Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Space Group Holdings Limited

恆宇集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2448)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

This is a voluntary announcement made by Space Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide the shareholders and potential investors of the Company an update on the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into a contract with a contractor for the redevelopment and expansion works for schools on Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and in the New Territories. The contract amount is approximately HK$250 million.

This is the Group's first public sector project in Hong Kong. In the past, the Group mainly undertook fitting out works and building construction works in Hong Kong (in the private sector) and in Macau (in the private sector). The Board believes that the Group may gain reputation for our quality of work by undertaking this project with it's years of experiences and to completing it on time, thereby bringing more business opportunities of public sector projects to the Group as well as widening its revenue stream.

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019