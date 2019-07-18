Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT NEW PROJECT ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (''Director'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Shanghai Langkun Business Management Co., Ltd.* (上海朗昆企業管理有限公司) (''Shanghai Langkun''), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary as managed by Green Fir Investment, a real estate fund platform of the Company, has entered into an agreement with

Beijing Ronghui Jiazhi Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership)* ( 北京 融 匯 嘉 智投 資 管 理 中 心 ( 有 限 合 夥 )) ( '' Beijing Ronghui '' ) and (ii) Shanghai Suiqu Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd.* ( 上海 隨渠企 業管 理 諮詢有 限公 司 ) ( '' Shanghai

Suiqu '' )), pursuant to which, Shanghai Suiqu has agreed to acquire and operate the properties held by Hangzhou Fengyun Investment Co., Ltd.* ( 杭 州豐 昀投 資 有 限公 司 ) ( '' Target Company '' ) located at Xingxing Mansion, No. 41 of Lane 118, Yonghe Road, Shanghai, which includes 60 property units from Floor 1 to Floor 15 with a gross floor area of 19,389.82 square meters ( '' Xingxing Mansion '' ). Shanghai Langkun and Beijing Ronghui hold 50% equity interest in Shanghai Suiqu respectively. Shanghai Langkun and Beijing Ronghui have conditionally agreed to provide Shanghai Suiqu and/or the Target Company with shareholders ' loans for the purpose of financing the transfer consideration and other related expenses required for the acquisition by Shanghai Suiqu of the entire equity interest in the Target Company.

The Group is optimistic about the development opportunities arising from the existing asset renovation business of the core cities in China, and thus actively seeks suitable projects to re-position, design, renovate and operate the existing assets. These initiatives significantly enhance the property values and obtain value-added returns. Xingxing Mansion is adjacent to the Middle Ring Road in the north and the North-south Elevated Road in the east, as well as within walking distance of Wenshui Road Station of Metro Line 1, tapping into transportation advantages. With complete surrounding business facilities and congregation of cultural and creative industries, Daning area of Jingan District, where the property is located, processes great appreciation potential as it owns numbers of commercial buildings such as Daning Music Plaza, Sincere Plaza, Daning Life Hub and Marriott Hotel.