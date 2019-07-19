Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE APPROVAL BY CHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORY COMMISSION ON ISSUE OF UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE APPROVAL BY CHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORY

COMMISSION ON ISSUE OF UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS

On 20 May 2019, the Proposal in relation to the Issue of Write-Down Undated Capital Bonds was considered and approved in the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"). The Bank hereby announces that it has recently received the Approval from China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Bank of Communications' Issue of Undated Capital Bonds (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 690), in which the Bank was approved by China Banking and Issuance Regulatory Commission to issue the undated capital bonds with an aggregate amount up to RMB40 billion, which shall be counted as other Tier-1 capital in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The above matters are subject to the approval of the People's Bank of China. The Bank will take proactive measures to complete the relevant procedures and comply with disclosure obligations in a timely manner.

By order of the Board of

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Gu Sheng

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC

19 July 2019

