Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE APPROVAL BY CHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORY COMMISSION ON ISSUE OF UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03328, 4605 (Preference Share))

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE APPROVAL BY CHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATORY

COMMISSION ON ISSUE OF UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS

On 20 May 2019, the Proposal in relation to the Issue of Write-Down Undated Capital Bonds was considered and approved in the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"). The Bank hereby announces that it has recently received the Approval from China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Bank of Communications' Issue of Undated Capital Bonds (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 690), in which the Bank was approved by China Banking and Issuance Regulatory Commission to issue the undated capital bonds with an aggregate amount up to RMB40 billion, which shall be counted as other Tier-1 capital in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The above matters are subject to the approval of the People's Bank of China. The Bank will take proactive measures to complete the relevant procedures and comply with disclosure obligations in a timely manner.

By order of the Board of

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.

Gu Sheng

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC

19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Bank are Mr. Ren Deqi, Mr. Hou Weidong, Mr. Wu Wei, Mr. Wang Taiyin*, Mr. Song Guobin*, Mr. He Zhaobin*, Ms. Wong Pik Kuen, Helen*, Mr. Liu Haoyang*, Ms. Li Jian#, Mr. Liu Li#, Mr. Yeung Chi Wai, Jason#, Mr. Woo Chin Wan, Raymond#, and Mr. Cai Haoyi#.

  • Non-executivedirectors
  • Independent non-executive directors

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposal for general mandates to issue shares..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed public issue of corporate bonds in t..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeti..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Operational Statistics for June 2019
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement on the possible share acq..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for general mandates to issue share..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals involving (i) re-election of retiri..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use at annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.74.17%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%0
NASDAQ25.83%0
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%0
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About