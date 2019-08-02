Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PUBLIC ISSUE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS BY COUNTRY GARDEN REAL ESTATE GROUP CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY - RESULTS OF THE ISSUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 碧桂園控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PUBLIC ISSUE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF

DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS BY COUNTRY GARDEN REAL ESTATE GROUP CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

RESULTS OF THE ISSUE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement issued by the Company dated 30 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed public issue of the second tranche of the domestic corporate bonds of face value of not exceeding RMB5.8 billion to qualified investors by Country Garden Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (碧 桂園地產集團有限公司) (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It was proposed that the size of the issue of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds be not more than RMB2.21 billion and the bond maturity be 4 years, with an option for the Issuer to adjust the coupon rate and a sell-back option for investors at the end of the second year. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcement.

The Board announces that the issue of the Second Tranche Corporate Bonds has completed on 1 August 2019. The actual size of the issue is RMB2.21 billion and the coupon rate is 5.14%.

By order of the Board

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

MO Bin

President and Executive Director

Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 2 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. TO Yau Kwok.