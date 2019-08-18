Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATES IN RELATION TO A POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

僑 雄 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATES IN RELATION TO A POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis to provide the shareholders of the Company (''Shareholders'') and potential investors a business update in relation to the Possible Acquisition under the MOU.

BUSINESS UPDATES ON THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION UNDER THE MOU

Reference is made to the announcement of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 13 June 2019 in relation to a mutual intention on a possible acquisition under the MOU (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As mentioned in the Announcement, the Vendor intends to sell and the Company (or its wholly owned subsidiary) intends to acquire certain equity interests of the Target Company.

UPDATES ON THE ASSETS TO BE ACQUIRED

The mining project of the Target Company composed with large rare earth metal deposits from the alkali granite, with mainly fergusonite in its internal or external contact zone. As shown in relevant report, by the end of 2017, the PRC reported its rare earth reserve of 44 million tons, ranking first in the world and accounting for two-thirds of the world's total reserves, followed by Brazil and Vietnam.