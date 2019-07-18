Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS" PASSES CONSISTENCY EVALUATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS"

PASSES CONSISTENCY EVALUATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China has approved the Passing of the Consistency of Quality and Efficacy Evaluation for Generic Drugs ("Consistency Evaluation") for "Metformin Hydrochloride Extended- Release Tablets" (brand name "Taibai®" ( 泰白®)), a hypoglycemic agent of Chia Tai - Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company.

Metformin is a hypoglycemic agent that improves the glucose tolerance of patients with type 2 diabetes by lowering both basal and postprandial blood glucose. Since its introduction, Metformin has been at the forefront of the treatment of diabetes with its excellent clinical efficacy and safety, and its status has been continuously improved in the regularly updated guidelines for the treatment of diabetes. The Standards of Care for Type 2 Diabetes in China (2017 Edition) recommends metformin as the preferred first-line drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The sales of Taibai, the Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets developed by the Group, has been increasing year by year since its launch in 2003, and its sales revenue exceeded RMB110 million in 2018. Having passed the Consistency Evaluation, Taibai is confirmed as a local alternative medicine for metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets. With its high quality and low price, Taibai contributes to the in-depth reform of the national healthcare system and the establishment of the national basic drugs system, bringing enormous economic benefits to the society.

