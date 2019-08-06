Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

比 亞 迪 股 份 有 限 公 司

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1211)

Website: http://www.byd.com

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SALES VOLUME FOR JULY 2019

This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited (the "Company").

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Company for the month of July 2019 (Units):

Items July July Year-to-date Year-to-date Percentage 2019 2018 July 2019 July 2018 Year on Year New energy vehicle 16,567 18,793 162,220 93,677 73.17% - Passenger vehicle 16,010 18,203 156,771 89,473 75.22% - Battery electric vehicle 9,515 8,176 105,094 32,016 228.88% - Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle 6,495 10,027 51,677 57,457 -10.41% - Commercial vehicle 557 590 5,449 4,204 29.61% - Bus 437 578 2,279 4,185 -45.54% - Others 120 12 3,170 19 16584.21% Oil-fueled vehicle 14,418 18,522 96,837 168,135 -42.41% - Sedan 2,227 3,173 21,712 39,694 -45.30% - SUV 8,091 4,941 34,217 36,945 -7.38% - MPV 4,100 10,408 40,908 91,496 -55.29% Total 30,985 37,315 259,057 261,812 -1.05%

Note: The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of July 2019 was approximately 0.812GWh.The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2019 was approximately 8.998GWh.