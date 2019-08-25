Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SIGNING OF A DRILL PIPE SUPPLY PURCHASE ORDER WITH CONSIDERATION OF NO LESS THAN RMB90 MILLION BY HILONG PETROLEUM PIPE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hilong Holding Limited

海隆控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SIGNING OF A DRILL PIPE SUPPLY PURCHASE ORDER

WITH CONSIDERATION OF NO LESS THAN RMB90 MILLION

BY HILONG PETROLEUM PIPE

This announcement is made by Hilong Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that Hilong Petroleum Pipe Company LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Hilong Petroleum Pipe"), has recently signed a drill pipe purchase order (the "Purchase Order") for the provision of HL120S high strength H2S-resistant drill steel pipe to National Drilling Company ("NDC") in relation to an extended reach well drilling plan to be conducted by three land rigs on island in Abu Dhabi. The total consideration for the Purchase Order is no less than RMB90 million.

NDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Drilling Oil Company, a state- owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates. NDC principally engages in oil and gas construction activities.