HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/05
248.6 HKD   -2.97%
07:35pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
07:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
07:00pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

08/05/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格

Staple your

payment

here

請將股款

緊釘在此

This Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2019 (the "Prospectus").

本申請表格使用恆新豐控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月六日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」）所界定的相同詞語。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買任何公開發售股份。若無根據美國 證券法登記或獲豁免登記，公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。

This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.

在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部或部分） 本申請表格及招股章程。

Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.

招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄五「送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所述其他文件之副本已遵照香港法例第32章《公司（清 盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、 香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。

HANDS FORM HOLDINGSLIMITED

恆新豐控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

Stock code : 1920 股份代號 : 1920

Off r Price : HK$0.20 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%, and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)

發售價 : 每股發售股份0.20 港元，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、 0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）

You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the pplic tion procedures.

招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。

Application Form 申請表格

To: Hands Form Holdings Limited

致： 恆新豐控股有限公司

The

ole ponsor

獨家保薦人

The

ole Bookrunner

獨家賬簿管理人

The Joint Lead Managers

聯席牽頭經辦人

The Public Offer Underwriters

公開發售包銷商

Sample

Applicants' declaration

申請人聲明

I/We agree to the terms and conditions and

本人吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及

application procedures in this Application Form

條件以及申請程序。見本申請表格「填交本申請表

and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of

格的效用」一節。

completing and submitting this Application Form"

section of this Application Form.

Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section.

警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的 認購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節 最後四點。

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格

Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only in BLOCK letter) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）

Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):

For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀

由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：

Broker No. 經紀號碼

Broker's Chop 經紀印章

.....................................................................................................

Date: 日期：

...............

D

M

Y

Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not more than

Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼

32,500,000 Shares)

申請公開發售股份數目（不超過32,500,000 股股份）

Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see

"How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀行本票的

Total amount 總額

銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）

HK$

港元

Name in English (in BLOCK letter) 英文姓名名稱（正楷

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Name in Chinese 中文姓名名稱

Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱

Forename(s) 名字

Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護

照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business

Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt r)

R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as

所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名名稱（如有，正楷

appropriat ) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱

香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）

1)

1)

2)

2)

3)

Sample

3)

Telephone No. 電話號碼

For Nominees: You will be tre ted s pplying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申 請將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有 人的賬戶號碼或識別編碼。

ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼（Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名 稱及香港地址

For Internal use

此欄供內部使用

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name

如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格

*(1)

(2)

(3)

An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity.

個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香港商 業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼護照號碼香港商業登 記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格是否有效。

Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.

退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼護照號

碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼護照號碼。

If an application is made by an unlisted company and:

• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and

you exercise statutory control over that company,

then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.

倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而：

Sample

該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及

閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，

是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。

This page is int ntiona y l ft blank

此乃白頁 特意留空

Sample

Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name

How to make your application

1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 10,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.

NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS

No. of Public

Amount payable

No. of Public

Amount payable

No. of Public

Amount payable

No. of Public

Amount payable

Offer Shares

on application

Offer Shares

on application

Offer Shares

on application

Offer Shares

on application

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

applied for

HK$

10,000

2,020.15

100,000

20,201.54

750,000

151,511.55

5,000,000

1,010,077.00

20,000

4,040.31

150,000

30,302.31

1,000,000

202,015.40

7,500,000

1,515,115.50

30,000

6,060.46

200,000

40,403.08

1,500,000

303,023.10

10,000,000

2,020,154.00

40,000

8,080.62

250,000

50,503.85

2,000,000

404,030.80

15,000,000

3,030,231.00

50,000

10,100.77

300,000

60,604.62

2,500,000

505,038.50

20,000,000

4,040,308.00

60,000

12,120.92

350,000

70,705.39

3,000,000

606,046.20

25,000,000

5,050,385.00

70,000

14,141.08

400,000

80,806.16

3,500,000

707,053.90

30,000,000

6,060,462.00

80,000

16,161.23

450,000

90,906.93

4,000,000

808,061.60

32,500,000*

6,565,500.50

90,000

18,181.39

500,000

101,007.70

4,500,000

909,069.30

  • Maximum number of Public Offer Shares you may apply for.

2.

Complete the form in English in BLOCK letter and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of

personal chop).

Sample

3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be

accompanied by either one separate cheque or one s parate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if

your cheque or banker's cashier order does not m

t a the fo

owing r quirements:

The cheque must:

Bank r's cashier order must:

be in Hong Kong dollars;

not be post-dated;

be made payable to "ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - HANDS FORM HOLDINGS LIMITED PUBLIC OFFER";

be crossed "Account Payee Only";

be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account in

be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and have

Hong Kong; and

your name certified on the back by a person authorised

show your ccount n e, which

ust either be pre-

by the bank. The name on the banker's cashier order

printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the back by a

must correspond with your name. If it is a joint

person authorised by the b nk. This account na

e must

application, the name on the back of the banker's

correspond with your n me. If it is

joint application,

cashier order must be the same as the first-named

the account n me must be the s me as the first-named

applicant's name.

applicant's n me.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
