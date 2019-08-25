Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SIGNING OF A DRILL PIPE SUPPLY PURCHASE ORDER WITH CONSIDERATION OF NO LESS THAN RMB90 MILLION BY HILONG PETROLEUM PIPE

08/25/2019 | 08:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hilong Holding Limited

海隆控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SIGNING OF A DRILL PIPE SUPPLY PURCHASE ORDER

WITH CONSIDERATION OF NO LESS THAN RMB90 MILLION

BY HILONG PETROLEUM PIPE

This announcement is made by Hilong Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that Hilong Petroleum Pipe Company LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Hilong Petroleum Pipe"), has recently signed a drill pipe purchase order (the "Purchase Order") for the provision of HL120S high strength H2S-resistant drill steel pipe to National Drilling Company ("NDC") in relation to an extended reach well drilling plan to be conducted by three land rigs on island in Abu Dhabi. The total consideration for the Purchase Order is no less than RMB90 million.

NDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Drilling Oil Company, a state- owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates. NDC principally engages in oil and gas construction activities.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The Board believes that the Purchase Order marks a breakthrough of the business of the Group and demonstrates that the drill pipe of the Group are accepted and highly recognized by other major operators in the oil industry. The Board considers that the Purchase Order has further improved the Group's capability of providing better drilling string solution and paved the road for the Group to enter into broader international markets.

By order of the Board of

Hilong Holding Limited

ZHANG Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jun and Mr. WANG Tao (汪濤); the non-executive directors are Ms. ZHANG Shuman, Mr. YUAN Pengbin and Dr. YANG Qingli; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Tao (王濤), Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis and Mr. SHI Zheyan.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 12:25:04 UTC
