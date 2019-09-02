Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR AUGUST 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR

AUGUST 2019

This announcement is voluntarily made pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Aoyuan Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, in August 2019, the Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB7.68 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 12%. The Group's accumulated unaudited contracted sales for January to August 2019 were approximately RMB67.96 billion in total, representing an increase of 28% over the corresponding period of 2018.

The above-mentioned unaudited figures are based on the summary of internal information of the Company, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such sales information. As such, the above figures are provided for reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

China Aoyuan Group Limited

Guo Zi Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Mr. Ma Jun and Mr. Chan Ka Yeung Jacky; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.

