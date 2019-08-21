Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SHANDONG HI-SPEED HUBEI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SHANDONG HI-SPEED HUBEI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

08/21/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

( S t o c k C o d e : 4 1 2)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

WITH SHANDONG HI-SPEED HUBEI

DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

The board of directors of China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 21 August 2019, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Strategic Agreement") with Shangdong Hi-Speed Hubei Development Co., Ltd*（山東高速湖北發展有限公司）("Shandong Hi-SpeedHubei Company") in relation to, among other things, (i) the joint acquisition of infrastructure assets and other related assets in the market by both parties; (ii) the establishment of a fund for the merger and acquisition of infrastructure assets by both parties; (iii) the cooperation between both parties on asset securitisation, including the issuance of asset-backed securities backed by highway toll rights, highway equity REITs and highway debt REITs, etc.; (iv) the provision by the Company of financial consulting services to Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company; and (v) Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company providing the Company with consulting services in relation to road and bridge investment and other related investment in Central China etc.

1

Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company is the investment and financing business platform of Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd*（山東高速集團有限公司）, the controlling shareholder

of the Company, in Central China. The projects it currently operates include but not limited to the G42 Wu-Ma Highway*G42武麻高速公路）, Shandong Hi-Speed Boshihui International

Plaza*（山東高速鉑仕匯國際廣場）and Shandong Hi-Speed Tianmen Maintenance Base*（山東高速天門養護基地）, etc. with total asset value of over RMB20 billion. The

Company intends to jointly acquire infrastructure assets in the market and cooperate in asset securitisation with Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company.

The Strategic Agreement aims to leverage on the respective parties' strengths and resources for both parties to carry out the cooperation for mutual benefit and development. Based on the market-oriented operation model, both parties are committed to achieving a long-term and stable cooperation. The board of directors of the Company believes that this strategic cooperation will improve the asset and liability structure of the Company and enhance the stability of the profitability of the Company.

The board of directors of the Company would like to emphasize that as at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into any definitive legally-binding agreement in relation to the proposed transactions with Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company. As the transactions contemplated under the Strategic Agreement may or may not materialize, holders of securities of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. If any definitive agreement is signed or the proposed acquisition is materialized, the Company will make further announcement(s) on the proposed transactions as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited

Wang Xiaodong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has five executive directors, namely Mr. Wang Xiaodong, Mr. Liu Han, Mr. Liu Zhijie, Mr. Liu Yao and Ms. Liao Jianrong; three non- executive directors, namely Dr. Lam Lee G., Mr. Qiu Jianyang and Mr. Lo Man Tuen; and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. To Shing Chuen, Mr. Cheung Wing Ping, Mr. Guan Huanfei and Mr. Tan Yuexin.

  • For reference purposes only, certain terms in Chinese have been translated into English in this announcement. In the event of any discrepancies between such terms in Chinese and their English translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:57:04 UTC
