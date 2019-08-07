Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of supervisor
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION

08/07/2019 | 05:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 687)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION

This announcement is made by Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co., Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to update the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 24 July 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, amongst other things, the subscription by HKICIM Fund VI, L.P., (the "Subscriber") of eight percent (8%) convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$800,000,000, due 2021, issued by Holistic Capital Investment Limited (the "Issuer"), which constituted a major transaction for the Company. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in the Circular shall have the same meanings when used herein.

RIGHT OF EARLY REDEMPTION UNDER THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders that the Company has been following up the status of the Potential Investment which, as per the terms of the Convertible Bonds, was expected to have been consummated on or prior to 31 December 2018. As at the date of this announcement and so far as the Board is aware, the Potential Investment has not yet been consummated. As a result, the Subscriber has a right of redemption in respect of the Convertible Bonds and has issued notices to the Issuer and Guarantors in connection with its redemption rights. The Subscriber has engaged legal advisors to advise it on recovery action in connection with the Convertible Bonds.

- 1 -

The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules and inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company of any material development of this event.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

Fung Chiu Chak, Victor

Vice-Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fung Chiu Chak, Victor and Mr. Sun Kin Ho Steven; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Justin Wai, Mr. Wang Tianbing, Mr. David Robert McClure, Mr. Lau Che Hang Alex, Mr. Wu Charles Hsing-yuan and Mr. Yuen Pak Man; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fan Chor Ho, Mr. Tse Man Bun, Mr. Lung Chee Ming, George and Mr. Li Kit Chee.

Company website: www.hkicimgroup.com

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:14:01 UTC
