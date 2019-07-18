Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-SALES UPDATE ON PROPERTY PROJECT-"SINO HARBOUR GUANLAN"

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

SINO HARBOUR HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

漢港控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1663)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SALES UPDATE ON PROPERTY PROJECT-

"SINO HARBOUR • GUANLAN"

This announcement is made by Sino Harbour Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform its shareholders and potential investors of the latest sales information of the Group.

The fourth batch of residential units of "Sino Harbour • Guanlan" Phase 1 comprising 188 units were launched for public pre-sale on 17 July 2019 in Yichun City, Jiangxi Province of the People's Republic of China. As at the close of business on 18 July 2019, 180 residential units have been subscribed, generating aggregate proceeds of approximately RMB130 million, representing a total pre-sale percentage of approximately 96%. The buyers had paid a non-refundable deposit upon subscription and would be required to enter into a sale and purchase contract within 7 days of the subscription date.

As at the close of business on 18 July 2019, the aggregated subscription of the "Sino Harbour • Guanlan" Phase 1 was approximately RMB530 million and the aggregated contracted sales was approximately RMB390 million.

"Sino Harbour • Guanlan" is located in Yichun City, Jiangxi Province of the People's Republic of China. It is being developed into residential and retail commercial building with a total gross floor area of around 1,047,038 sq.m.. It is expected to be completed in batches in year 2021.

The sales data as set out in this announcement is based on a summary of internal information of the Group, which has not been audited or reviewed by the independent auditor of the Company and as such, it is for

1