Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

本申請表格使用恆新豐控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月六日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2019 (the "Prospectus").

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.

在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部或部分） 本申請表格及招股章程。

Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.

招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄五「送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所述其他文件之副本已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清 盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、 香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。

HANDS FORM HOLDINGS樣LIMITED版

恆新豐控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock code : 1920 股份代號 : 1920

Off r Price : HK$0.20 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%, and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)

發售價 : 每股發售股份0.20 港元，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、 0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）

You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the pplic tion procedures.

招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。

Application Form 申請表格 To: Hands Form Holdings Limited 致： 恆新豐控股有限公司 The ole ponsor 獨家保薦人 The ole Bookrunner 獨家賬簿管理人 The Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 The Public Offer Underwriters 公開發售包銷商 Sample Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及 application procedures in this Application Form 條件以及申請程序。見本申請表格「填交本申請表 and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of 格的效用」一節。 completing and submitting this Application Form"

section of this Application Form.