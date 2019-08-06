Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2019
0
08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT
比 亞 迪 股 份 有 限 公 司
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited (the "Company").
The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Company for the month of July 2019 (Units):
Items
July
July
Year-to-date
Year-to-date
Percentage
2019
2018
July 2019
July 2018
Year on Year
New energy vehicle
16,567
18,793
162,220
93,677
73.17%
- Passenger vehicle
16,010
18,203
156,771
89,473
75.22%
- Battery electric vehicle
9,515
8,176
105,094
32,016
228.88%
- Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle
6,495
10,027
51,677
57,457
-10.41%
- Commercial vehicle
557
590
5,449
4,204
29.61%
- Bus
437
578
2,279
4,185
-45.54%
- Others
120
12
3,170
19
16584.21%
Oil-fueled vehicle
14,418
18,522
96,837
168,135
-42.41%
- Sedan
2,227
3,173
21,712
39,694
-45.30%
- SUV
8,091
4,941
34,217
36,945
-7.38%
- MPV
4,100
10,408
40,908
91,496
-55.29%
Total
30,985
37,315
259,057
261,812
-1.05%
Note: The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of July 2019 was approximately 0.812GWh.The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2019 was approximately 8.998GWh.
1
Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Company carefully when it is published.
By order of the Board of
BYD Company Limited
Wang Chuan-fu
Chairman
Shenzhen, PRC, 6 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wang Chuan-fu being the executive director, Mr. Lv Xiang-yang and Mr. Xia Zuo-quan being the non-executive directors, and Mr. Wang Zi-dong, Mr. Zou Fei and Ms. Zhang Ran being the independent non-executive directors.
