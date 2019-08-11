Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED JOINT ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

IV. PURPOSE AND EFFECTS OF THE INVESTMENT

The cooperation with Siyuanhe Intelligent Manufacturing Fund will further promote Chongqing Iron & Steel to focus on intelligent manufacturing development plan, extensively introduce social capital and technical strength to participate in the intelligent manufacturing of Chongqing Iron & Steel, explore new ways of intelligent manufacturing for steel enterprises, and facilitate the continuous improvement of the operations of Chongqing Iron & Steel.

RISK WARNING

As of now, Siyuanhe Intelligent Manufacturing Fund, as the partner of the external investment, has not been formally established and Chongqing Iron & Steel has not signed any formal cooperation agreement on the joint establishment of the joint venture company. Accordingly, there is still certain uncertainty with the establishment of the joint venture company.

The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the establishment of the joint venture company, and investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

As all the applicable percentage ratios of the proposed establishment of the joint venture company are less than 0.1%, it is expected that the relevant proposed transaction, if materializes, will be exempt from the reporting, announcement, annual review and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules ") and will not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

