HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT NEW PROJECT ACQUISITION

07/18/2019 | 07:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LANDSEA GREEN GROUP CO., LTD.

詩 綠 色 有 限

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 106)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

NEW PROJECT ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by together with its subsidiaries, the

Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'', or ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (''Director'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Shanghai Langkun Business Management Co., Ltd.* (上海朗昆業管限公) (''Shanghai Langkun''), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary as managed by Green Fir Investment, a real estate fund platform of the Company, has entered into an agreement with

  1. Beijing Ronghui Jiazhi Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership)* (北京 智投()) (''Beijing Ronghui'') and (ii) Shanghai Suiqu Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd.* (上海隨渠企業管諮詢有限公) (''Shanghai
    Suiqu'')), pursuant to which, Shanghai Suiqu has agreed to acquire and operate the properties held by Hangzhou Fengyun Investment Co., Ltd.* (州豐昀投限公) (''Target Company'') located at Xingxing Mansion, No. 41 of Lane 118, Yonghe Road, Shanghai, which includes 60 property units from Floor 1 to Floor 15 with a gross floor area of 19,389.82 square meters (''Xingxing Mansion''). Shanghai Langkun and Beijing Ronghui hold 50% equity interest in Shanghai Suiqu respectively. Shanghai Langkun and Beijing Ronghui have conditionally agreed to provide Shanghai Suiqu and/or the Target Company with shareholders' loans for the purpose of financing the transfer consideration and other related expenses required for the acquisition by Shanghai Suiqu of the entire equity interest in the Target Company.

The Group is optimistic about the development opportunities arising from the existing asset renovation business of the core cities in China, and thus actively seeks suitable projects to re-position, design, renovate and operate the existing assets. These initiatives significantly enhance the property values and obtain value-added returns. Xingxing Mansion is adjacent to the Middle Ring Road in the north and the North-south Elevated Road in the east, as well as within walking distance of Wenshui Road Station of Metro Line 1, tapping into transportation advantages. With complete surrounding business facilities and congregation of cultural and creative industries, Daning area of Jingan District, where the property is located, processes great appreciation potential as it owns numbers of commercial buildings such as Daning Music Plaza, Sincere Plaza, Daning Life Hub and Marriott Hotel.

- 1 -

Green Fir Investment, a real estate fund platform of the Group, has established a joint investment vehicle with Beijing Ronghui, a real estate investment fund under Sunshine Insurance Group, to jointly explore business opportunities for investing in the existing assets in first- and second-tier cities. The successful investment in Xingxing Mansion represents the second project of the investment platform after the successful investment in Shipbuilding Industry Building Project in Third Ring Road, Beijing in May this year. The Company plans to reposition Xingxing Mansion and apply product differentiation capabilities to transform and upgrade the property, and carry out new lease and operation, as well as new management of the property to increase the rental return, so that the Group could obtain the rental and value-added revenue on the asset in the future. This also falls in line with the Group's strategy of ''asset-light transformation and revenue-diversification''. In light of these factors, the Board remains fully confident in the rationality in the market presence established by the Company and its steady business development.

By order of the Board

Landsea Green Group Co., Ltd.

Chan Yuen Ying, Stella

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Tian Ming, Ms. Shen Leying, Mr. Wang Lei, Ms. Zhou Qin and Mr. Xie Yuanjian; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhou Yimin; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu Xiaonian, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung, Mr. Chen Tai-yuan and Mr. Rui Meng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:49:00 UTC
