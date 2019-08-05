Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格
This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2019 (the "Prospectus").
本申請表格使用恆新豐控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月六日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
Stock code : 1920 股份代號 : 1920
Off r Price : HK$0.20 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%, and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only inBLOCKletter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not more than
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
32,500,000 Shares)
申請公開發售股份數目（不超過32,500,000 股股份）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see
"How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的
Total amount 總額
銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
HK$
港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護
照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt r)
R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
appropriat ) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱
香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
1)
1)
2)
2)
3)
3)
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申 請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有 人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼（Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名 稱及香港地址）
*(1)
(2)
(3)
An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity.
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號
碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
•
you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而：
•
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
•
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 10,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Public
Amount payable
No. of Public
Amount payable
No. of Public
Amount payable
No. of Public
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
10,000
2,020.15
100,000
20,201.54
750,000
151,511.55
5,000,000
1,010,077.00
20,000
4,040.31
150,000
30,302.31
1,000,000
202,015.40
7,500,000
1,515,115.50
30,000
6,060.46
200,000
40,403.08
1,500,000
303,023.10
10,000,000
2,020,154.00
40,000
8,080.62
250,000
50,503.85
2,000,000
404,030.80
15,000,000
3,030,231.00
50,000
10,100.77
300,000
60,604.62
2,500,000
505,038.50
20,000,000
4,040,308.00
60,000
12,120.92
350,000
70,705.39
3,000,000
606,046.20
25,000,000
5,050,385.00
70,000
14,141.08
400,000
80,806.16
3,500,000
707,053.90
30,000,000
6,060,462.00
80,000
16,161.23
450,000
90,906.93
4,000,000
808,061.60
32,500,000*
6,565,500.50
90,000
18,181.39
500,000
101,007.70
4,500,000
909,069.30
Maximum number of Public Offer Shares you may apply for.
2.
Complete the form in English in BLOCK letter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of
personal chop).
Sample
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be
accompanied by either one separate cheque or one s parate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if
your cheque or banker's cashier order does not m
t a the fo
owing r quirements:
The cheque must:
Bank r's cashier order must:
•
be in Hong Kong dollars;
•
not be post-dated;
•
be made payable to "ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - HANDS FORM HOLDINGS LIMITED PUBLIC OFFER";
•
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
•
be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and have
Hong Kong; and
your name certified on the back by a person authorised
•
show your ccount n e, which
ust either be pre-
by the bank. The name on the banker's cashier order
printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by a
must correspond with your name. If it is a joint
person authorised by the b nk. This account na
e must
application, the name on the back of the banker's
correspond with your n me. If it is
joint application,
cashier order must be the same as the first-named
the account n me must be the s me as the first-named
applicant's name.
applicant's n me.
