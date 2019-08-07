Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 687)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION

This announcement is made by Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co., Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to update the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 24 July 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, amongst other things, the subscription by HKICIM Fund VI, L.P., (the "Subscriber") of eight percent (8%) convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$800,000,000, due 2021, issued by Holistic Capital Investment Limited (the "Issuer"), which constituted a major transaction for the Company. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in the Circular shall have the same meanings when used herein.

RIGHT OF EARLY REDEMPTION UNDER THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders that the Company has been following up the status of the Potential Investment which, as per the terms of the Convertible Bonds, was expected to have been consummated on or prior to 31 December 2018. As at the date of this announcement and so far as the Board is aware, the Potential Investment has not yet been consummated. As a result, the Subscriber has a right of redemption in respect of the Convertible Bonds and has issued notices to the Issuer and Guarantors in connection with its redemption rights. The Subscriber has engaged legal advisors to advise it on recovery action in connection with the Convertible Bonds.