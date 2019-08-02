Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PUBLIC ISSUE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS BY COUNTRY GARDEN REAL ESTATE GROUP CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY - RESULTS OF THE ISSUE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 碧桂園控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PUBLIC ISSUE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF

DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS BY COUNTRY GARDEN REAL ESTATE GROUP CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

RESULTS OF THE ISSUE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement issued by the Company dated 30 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed public issue of the second tranche of the domestic corporate bonds of face value of not exceeding RMB5.8 billion to qualified investors by Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (碧 桂園地產集團有限公司) (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It was proposed that the size of the issue of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds be not more than RMB2.21 billion and the bond maturity be 4 years, with an option for the Issuer to adjust the coupon rate and a sell-back option for investors at the end of the second year. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcement.

The Board announces that the issue of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds has completed on 1 August 2019. The actual size of the issue is RMB2.21 billion and the coupon rate is 5.14%.

By order of the Board

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

MO Bin

President and Executive Director

Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 2 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. TO Yau Kwok.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 04:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification Announcement and Resumption of ..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movement i..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the half-yea..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) delay in despatch of circular and (2) rev..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request ..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : FORM OF PROXY For use at the Special General ..
PU
12:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - proposed issue of con..
PU
12:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited operating figures for the month end..
PU
12:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 264,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.75%42 585
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC16.63%49 541
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE63.12%28 242
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG20.34%25 766
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 977
NASDAQ18.67%15 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group