Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Staple your payment here 請將股款 緊釘在此 ✄ Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Unless otherwise defined, this Application Form uses the same terms as defined in the prospectus of S&T Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 August 2019 (the "Prospectus"). 除另有界定者外，本申請表格所用詞彙及措辭應與S&T Holdings Limited（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月二十九日刊發的招股章程 （「招股章程」）所界定者具相同涵義。 Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外任何司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買任何公開發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記 或豁免登記，公開發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論全部 或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄六「送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備查文件 - 送呈香港公司註冊處處長文件」一段所述其他文件之副本已遵 照香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公 司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 S&T Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有關於申請手續的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Stock code : 3928 板 股份代號 : 3928 Maximum Offer Price : HK$1.15 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 最高發售價 : 每股發售股份樣1.15港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易 費（須於申請時以港元悉數繳足及可予退還） Sample Application Form 申請表格 To: S&T Holdings Limited 致： S&T Holdings Limited The Sponsor 保薦人 The Sole Bookrunner 獨家賬簿管理人 The Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條 application procedures in this Application Form 件以及申請手續。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表 and the Prospectus. Please refer to the section 格的效用」一節。 headed "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" of this Application Form. Warning: Only one application may be made for the 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認 benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four 購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後 bullets of the section headed "Effect of completing 四點。 and submitting this Application Form". Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 Date 日期： / / D日 M月 Y年 Number of Public Offer Shares applied for (not more than 6,000,000 Shares) Cheque/banker's cashier order number 申請公開發售股份之數目（不超過6,000,000股股份） 支票╱銀行本票號碼 板 Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see Total amount 總額 "How to make your application" section) 港元 HK$ 兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 樣 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護 照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者） Sample Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters) 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱ 1) 香港商業登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者） 2) 1) 2) 3) 3) Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 代名人注意： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為本身利益提出。請就 每名（聯名）實益擁有人提供一個賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名稱及 香港地址） For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 (1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須提供其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須提供其香港商 業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香港商業登 記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格是否有效。 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the firstnamed applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號 碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: 板 • the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and • you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而： • 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 • 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權， 樣 是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 Sample 板 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 Sample Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of No. of No. of No. of Public Amount payable Public Amount payable Public Amount payable Public Amount payable Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 2,000 2,323.18 20,000 23,231.77 150,000 174,238.29 1,000,000 1,161,588.55 4,000 4,646.35 30,000 34,847.66 200,000 232,317.71 1,500,000 1,742,382.83 6,000 6,969.54 40,000 46,463.54 300,000 348,476.57 2,000,000 2,323,177.10 8,000 9,292.71 50,000 58,079.43 400,000 464,635.42 3,000,000 3,484,765.65 10,000 11,615.89 60,000 69,695.31 500,000 580,794.28 4,000,000 4,646,354.20 12,000 13,939.06 70,000 81,311.20 600,000 696,953.13 5,000,000 5,807,942.75 14,000 16,262.24 80,000 92,927.08 700,000 813,111.99 6,000,000* 6,969,531.30 16,000 18,585.42 90,000 104,542.97 800,000 929,270.84 * Maximum number of Public Offer 18,000 20,908.60 100,000 116,158.86 900,000 1,045,429.70 Shares you may apply for 樣 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK letters and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 板 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: • be in Hong Kong dollars; • not be post-dated; • be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - S&T Holdings Public Offer"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account • be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and in Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a person • show your account name, which must either be authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the cashier order must correspond with your name. If back by person authorised by the bank. This it is a joint application, the name on the back of account name must correspond with your name. If the banker's cashier order must be the same as the it is joint application, the account name must be first-named applicant's name. the same as the first-named applicant's name. Sample Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited District Branch name Address Hong Kong Island Admiralty Branch Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong Queen's Road Central Basement, Ground Floor and First Floor of 122 QRC, Branch Nos. 122-126 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong Kowloon Yaumatei Branch 542 Nathan Road, Yaumatei, Kowloon Telford Branch Shop Units P19-P20, Telford Plaza, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon New Territories Yan Ching Street Branch Shops 4 and 5, G/F, Tuen Mun Centre, 11 Yan Ching Street, Tuen Mun, New Territories Tai Po Branch Shop F, G/F, Mee Fat Building, No 34-38 Tai Wing Lane, Tai Po, New Territories 板 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Thursday, 29 August 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, 30 August 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 31 August 2019 - 9:00 a.m.樣to 1:00 p.m. Monday, 2 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 3 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Sample 6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 3 September 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 . . and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph headed "9. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the application lists" under the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為2,000股公開發售股份，並為下表所 列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 公開發售 應繳款項 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 股份數目 港元 2,000 2,323.18 20,000 23,231.77 150,000 174,238.29 板 1,000,000 1,161,588.55 4,000 4,646.35 30,000 34,847.66 200,000 232,317.71 1,500,000 1,742,382.83 6,000 6,969.54 40,000 46,463.54 300,000 348,476.57 2,000,000 2,323,177.10 8,000 9,292.71 50,000 58,079.43 400,000 464,635.42 3,000,000 3,484,765.65 10,000 11,615.89 60,000 69,695.31 500,000 580,794.28 4,000,000 4,646,354.20 12,000 13,939.06 70,000 81,311.20 600,000 696,953.13 5,000,000 5,807,942.75 14,000 16,262.24 80,000 92,927.08 700,000 813,111.99 6,000,000* 6,969,531.30 16,000 18,585.42 90,000 104,542.97 樣 800,000 929,270.84 * 閣下可申請認購的公開發售股份最 18,000 20,908.60 100,000 116,158.86 900,000 1,045,429.70 高數目 2. 以英文正楷填妥表格及簽署。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份公開發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨立開出 銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則 閣下的認購申請將不獲接納： Sample 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： ‧ 為港元； ‧ 不得為期票； ‧ 註明抬頭人為「工銀亞洲代理人有限公司 - S&T Holdings公開發售」； ‧ 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； ‧ 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 ‧ 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權的 ‧ 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須已 人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名╱名 預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士在支 稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣下姓 票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱名稱相 名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本票背面 同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與排名首位 所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請人的姓 申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同隨附的支票或銀行本票）投入下列收款銀行 任何一家分行的收集箱： 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 地區 分行名稱 地址 香港島 金鐘分行 香港金鐘道95號統一中心1樓1013-1014號鋪 板 九龍 皇后大道中分行 香港中環皇后大道中122-126號地庫至一樓 油麻地分行 九龍油麻地彌敦道542號 德福分行 九龍九龍灣德福廣場P19-P20號舖 新界 仁政街分行 新界屯門仁政街11號屯門中心大廈地下4-5號地鋪 大埔分行 新界大埔大榮里34至38號美發大廈地下F鋪 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 樣 二零一九年八月二十九日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年八月三十日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年八月三十一日（星期六）－ 上午九時正至下午一時正 二零一九年九月二日（星期一）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 Sample 二零一九年九月三日（星期二）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年九月三日（星期二）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午十一時 四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天氣情況（詳見招 股章程「如何申請公開發售股份」一節「9.惡劣天氣對開始辦理申請登記的影響」一段）。 Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name S&T Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Conditions of your application • Who can apply 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address. • 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual member's names. 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed four. 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop. • 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United States Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC. 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any Public Offer Shares if you: • are an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries; • are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/ or any of its subsidiaries; • • are a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or will become a connected person of the • Company immediately upon completion of the Share Offer; • are an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of • the above; or have been allocated or have applied for any Placing Shares • or otherwise participated in the Placing. agreeSamplethat none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole B. If you are nominee You, as nominee, may make more than one application for the Public Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions • to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS") (if you are CCASS Participant); or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW • Application Form, and lodge more than one application in your own name on behalf of different beneficial owners. • C. Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for yourself or as an agent or nominee on behalf of each person for whom you act: • undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and authorise the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner and/or • the Joint Lead Manager (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all things necessary to register any Public Offer • Shares allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of Association of the Company; • agree to comply with the Companies Law, the Companies Ordinance, the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and the Memorandum and Articles of • Association of the Company; • confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them; • confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have • only relied on the information and representations contained in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely on any other information or representations except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; • confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Share Offer in the Prospectus; Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers or any other parties involved in the Share Offer is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it); undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any of the Offer Shares under the Placing nor participated in the Placing; agree to disclose to the Company,板the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application; if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner,樣the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form; agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong; represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Public Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h) (3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate; agree to accept the Public Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application; authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Public Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first- named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have chosen to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person; declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying; understand that the Company, the Directors, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner and the Joint Lead Manager will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Public Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration; (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent. Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name D. Power of attorney Refund of your money If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the If you do not receive any Public Offer Shares or if your application is Company, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager and their accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application respective agents and nominees may accept or reject your application monies or the appropriate portion thereof (including the related 1.0% at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange evidence of the attorney's authority. trading fee) without interest. Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Public Offer Shares If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Tuesday, will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related 3 September 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer 1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Price of HK$1.15 for each Public Offer Share together with 1.0% Exchange trading fee) without interest. brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange The refund procedures are stated in the paragraph headed "13. trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Public Offer Despatch/Collection of share certificates and refund monies" under Underwriters) on or before Tuesday, 17 September 2019, the Share the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the Offer will not proceed and will lapse. Prospectus. Applications for Public Offer Shares will not be processed and no Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees") allotment of any Public Offer Shares will be made until the application Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on lists close. behalf of persons who have given electronic application instructions to apply for the Public Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of Form which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall indication of interest in the Placing, the level of applications in the not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail. Public Offer, the basis of allocation and the results of applications of Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following the Public Offer on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is Company at www.singtec.com.sg. Results of allocations in the Public signed by HKSCC Nominees: Offer, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business • "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; registration numbers of successful applicants under the Public Offer • "Warning" on the first page; (where applicable) will be available on the above websites. • "If you are a nominee"; • All representations and warranties under the "Effect of The allocation of Offer Shares between the Public Offer and the 板 completing and submitting this Application Form" section, except Placing is subject to reallocation as described in the paragraph the first one regarding registration of Public Offer Shares in the headed "Structure and conditions of the Share Offer - The Public applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the Offer - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. The Sole Bookrunner may applicant to be registered as the holder of the Public Offer Shares; reallocate the Offer Shares from the Placing to the Public Offer to • "If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer. In accordance with whole or in part)"; and Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if • "Refund of your money". such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of The following paragraphs under the section headed "How to apply for the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Public Offer following such reallocation shall 樣 the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this be not more than double the initial allocation to the Public Offer (i. . form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: 24,000,000 Offer Shares); and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the • "7. How many applications can you make"; and low end of the indicated Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus (i. . • "11. Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer HK$1.05 per Offer Share). Shares". If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in whole Effect of the information you give to Boardroom Share Registrars or in part) (HK) Limited If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Public Offer Shares and have Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited and its related provided all information required by your Application Form, you may bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents collect your share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum from Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at 2103B, 21/F, 148 extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, from 9:00 . . to 1:00 . . incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, or such other date as announced relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by by us. or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information authorised representative must bear letter of authorisation from your however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, evidence of identity acceptable to Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) completeness, currency or reliability. Limited. Sample If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) personally within the time specified for collection, they will be despatched promptly to the address as specified in this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk. If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Public Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on this Application Form on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 S&T Holdings Limited （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司） 股份發售 申請條件 ‧ 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士並無 申請或接納或表示有意認購，亦不會申請或接納或表示有 甲、可提出申請的人士 意根據配售認購任何發售股份，也沒有參與配售； 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的任何人士必須年滿18歲 ‧ 同意在本公司、香港股份過戶登記分處、收款銀行、保薦 板 並有香港地址。 人、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及╱或彼 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 等各自的顧問及代理提出要求時，向彼等披露其所要求提 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 供有關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的任何個 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽署，並 人資料； 註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 ‧ 如香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請，則同 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美國人士（定義見美國證券 意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公司、保薦 法S規例），亦非中國法人或自然人。 人、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商和彼等各 6. 除上市規則批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購任何公開發 自任何高級職員或顧問概不會因接納 閣下的購買要約， 樣 售股份： 或 閣下根據招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件應 ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司股份的現有實益擁有 有的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香港境外的任 人； 何法例； ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何附屬公司的董事或最高行政人 ‧ 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實陳述而 員； 撤銷； ‧ 本公司關連人士（定義見上市規則）或緊隨股份發售完 ‧ 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例管轄； 成後將成為本公司關連人士的人士； ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白公開發售股份不曾亦不 ‧ 上述任何人士的聯繫人（定義見上市規則）；或 會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下及 閣下為其利益 ‧ 已獲分配或已申請認購任何配售股份或以其他方式參 申請公開發售股份的任何人士均身處美國境外（定義見S規 與配售的人士。 例），或屬S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士； Sample 乙、如 閣下為代名人 ‧ 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 閣下作為代名人可提出超過一次公開發售股份申請，方法是： ‧ 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但任何數目 (i)透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向香港結算發出 較少的公開發售股份； 電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統參與者）；或(ii)使用 ‧ 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司股東名冊， 白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名義代表不同的實益擁有人提交 作為 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股份的持有人，並授 超過一份申請。 權本公司及╱或其代理以普通郵遞方式按申請所示地址 向 閣下或聯名申請的排名首位申請人寄發任何股票及╱ 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 或退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔，惟 閣下已選擇親 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名申 身領取股票及╱或退款支票則除外； 請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作為 閣 ‧ 聲明及表示此乃本人╱吾等為本身或本人╱吾等為其利益 下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： 提出申請的人士所提出及擬提出的唯一申請； ‧ 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司、保薦人、 ‧ 明白本公司、董事、保薦人、獨家賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭 作為本公司代理的獨家賬簿管理人及╱或聯席牽頭經辦人 經辦人將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述而決定是否向 閣下配 （或其代理或代名人），代表 閣下簽立所有相關文件，並 發任何公開發售股份， 閣下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被 按照本公司組織章程細則的規定代表 閣下辦理一切必要 檢控； 事宜以將 閣下獲分配的任何公開發售股份以 閣下名義 ‧ （如本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下或 登記； 作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾亦不會 ‧ 同意遵守公司法、公司條例、公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例 為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算發出 及本公司組織章程大綱及細則； 電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 ‧ 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條 ‧ （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請）保證 件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； (i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人士或任何其他 ‧ 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也僅依據 作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以白色或黃色申請表 招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章程任何補充文件 格或向香港結算發出電子認購指示而提出其他申請；及 所載者外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； (ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為該人士的代理代為簽署申請表 ‧ 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關股份發售的限制； 格或發出電子認購指示。 ‧ 同意本公司、保薦人、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦 人、包銷商、彼等各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥 人、代理、顧問或參與股份發售的任何其他人士現時及日 後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補充文件）的任何 資料及陳述負責； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 丁、授權書 退款 如 閣下透過授權代理人提出申請，本公司、獨家賬簿管理 若 閣下不獲分配任何公開發售股份或申請僅部分獲接納，本 人、聯席牽頭經辦人及彼等各自的代理及代名人可按其認為 公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款或其中適當部分（包括 合適的任何條件（包括出示代理人獲授權證明）酌情接納或拒 相關的 1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯 絕 閣下的申請。 交所交易費）。 釐定發售價及公開發售股份的分配 倘發售價低於最高發售價，本公司將不計利息向 閣下退回多 預期發售價於二零一九年九月三日（星期二）或前後釐定。申 繳申請股款（包括相關的 1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易 請人須繳付每股公開發售股份1.15港元的最高發售價，另加 徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費）。 1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易 板 費。倘若本公司與獨家賬簿管理人（為其本身及代表公開發售 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份」一節「13. 包銷商）並無於二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）或之前協定發 發送╱領取股票及退款」一段內。 售價，股份發售將不會進行，並將告失效。 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提出的申 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理公開發售股份的申請，亦不會 請 配發任何公開發售股份。 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示申請公 開發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程不符的條文將 本公司預期於二零一九年九月十八日（星期三）在聯交所網站 不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。 (www.hkexnews.hk)及本公司網站(www.singtec.com.sg)公佈最 樣 終發售價、配售踴躍程度、公開發售的申請水平、公開發售分 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部分在香 配基準及申請認購結果。公開發售的分配結果以及公開發售項 港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 下獲接納申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼（如 ‧ 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 適用）亦同於上述網站公佈。 ‧ 第一頁的「警告」； ‧ 「如 閣下為代名人」； 公開發售及配售之間的發售股份分配可按招股章程「股份發 ‧ 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節的所有陳述及保證，惟首項 售結構及條件 - 公開發售 - 重新分配」一節所列作出調整。 有關以申請人名義登記公開發售股份及簽署文件使申請人 獨家賬簿管理人或會將發售股份從配售重新分配至公開發 登記成為公開發售股份持有人的承諾除外； 售，以應付公開發售的有效申請。根據聯交所發表的指引信 ‧ 「如 閣下成功申請認購公開發售股份（全部或部分）」；及 Sample （HKEX-GL91-18），倘上述重新分配並非根據上市規則第18 ‧ 「退款」。 項應用指引而作出，則於該重新分配後可能重新分配至公開發 售的發售股份總數最多不得超過向公開發售所作的最初分配的 招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份」一節的以下段落在香港結算 兩倍（即24,000,000股發售股份）；及最終發售價將定為招股章 代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 程所述指標發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售股份1.05港元）。 ‧ 「7.閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 如 閣下成功申請認購公開發售股份（全部或部分） ‧ 「11.閣下不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 如 閣下申請認購 1,000,000 股或以上公開發售股份，並已提 閣下提供給寶德隆證券登記有限公司的資料的影響 供申請表格規定的所有資料， 閣下可於二零一九年二零一九 寶德隆證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董事、高級 年九月十八日（星期三）或本公司公佈的其他日期上午九時正至 人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的最大限度內明確 下午一時正，親臨寶德隆證券登記有限公司（地址為香港北角 卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表申請人在此文件提供的 電氣道 148 號 21 樓 2103B室）領取 閣下的股票及╱或退款支 或與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何資料，或 票。 任何申請人或代表申請人提供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任 何服務相關的任何其他書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請人 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不得授權 或任何其他人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的任何損失 任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並合資格派人領 或損害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料中不論 取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司印鑑的授權書領取。個 如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人士或實體對 人申請人及授權代表領取時須出示寶德隆證券登記有限公司接 該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、記錄或複製品作 納的身份證明文件。 出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、合時性或可靠性。 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票及╱或股 票，有關退款支票及╱或股票將盡早以普通郵遞方式寄往本申 請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 如 閣下申請認購少於 1,000,000 股公開發售股份， 閣下的 退款支票及╱或股票將於二零一九年九月十八日（星期三）以普 通郵遞方式寄往本申請表格所示地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承 擔。 本公司不會就申請時繳付的款項發出收據，亦不會發出臨時所 有權文件。 Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Public Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the " Ordinance "). Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name 3. Transfer of personal data Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to any of the following: 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data • the Company's appointed agents such as financial It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal share securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or registrar; its agents and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when • where applicants for securities request a deposit into applying for securities or transferring securities into or out CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; Branch Share Registrar. • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, Failure to supply the requested data may result in your payment or other services to the Company or the Hong application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with their inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share respective business operation; Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as Public Offer Shares which you have successfully applied required by laws, rules or regulations; and for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund • any persons or institutions with which the securities' cheque(s) to which you are entitled. holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc. It is important that securities holders inform the Company 板 4. Retention of personal data and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar 2. Purposes will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes The personal data of the securities holders may be held and for which the personal data were collected. Personal data processed for the following purposes: which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. • processing your application and refund cheque, where 樣 5. Access to and correction of personal data applicable, verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold of the Public Offer Shares; their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to • compliance with applicable laws and regulations in correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the Hong Kong and elsewhere; Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to charge • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the reasonable fee for the processing of such requests. names of securities' holders including, where applicable, All requests for access to data or correction of data should HKSCC Nominees; • maintaining or updating the register of securities' be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed holders of the Company; under the section headed "Corporate information" of the • verifying securities holders' identities; Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention • establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders of the company secretary, or our Hong Kong Branch Share of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer. issues, etc.; By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic • distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries; application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the • compiling statistical information and shareholder above. profiles; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their Sample obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/ or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 3. 轉交個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券持 此項個人資料收集聲明是向公開發售股份的申請人 有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其香港股份 和持有人說明有關本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分 過戶登記分處可以在為作上述任何用途之必要情況 處有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私 下，向下列任何人士披露或轉交（無論在香港境內或 隱）條例（》「條例」）方面的政策和措施。 境外）有關個人資料： 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 ‧ 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款銀 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉 行和海外股份過戶登記總處； 板 讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登記分處的服 ‧（如證券申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統） 務時，必須向本公司或其代理人及香港股份過戶登 香港結算或香港結算代理人；其將會就中央結 記分處提供準確個人資料。 算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； ‧ 向本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其各 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被 自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或 拒或延遲，或本公司或其香港股份過戶登記分處無 其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務 法進行過戶或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登 供應商； 記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的公開發售股份及╱或寄 ‧ 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政 發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款支票。 府部門或法例、規則或法規規定的其他人士； 及 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立 ‧ 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士 即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師或股 2. 用途 票經紀等。樣 4. 個人資料的保留 證券持有人的個人資料可作以下用途持有及處理： Sample 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資 ‧ 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實 料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資 是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條款和 料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 申請程序以及公佈公開發售股份的分配結果； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 ‧ 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； ‧ 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用）） 證券持有人有權確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記分 的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券； 處是否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料的 ‧ 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 副本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司和香港股份過 ‧ 核實證券持有人的身份； 戶登記分處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合 ‧ 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 理費用。 息、供股、紅股等； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公司 ‧ 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； ‧ 編製統計數據和股東資料； 資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊地址向公 ‧ 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 司秘書或本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處屬下的個 ‧ 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或 人資料私隱事務主任提出。 使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能履行對證 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證 券持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 示，即表示同意上述各項。 板 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 Sample 板 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 樣 Sample Attachments Original document

