Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SHANDONG HI-SPEED HUBEI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company is the investment and financing business platform of Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd*（山東高速集團有限公司）, the controlling shareholder

of the Company, in Central China. The projects it currently operates include but not limited to the G42 Wu-Ma Highway*（G42武麻高速公路）, Shandong Hi-Speed Boshihui International

Plaza*（山東高速鉑仕匯國際廣場）and Shandong Hi-Speed Tianmen Maintenance Base*（山東高速天門養護基地）, etc. with total asset value of over RMB20 billion. The

Company intends to jointly acquire infrastructure assets in the market and cooperate in asset securitisation with Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company.

The Strategic Agreement aims to leverage on the respective parties' strengths and resources for both parties to carry out the cooperation for mutual benefit and development. Based on the market-oriented operation model, both parties are committed to achieving a long-term and stable cooperation. The board of directors of the Company believes that this strategic cooperation will improve the asset and liability structure of the Company and enhance the stability of the profitability of the Company.

The board of directors of the Company would like to emphasize that as at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into any definitive legally-binding agreement in relation to the proposed transactions with Shandong Hi-Speed Hubei Company. As the transactions contemplated under the Strategic Agreement may or may not materialize, holders of securities of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. If any definitive agreement is signed or the proposed acquisition is materialized, the Company will make further announcement(s) on the proposed transactions as and when appropriate in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

