Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN THE PRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 05:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGYUE GROUP LIMITED

東岳集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 189)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcements of Dongyue Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 September 2016, 25 January 2017, 29 May 2017, 4 December 2017, 27 June 2018, 13 July 2018 (the "13 July Announcement") and 18 January 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements") respectively in relation to, among other things, the misappropriation of funds of the Group. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcements.

In respect of the appeal for the recovery of the RMB 300 million security deposit filed by Dongyue Polymers, the PRC's Supreme People's Court (中華人民共和國最高人民法院) (the "SPC") had issued its final judgment. The SPC upheld the Shandong Higher People's Court's (山東省高級人民法院) decision and dismissed the appeal (the "SPC's RMB 300M Decision"). The SPC held that the Shandong Higher People's Court did not err in concluding that the relevant tri-partite agreement was valid and enforceable, since it was being executed by Li Bin () in the name of Dongyue Polymers and stamped with its company chop. As a result, the Bank of Communications was entitled to withhold the security deposit amounting to RMB 300 million. The SPC further held that any criminal conduct by Li Bin was a matter of internal regulation and internal legal relationship between Dongyue Polymers and Li Bin. Such criminal conduct would not affect the validity of the tri-partite agreement for external parties.

As stated in the 13 July Announcement, the RMB 300 million had already been written off from the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2015 ("FY 2015") as part of the one-offwrite-off of assets as disclosed in the Company's annual report for FY 2015. As such, the Board considers that the SPC's RMB 300M Decision has no material adverse impact on the Company's business, operations and financials.

By Order of the Board

Dongyue Group Limited

Zhang Jianhong

Chairman

The PRC, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Jianhong, Mr. Fu Kwan, Mr. Liu Chuanqi, Mr. Zhang Zhefeng, Mr. Zhang Bishu and Mr. Zhang Jian as executive directors, and Mr. Ting Leung Huel, Stephen, Mr. Yang Xiaoyong and Mr. Yue Run Dong as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 09:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
05:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of a New Member to the Risk Manag..
PU
05:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
05:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement update on legal procee..
PU
05:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Postponement of board meeting
PU
05:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information
PU
05:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction supplemental agreement ..
PU
05:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement-arrangement of odd lots from cap..
PU
05:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Positive profit alert
PU
05:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results
PU
05:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of premium income
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 301 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 239,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.90%38 355
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.24%50 762
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 582
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.77%26 294
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 703
NASDAQ20.80%15 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group