Pulandian District
8
July
Dalian
Pakelande A/B Area
100%
331,170
331,170
431
431
Residential Project
Lianpo Avenue etc.
9
July
Handan
Residential and
30%
867,139
260,142
1,642
493
Commercial Projects
The preliminary figures disclosed above are derived from the Group's internal management records and subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly andhalf-yearlybasis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. The Land Acquisition Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or associates. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.
By Order of the Board
China Resources Land Limited
TANG Yong
Chairman
PRC, 15 Aug 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yong, Mr. Li Xin, Mr. Zhang Dawei, Mr. Xie Ji, Mr. Shen Tongdong and Mr. Wu Bingqi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yan Biao, Mr. Chen Ying, Mr. Wang Yan and Mr. Chen Rong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Andrew Y. Yan, Mr. Ho Hin Ngai, Bosco, Mr. Wan Kam To, Peter, Mr. Zhong Wei and Mr. Sun Zhe.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:11 UTC