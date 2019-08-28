Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

Neither this Application Form nor the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. The Public Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction.
Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）
You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.
招股章程尚有關於申請手續的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Stock code :
3928
股份代號 :
3928
Maximum Offer Price :
HK$1.15 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of
1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and
Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable
in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and
subject to refund)
最高發售價 :
每股發售股份樣1.15港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、
0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易
費（須於申請時以港元悉數繳足及可予退還）
Application Form 申請表格
To: S&T Holdings Limited
致： S&T Holdings Limited
The Sponsor
保薦人
The Sole Bookrunner
獨家賬簿管理人
The Joint Lead Managers
聯席牽頭經辦人
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及條
application procedures in this Application Form
件以及申請手續。請參閱本申請表格「填交本申請表
and the Prospectus. Please refer to the section
格的效用」一節。
headed "Effect of completing and submitting this
Application Form" of this Application Form.
Warning: Only one application may be made for the
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的認
benefit of any person.Please refer to the last four
購申請。請參閱「填交本申請表格的效用」一節最後
bullets of the section headed "Effect of completing
四點。
and submitting this Application Form".
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign):
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
Date 日期：
/
/
D日
M月
Y年
Number of Public Offer Shares applied for
(not more than 6,000,000 Shares)
Cheque/banker's cashier order number
申請公開發售股份之數目（不超過6,000,000股股份）
支票╱銀行本票號碼
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see
Total amount 總額
"How to make your application" section)
港元
HK$
兌現支票╱銀行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Registration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱護
照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者）
Hong Kong Identity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK letters)
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
Registration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as
appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱
1)
香港商業登記號碼（* 請刪除不適用者）
2)
1)
2)
3)
3)
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-named applicant only, in BLOCK letters) 香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be treated as applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number
or identification code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 代名人注意： 閣下若不填寫本節，是項認購申請將視作為本身利益提出。請就 每名（聯名）實益擁有人提供一個賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫 閣下姓名╱名稱及 香港地址）
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的公開發售股份，請使用本表格
(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card
number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity.
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the firstnamed
applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong
Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
退款支票（如有）上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號
碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證
閣下的香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼。
(3)
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
• the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
• you exercise statutory control over that company,
then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit.
倘若申請由一家非上市公司提出，而：
•
該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
•
閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，
是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。
This page is intentionally left blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 2,000 Public Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of
No. of
No. of
No. of
Public
Amount payable
Public
Amount payable
Public
Amount payable
Public
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
2,000
2,323.18
20,000
23,231.77
150,000
174,238.29
1,000,000
1,161,588.55
4,000
4,646.35
30,000
34,847.66
200,000
232,317.71
1,500,000
1,742,382.83
6,000
6,969.54
40,000
46,463.54
300,000
348,476.57
2,000,000
2,323,177.10
8,000
9,292.71
50,000
58,079.43
400,000
464,635.42
3,000,000
3,484,765.65
10,000
11,615.89
60,000
69,695.31
500,000
580,794.28
4,000,000
4,646,354.20
12,000
13,939.06
70,000
81,311.20
600,000
696,953.13
5,000,000
5,807,942.75
14,000
16,262.24
80,000
92,927.08
700,000
813,111.99
6,000,000*
6,969,531.30
16,000
18,585.42
90,000
104,542.97
800,000
929,270.84
* Maximum number of Public Offer
18,000
20,908.60
100,000
116,158.86
900,000
1,045,429.70
Shares you may apply for
2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK letters and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not
by way of personal chop).
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Public Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one separate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
• be in Hong Kong dollars;
• not be post-dated;
• be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - S&T Holdings Public Offer";
• be crossed "Account Payee Only";
• be drawn on your Hong Kong dollar bank account
•
be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
in Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a person
• show your account name, which must either be
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the
cashier order must correspond with your name. If
back by person authorised by the bank. This
it is a joint application, the name on the back of
account name must correspond with your name. If
the banker's cashier order must be the same as the
it is joint application, the account name must be
first-named applicant's name.
the same as the first-named applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of the receiving bank:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
District
Branch name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Admiralty Branch
Shop 1013-1014, 1/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway,
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Queen's Road Central
Basement, Ground Floor and First Floor of 122 QRC,
Branch
Nos. 122-126 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Yaumatei Branch
542 Nathan Road, Yaumatei, Kowloon
Telford Branch
Shop Units P19-P20, Telford Plaza, Kowloon Bay,
Kowloon
New Territories
Yan Ching Street Branch
Shops 4 and 5, G/F, Tuen Mun Centre,
11 Yan Ching Street, Tuen Mun, New Territories
Tai Po Branch
Shop F, G/F, Mee Fat Building, No 34-38 Tai Wing Lane,
Tai Po, New Territories
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Thursday, 29 August 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday, 30 August 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 31 August 2019
Monday, 2 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 3 September 2019
- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The latest time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 3 September 2019. The application lists will be open between 11:45 . . and 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in the paragraph headed "9. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the application lists" under the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus.
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
S&T Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
SHARE OFFER
Conditions of your application
•
Who can apply
1.
You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying must
be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong Kong address.
•
2.
If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual
member's names.
3.
The number of joint applicants may not exceed four.
4.
If you are a body corporate, the application must be signed by
a duly authorised officer, who must state his representative
capacity, and stamped with your corporation's chop.
•
5.
You must be outside the United States, not be a United States
Person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act)
and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC.
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules, you cannot apply for any
Public Offer Shares if you:
•
are an existing beneficial owner of Shares in the Company
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
•
are a director or chief executive officer of the Company and/
or any of its subsidiaries;
•
•
are a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules)
of the Company or will become a connected person of the
•
Company immediately upon completion of the Share Offer;
•
are an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of
•
the above; or
have been allocated or have applied for any Placing Shares
•
or otherwise participated in the Placing.
agreeSamplethat none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole
B.
If you are nominee
You, as
nominee, may make more than one application for the
Public Offer Shares by: (i) giving electronic application instructions
•
to HKSCC via Central Clearing and Settlement System ("CCASS")
(if you are
CCASS Participant); or (ii) using WHITE or YELLOW
•
Application Form, and lodge more than one application in your own
name on behalf of different beneficial owners.
•
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and
if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for
yourself or as an agent or nominee on behalf of each person for
whom you act:
•
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct and
authorise the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner and/or
•
the Joint Lead Manager (or their agents or nominees), as agents
of the Company, to execute any documents for you and to do
on your behalf all things necessary to register any Public Offer
•
Shares allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles
of Association of the Company;
•
agree to comply with the Companies Law, the Companies
Ordinance, the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous
Provisions) Ordinance and the Memorandum and Articles of
•
Association of the Company;
•
confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and
application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this
Application Form and agree to be bound by them;
•
confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus and have
•
only relied on the information and representations contained
in the Prospectus in making your application and will not rely
on any other information or representations except those in any
supplement to the Prospectus;
•
confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Share Offer
in the Prospectus;
Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers or any other parties involved in the Share Offer is or will be liable for any information and representations not in the Prospectus (and any supplement to it);
undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any of the Offer Shares under the Placing nor participated in the Placing;
agree to disclose to the Company,板the Hong Kong Branch Share
Registrar, the receiving bank, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters and/or their respective advisers and agents any personal data which they may require about you and the person(s) for whose benefit you have made the application;
if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your application, agree and warrant that you have complied with all such laws and none of the Company, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner,樣the Joint Lead Manager, the Underwriters nor any of their respective officers or advisers will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Form;
agree that once your application has been accepted, you may not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
agree that your application will be governed by the laws of Hong Kong;
represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand that the Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Public Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h) (3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S; warrant that the information you have provided is true and accurate;
agree to accept the Public Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any Public Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) and/or any refund cheque(s) to you or the first- named applicant for joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the address stated on the application, unless you have chosen to collect the share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person;
declare and represent that this is the only application made and the only application intended by me/us to be made to benefit me/us or the person for whose benefit I am/we are applying; understand that the Company, the Directors, the Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner and the Joint Lead Manager will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Public Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted for making a false declaration;
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant that no other application has been or will be made for your benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC by you or by any one as your agent or by any other person; and
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of that person or by that person or by any other person as agent for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Application Form or give electronic application instructions on behalf of that other person as their agent.
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
D. Power of attorney
Refund of your money
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the
If you do not receive any Public Offer Shares or if your application is
Company, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Manager and their
accepted only in part, the Company will refund to you your application
respective agents and nominees may accept or reject your application
monies or the appropriate portion thereof (including the related 1.0%
at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, including
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
evidence of the attorney's authority.
trading fee) without interest.
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Public Offer Shares
If the Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price, the Company
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Tuesday,
will refund to you the surplus application monies (including the related
3 September 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Offer
1.0% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock
Price of HK$1.15 for each Public Offer Share together with 1.0%
Exchange trading fee) without interest.
brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
The refund procedures are stated in the paragraph headed "13.
trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company
and the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Public Offer
Despatch/Collection of share certificates and refund monies" under
Underwriters) on or before Tuesday, 17 September 2019, the Share
the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" of the
Offer will not proceed and will lapse.
Prospectus.
Applications for Public Offer Shares will not be processed and no
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC Nominees")
allotment of any Public Offer Shares will be made until the application
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees on
lists close.
behalf of persons who have given electronic application instructions
to apply for the Public Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of
Form which are inconsistent with those set out in the Prospectus shall
indication of interest in the Placing, the level of applications in the
not apply and provisions in the Prospectus shall prevail.
Public Offer, the basis of allocation and the results of applications of
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following
the Public Offer on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 on the website
of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our
sections of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form is
Company at www.singtec.com.sg. Results of allocations in the Public
signed by HKSCC Nominees:
Offer, and the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong business
•
"Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
registration numbers of successful applicants under the Public Offer
•
"Warning" on the first page;
(where applicable) will be available on the above websites.
•
"If you are a nominee";
•
All representations and warranties under the "Effect of
The allocation of Offer Shares between the Public Offer and the
completing and submitting this Application Form" section, except
Placing is subject to reallocation as described in the paragraph
the first one regarding registration of Public Offer Shares in the
headed "Structure and conditions of the Share Offer - The Public
applicant's name and the signing of documents to enable the
Offer - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. The Sole Bookrunner may
applicant to be registered as the holder of the Public Offer Shares;
reallocate the Offer Shares from the Placing to the Public Offer to
•
"If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in
satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer. In accordance with
whole or in part)"; and
Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if
•
"Refund of your money".
such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of
The following paragraphs under the section headed "How to apply for
the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may
be reallocated to the Public Offer following such reallocation shall
the Public Offer Shares" of the Prospectus are inapplicable where this
be not more than double the initial allocation to the Public Offer (i. .
form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
24,000,000 Offer Shares); and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the
•
"7. How many applications can you make"; and
low end of the indicated Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus (i. .
•
"11. Circumstances in which you will not be allotted Offer
HK$1.05 per Offer Share).
Shares".
If your application for Public Offer Shares is successful (in whole
Effect of the information you give to Boardroom Share Registrars
or in part)
(HK) Limited
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Public Offer Shares and have
Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited and its related
provided all information required by your Application Form, you may
bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents
collect your share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) in person
("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum
from Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, at 2103B, 21/F, 148
extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered or
Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, from 9:00 . . to 1:00 . .
incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however caused
on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, or such other date as announced
relating in any way to, or connected with, any information provided by
by us.
or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with this document
or any services provided hereunder, or any other written or oral
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you
communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection
must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are
with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes,
corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your
without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information
authorised representative must bear letter of authorisation from your
however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity
corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals
placing any reliance on such information or any documentation,
and authorised representatives must produce, at the time of collection,
image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy,
evidence of identity acceptable to Boardroom Share Registrars (HK)
completeness, currency or reliability.
Limited.
If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) personally within the time specified for collection, they will be despatched promptly to the address as specified in this Application Form by ordinary post at your own risk.
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Public Offer Shares, your refund cheque(s) and/or share certificate(s) will be sent to the address on this Application Form on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
No receipt will be issued for application money paid. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title.
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Public Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Please use this form if you want the Public Offer Shares to be issued in your name
3. Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the above purposes, disclose or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to any of the following:
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
•
the Company's appointed agents such as financial
It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of
advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal share
securities to supply correct personal data to the Company or
registrar;
its agents and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when
•
where applicants for securities request a deposit into
applying for securities or transferring securities into or out
CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use
of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong
the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
Branch Share Registrar.
•
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers
who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer,
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your
payment or other services to the Company or the Hong
application for securities being rejected, or in delay or the
Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with their
inability of the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share
respective business operation;
Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services.
•
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory
It may also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the
regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as
Public Offer Shares which you have successfully applied
required by laws, rules or regulations; and
for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s) and/or refund
•
any persons or institutions with which the securities'
cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their
bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers etc.
It is important that securities holders inform the Company
4.
Retention of personal data
and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar immediately of
any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
2.
Purposes
will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders
of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes
The personal data of the securities holders may be held and
for which the personal data were collected. Personal data
processed for the following purposes:
which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in
accordance with the Ordinance.
•
processing your application and refund cheque, where
5.
Access to and correction of personal data
applicable, verification of compliance with the terms and
application procedures set out in this Application Form
Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the
and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation
Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold
of the Public Offer Shares;
their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to
•
compliance with applicable laws and regulations in
correct any data that is inaccurate. The Company and the
Hong Kong and elsewhere;
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to charge
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the
reasonable fee for the processing of such requests.
names of securities' holders including, where applicable,
All requests for access to data or correction of data should
HKSCC Nominees;
•
maintaining or updating the register of securities'
be addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed
holders of the Company;
under the section headed "Corporate information" of the
•
verifying securities holders' identities;
Prospectus or as notified from time to time, for the attention
•
establishing benefit entitlements of securities' holders
of the company secretary, or our Hong Kong Branch Share
of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues, bonus
Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer.
issues, etc.;
By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic
•
distributing communications from the Company and its
subsidiaries;
application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the
•
compiling statistical information and shareholder
above.
profiles;
•
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on
entitlements; and
•
any other incidental or associated purposes relating
to the above and/or to enable the Company and the
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their
obligations to securities' holders and/or regulators and/
or any other purposes to which the securities' holders may from time to time agree.
