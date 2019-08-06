Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2019

08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

比 亞 迪 股 份 有 限 公 司

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1211)

Website: http://www.byd.com

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2019

This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited (the "Company").

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Company for the month of July 2019 (Units):

Items

July

July

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Percentage

2019

2018

July 2019

July 2018

Year on Year

New energy vehicle

16,567

18,793

162,220

93,677

73.17%

- Passenger vehicle

16,010

18,203

156,771

89,473

75.22%

- Battery electric vehicle

9,515

8,176

105,094

32,016

228.88%

- Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

6,495

10,027

51,677

57,457

-10.41%

- Commercial vehicle

557

590

5,449

4,204

29.61%

- Bus

437

578

2,279

4,185

-45.54%

- Others

120

12

3,170

19

16584.21%

Oil-fueled vehicle

14,418

18,522

96,837

168,135

-42.41%

- Sedan

2,227

3,173

21,712

39,694

-45.30%

- SUV

8,091

4,941

34,217

36,945

-7.38%

- MPV

4,100

10,408

40,908

91,496

-55.29%

Total

30,985

37,315

259,057

261,812

-1.05%

Note: The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of July 2019 was approximately 0.812GWh.The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2019 was approximately 8.998GWh.

1

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Company carefully when it is published.

By order of the Board of

BYD Company Limited

Wang Chuan-fu

Chairman

Shenzhen, PRC, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wang Chuan-fu being the executive director, Mr. Lv Xiang-yang and Mr. Xia Zuo-quan being the non-executive directors, and Mr. Wang Zi-dong, Mr. Zou Fei and Ms. Zhang Ran being the independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:12 UTC
