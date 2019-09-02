Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONCERNING SHARES OWNED BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

0
09/02/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA CREATIVE GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中創環球控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1678)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONCERNING

SHARES OWNED BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 21 August 2019 and 22 August 2019 (the "Announcements") relating to the Letter. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Company received a letter (the "Further Letter") from RSM Corporate Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited on 26 August 2019 informing the Company (amongst others) that:

The Charged Shares consists of 1,086,725,180 shares, representing approximately 50.08% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

China Creative Global Holdings Limited

Chen Fanglin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Fanglin, Mr. Shen Jianzhong, Mr. Chen Jiang, Mr. Xu Qiang, Mr. Zheng Hebin and Mr. Lo Kei Wai Paul; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Dai Jianping, Mr. Ng Wing Keung and Ms. Sun Kam Ching.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 14:19:06 UTC
