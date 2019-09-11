Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM 0 09/11/2019 | 06:42pm EDT Send by mail :

The Hong Kong Offer Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. 請將股款 本申請表格及招股章程概不構成在香港以外司法權區要約出售或游說要約購買香港發售股份。若無根據美國證券法登記或豁 免登記，香港發售股份不得在美國提呈發售或出售。 緊釘在此 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方式，也不論 全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。 Copies of the Prospectus, all related Application Forms and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of these documents. 招股章程、所有相關申請表格及招股章程附錄七「送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備查文件－送呈公司註冊處處長文件」一節所述其 他文件已遵照香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算 所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會 （「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負責。 You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures. 招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。 Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. 上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司 版 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） Stock Code : 2696 股份代號 : 2696 Maximum Offer Price : HK$57.80 p r Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to 樣 最高發售價 refund) 港元，另加1% 經紀佣金、 : 每股發售股份57.80 0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交 易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退 還） Sample Application Form 申請表格 To: Sh ngh i Henlius Biotech, Inc. 致：上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司 Joint Sponsors 聯席保薦人 Joint Glob l Coordin tors 聯席全球協調人 Joint Represent tives 聯席代表 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 Applicants' declaration 申請人聲明 I/We agree to the terms and conditions and 本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及 application procedures in this Application Form 條件以及申請程序。見本申請表格「填交本申請 and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of 表格的效用」一節。 completing and submitting this Application Form" section of this Application Form. 警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的 Warning: Only one application may be made for the benefit of any person(other than an application made in the 申請（惟(i) 以合資格復星國際股東身份於橙色申 capacity as (i) a Qualifying Fosun International Shareholder 請表格或通過www.eipo.com.hk 透過橙表eIPO on the ORANGE Application Form or through the Orange Form eIPO service via www.eipo.com.hk or (ii) a Qualifying 服務或(ii) 以合資格復星醫藥H 股股東身份於藍 Fosun Pharma H Shareholder on the BLUE Application 色申請表格或通過www.eipo.com.hk 透過藍表 Form or through the Blue Form eIPO service via www. eIPO 服務提出的申請除外）。請參閱「填交本申 eipo.com.hk). Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section. 請表格的效用」一節最後四點。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）： Date: 日期: ╱ ╱ For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 D 日 M 月 Y 年 Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than 3,234,800 H Shares) Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼 申請香港發售股份數目（不超過3,234,800 股H 股） Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn (see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀 Total amount 總額 行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節） HK$ 港元 Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷） Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱 Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱 Forename(s) 名字 版 Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫） Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱ 護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt r) Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business 所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷） R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as 樣 appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號 1) 碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者） 2) 1) 2) 3) 3) Sample Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number of first-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters)香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼） Telephone No. 電話號碼 For Nominees: You will be tre ted s applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請 將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的 賬戶號碼或識別編碼。 ADDRESS LABEL 地址標貼 (Your name(s) and address in Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及 香港地址） For Internal use 此欄供內部使用 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 *(1) An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration number. Each joint applicant must provide its or his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party for checking the Application Form's validity. 個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香 港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香 港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。 版 (2) Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque. 日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票上或會印有 閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香 港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號 碼╱護照號碼。 (3) If an application is made by an unlisted company and: 樣 ‧ the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and ‧ you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for your benefit. 倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而： ‧ 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及 ‧ 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，是項申請將視作為 閣下的利益提出。 Mixed Media Offer 混合媒介要約 The Company will be relying on Section 9A of 本公司將依據香港法例第32L 章《公司（豁免公 the Companies (Exemption of Compani s and 司及招股章程遵從條文）公告》第9A 條，在(i) Prospectuses from Compliance with Provisions) 並非與招股章程印刷本一併發出的情況下，發 Notice (Chapter 32L of the Laws of Hong Kong) 出白色及 黃色 申請表格；及(ii) 並非與招股章 and will be issuing (i) the WHITE and YELLOW 程印刷本一併發出的情況下，向相關合資格 Application Forms without them being accom anied 復星國際股東發出橙色申請表格及向相關合資 by a printed Prospectus; and (ii) the ORANGE 格復星醫藥H 股股東發出藍色申請表格，除非 Application Forms to the relevant Qualifying Fosun 相關合資格復星國際股東或相關合資格復星醫 International Shareholders and the BLUE A lication 藥H 股股東（視情況而定）已選擇根據復星國際 Forms to the relevant Qualifying Fosun Pharma H 或復星醫藥（視情況而定）公司通訊政策收取 Shareholders without them being acco panied by 公司通訊印刷本或未被要求選擇收取復星國 a printed Prospectus, unless the relevant Qualifying 際或復星醫藥（視情況而定）公司通訊稿的方 Fosun International Shareholders or the relevant 式，在此情況下，招股章程印刷本會分開寄發 Qualifying Fosun Ph r H Shareholders (as the 予彼等。招股章程的印刷本的內容與招股章程 case m y be) h ve elected to receive corporate 的電子版本相同，招股章程的電子版本分別 communic tions in printed form under the corporate 在本公司網站www.henlius.com及聯交所網站 communic tions policy of Fosun International or www.hkexnews.hk「披露易＞上市公司公告＞最 Fosun Ph rma ( s the c se may be), or have not 新上市公司公告」一欄中可供查閱及下載。 been sked to elect the me ns of receiving the corporate communication of Fosun International or Fosun Pharma (as the case may be), in which case the printed Prospectus will be despatched to them separately. The contents of the printed Prospectus are identical to the electronic version of the Prospectus which can be accessed and downloaded from the websitesSampleof the Company at www.henlius.comand the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkunder the "HKExnews > Listed Company Information > Latest Listed Company Information" section, respectively. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Members of the public, the Qualifying Fosun 有意索取招股章程印刷本的公眾人士、合資格 International Shareholders and the Qualifying Fosun 復星國際股東及合資格復星醫藥H 股股東可於 Pharma H Shareholders who wish to obtain a copy 二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九時正至 of the printed Prospectus may obtain a copy, free of 二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時正 charge, upon request during normal business hours 的正常辦公時間內，在以下地點免費索取： from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 12 September 2019 until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at the 版 following locations: 1. any of the following branches of the receiving 1. 本公司收款銀行的下列任何分行： banks of the Company: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 District Branch Name Address 地區 分行名稱 地址 Hong Kong Des Voeux Road 111-119 Des Voeux Road West, 香港島 德輔道西分行 香港德輔道西111-119號 Island West Branch Hong Kong Chai Wan Branch Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343 Chai Wan 柴灣分行 香港柴灣道341-343號 Road, Chai Wan, Hong Kong 宏德居B座 Kowloon Telford Plaza Branch Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai 九龍 德福廣場分行 九龍灣偉業街33號 Sample 德福廣場P2-P7號舖 Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon Olympian City Branch Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting 奧海城分行 九龍海庭道18號 Road, Kowloon 奧海城二期一樓133號 New Metro City Branch Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1, 新界 新都城分行 新界將軍澳新都城一期 Territories Tseung Kwan O, New Territori s 樣 二樓209號 Ma On Shan Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan P aza, Sai 馬鞍山廣場分行 新界馬鞍山西沙路 Plaza Branch Sha Road, Ma On Shan, New Territories 馬鞍山廣場L2層2103號 CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited 招商永隆銀行有限公司 District Branch Na e Address 地區 分行名稱 地址 Hong Kong Head Office 45 Des Voeux Road Central 香港島 總行 德輔道中45號 Isl nd Kennedy Town Br nch 28 C tchick Street 堅尼地城分行 吉席街28號 Kowloon Mongkok Br nch B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre, 九龍 旺角分行 彌敦道636號招商永隆 636 N than Road 銀行中心地庫 Tsim ha Tsui Branch 4 Carnarvon Road 尖沙咀分行 加拿分道4號 New Tsuen Wan Branch 251 Sha Tsui Road 新界 荃灣分行 沙咀道251號 Territories 2. any of the following offices of the below Joint 2. 以下聯席全球協調人的下列任何辦事處： Global Coordinators: China International Capital Corporation 中國國際金融香港證券有限公司 Hong Kong Securities Limited 香港 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre 中環 1 Harbour View Street 港景街1 號 Central 國際金融中心一期29 樓 Hong Kong Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited Level 55 Cheung Kong Center 香港 2 Queen's Road Central 中環 Central 皇后大道中2 號 Hong Kong 長江集團中心55 樓 BOCI Asia Limited 中銀國際亞洲有限公司 26th Floor, Bank of China Tower 香港 版 1 Garden Road 中環 Central 花園道1 號 Hong Kong 中銀大廈26 樓 UBS AG Hong Kong Branch UBS AG Hong Kong Branch 樣 52/F, Two International Finance Centre 香港 8 Finance Street 中環 Central 金融街8 號 Hong Kong 國際金融中心二期52 樓 CMB International Capital Limited 招銀國際融資有限公司 45/F, Champion Tower 香港 Sample 中環 3 Garden Road Central 花園道3 號 Hong Kong 冠君大廈45 樓 Fosun Hani Securities Limited 復星恆利證券有限公司 Suite 2101-2105 21/F Cham ion Tower 香港 3 Garden Road 中環 Central 花園道3 號 Hong Kong 冠君大廈21 樓2101-2105室 3. the Depository Counter of HKSCC at 1/F, One 3. 香港結算存管處服務櫃檯，地址為香港中 & Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, 環康樂廣場8 號交易廣場一座及二座一樓。 Centr l, Hong Kong. Det ils of where printed Prospectuses ay be 可索取招股章程印刷本的地址詳情將於派 obt ined will be displ yed prominently at every 發白色申請表格的收款銀行各指定分行以 design ted br nch of receiving banks where 顯眼方式展示。 WHITE Applic tion Forms are distributed. During normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. on 於二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九 Thursday, 12 eptember 2019 until 12:00 noon 時正至二零一九年九月十七日（星期二） on Tuesday, 17 September 2019, at least three 中午十二時正的正常辦公時間內，在派發 copies of the printed Prospectus will be available 白色及黃色申請表格的各個地點（載於招 for inspection at every location where the WHITE 股章程「如何申請香港發售股份及預留股 and YELLOW Application Forms are distributed 份」），均有至少三份招股章程印刷本可供 as set out in the section headed "How to Apply for 查閱。 閣下提交本申請表格前須閱讀招股 Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares " 章程。 in the Prospectus. You should read the Prospectus prior to submitting this Application Form. 樣 版 Sample This page is int ntiona y l ft blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name How to make your application 1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 100 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected. NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable No. of Hong Kong Amount payable Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application Offer Shares on application applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ applied for HK$ 100 5,838.25 3,500 204,338.58 70,000 4,086,771.54 2,000,000 116,764,901.20 200 11,676.49 4,000 233,529.80 80,000 4,670,596.05 2,500,000 145,956,126.50 300 17,514.74 4,500 262,721.03 90,000 5,254,420.55 3,000,000 175,147,351.80 400 23,352.98 5,000 291,912.25 100,000 5,838,245.06 3,234,800(1) 188,855,551.20 500 29,191.23 6,000 350,294.70 200,000 11,676,490.12 版 600 35,029.47 7,000 408,677.15 300,000 17,514,735.18 700 40,867.71 8,000 467,059.60 400,000 23,352,980.24 800 46,705.96 9,000 525,442.06 500,000 29,191,225.30 900 52,544.20 10,000 583,824.51 600,000 35,029,470.36 1,000 58,382.45 20,000 1,167,649.01 700,000 40,867,715.42 1,500 87,573.68 30,000 1,751,473.52 800,000 46,705,960.48 2,000 116,764.90 40,000 2,335,298.02 900,000 52,544,205.54 2,500 145,956.13 50,000 2,919,122.53 1,000,000 58,382,450.60 (1) Maximum number of Hong Kong Offer Shares you may 3,000 175,147.35 60,000 3,502,947.04 1,500,000 87,573,675.90 apply for. 樣 Sample 2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not by way of personal chop). 3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements: The cheque must: Banker's cashier order must: ‧ be in Hong Kong dollars; ‧ not be post-d ted; ‧ be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - HENLIUS BIOTECH PUBLIC OFFER "; ‧ be crossed "Account P yee Only"; ‧ be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank ‧ be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and account in Hong Kong; and have your name certified on the back by a person ‧ show your account name, which must either be authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the cashier order must correspond with your name. back by a person authorised by the bank. This If it is a joint application, the name on the back account name must correspond with your name. of the banker's cashier order must be the same as If it is a joint application, the account name must the first-named applicant's name. be the same as the first-named applicant's name. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name 4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited District Branch Name Address Hong Kong Island Des Voeux Road West Branch 111-119 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong 版 Chai Wan Branch Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343 Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan, Hong Kong Kowloon Telford Plaza Branch Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon Olympian City Branch Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, Kowloon New Territories Metro City Branch Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories Ma On Shan Plaza Branch Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan Plaza, Sai Sha Road, Ma On Shan, New Territories Sample CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited District Branch Name Addr ss Hong Kong Island Head Office 45 D s Vo ux Road Central Kennedy Town Branch 28 Catchick樣Street Kowloon Mongkok Branch B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre, 636 Nathan Road Tsim Sha Tsui Branch 4 Carnarvon Road New Territories Tsuen Wan Branch 251 Sha Tsui Road 5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times: Thursd y, 12 Septe ber 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Frid y, 13 Septe ber 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mond y, 16 Septe ber 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesd y, 17 September 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon 6. The l test time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "D. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening and Closing of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares" section of the Prospectus. The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Thursday, 12 September 2019 through Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving banks and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Wednesday, 25 September 2019. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 申請手續 1. 使用下表計算 閣下應付的款項。 閣下申請認購的股數須至少為100 股香港發售股份，並為下 表所列的其中一個數目，否則恕不受理。 可供申請認購的香港發售股份數目及應繳款項 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 申請認購的 申請時 版 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 香港發售 應繳款項 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 股份數目 （港元） 100 5,838.25 3,500 204,338.58 70,000 4,086,771.54 2,000,000 116,764,901.20 200 11,676.49 4,000 233,529.80 80,000 4,670,596.05 2,500,000 145,956,126.50 300 17,514.74 4,500 262,721.03 90,000 5,254,420.55 3,000,000 175,147,351.80 400 23,352.98 5,000 291,912.25 100,000 5,838,245.06 3,234,800(1) 188,855,551.20 樣 500 29,191.23 6,000 350,294.70 200,000 11,676,490.12 600 35,029.47 7,000 408,677.15 300,000 17,514,735.18 700 40,867.71 8,000 467,059.60 400,000 23,352,980.24 800 46,705.96 9,000 525,442.06 500,000 29,191,225.30 900 52,544.20 10,000 583,824.51 600,000 35,029,470.36 1,000 58,382.45 20,000 1,167,649.01 700,000 40,867,715.42 1,500 87,573.68 30,000 1,751,473.52 800,000 46,705,960.48 Sample 2,000 116,764.90 40,000 2,335,298.02 900,000 52,544,205.54 2,500 145,956.13 50,000 2,919,122.53 1,000,000 58,382,450.60 (1) 閣下可申請認購的香港發售股 3,000 175,147.35 60,000 3,502,947.04 1,500,000 87,573,675.90 份最高數目。 2. 以英文正楷填妥及簽署申請表格。只接納親筆簽名（不得以個人印章代替）。 3. 閣下須將支票或銀行本票釘於表格上。每份香港發售股份申請須附一張獨立開出支票或一張獨 立開出銀行本票。支票或銀行本票必須符合以下所有規定，否則有關的認購申請不獲接納： 支票必須： 銀行本票必須： ‧ 為港元； ‧ 不得為期票； ‧ 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行( 香港) 代理人有限公司 - 復宏漢霖生物技術公開發售」； ‧ 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； ‧ 從 閣下在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；及 ‧ 須由香港持牌銀行開出，並由有關銀行授權 ‧ 顯示 閣下的賬戶名稱，而該賬戶名稱必須 的人士在銀行本票背面簽署核證 閣下姓名 已預印在支票上，或由有關銀行授權的人士 ╱名稱。銀行本票所示姓名╱名稱須與 閣 在支票背書。賬戶名稱必須與 閣下姓名╱ 下姓名╱名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，銀行本 名稱相同。如屬聯名申請，賬戶名稱必須與 票背面所示姓名╱名稱必須與排名首位申請 排名首位申請人的姓名╱名稱相同。 人的姓名╱名稱相同。 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 4. 請撕下申請表格，對摺一次，然後將填妥的申請表格（連同支票或銀行本票）投入中國銀行（香 港）有限公司及招商永隆銀行有限公司的下列任何一家分行特設的收集箱： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 地區 分行名稱 地址 香港島 德輔道西分行 香港德輔道西111-119號 版 柴灣分行 香港柴灣道341-343 號宏德居B 座 九龍 德福廣場分行 九龍灣偉業街33 號德福廣場P2-P7 號舖 奧海城分行 九龍海庭道18 號奧海城二期一樓133 號 新界 新都城分行 新界將軍澳新都城一期二樓209 號 樣 馬鞍山廣場分行 新界馬鞍山西沙路馬鞍山廣場L2 層2103 號 招商永隆銀行有限公司 地區 分行名稱 地址 香港島 總行 德輔道中45 號 Sample 號 堅尼地城分行 吉席街28 九龍 旺角分行 彌敦道636 號招商永隆銀行中心地庫 尖沙咀分行 加拿分道4 號 新界 荃灣分行 沙咀道251 號 5. 閣下可於下列時間遞交申請表格： 二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十三日（星期五）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十六日（星期一）－ 上午九時正至下午五時正 二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）－ 上午九時正至中午十二時正 6. 截止遞交申請的時間為二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時正。本公司將於當日上午 十一時四十五分至中午十二時正期間登記認購申請，唯一會影響此時間的變化因素為當日的天 氣情況（詳見招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份及預留股份」一節「D. 惡劣天氣對開始及截止辦理 申請登記的影響」）。 香港發售股份申請將會自二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）起直至二零一九年九月十七日（星期 二）止。申請款項（包括經紀佣金、證監會交易徵費及聯交所交易費）將由收款銀行於截止辨理申 請登記後代表本公司持有，且退款金額（如有）將於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期二）或之前不 計利息退還予申請人。投資者務請注意，預期H 股將於二零一九年九月二十五日（星期三）於聯 交所開始買賣。 Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. 上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Conditions of your application ‧ confirm that you have read the terms and conditions and 版 A. Who can apply application procedures set out in the Prospectus and in this Application Form and agree to be bound by them; 1. You and any person(s) for whose benefit you are applying ‧ confirm that you have received and read the Prospectus must be 18 years of age or older and must have a Hong and have only relied on the information and representations Kong address. contained in the Prospectus in making your application and 2. If you are a firm, the application must be in the individual will not rely on any other information or representations members' names. except those in any supplement to the Prospectus; 3. The number of joint applicants may not exceed 4. ‧ confirm that you are aware of the restrictions on the Global 樣 4. If you are a body corporate, the application must be Offering in the Prospectus; signed by a duly authorised officer, who must state his ‧ agree that none of the Company, the Relevant Persons and representative capacity, and stamped with your corporation's the White Form eIPO Service Provider is or will be liable chop. for any information and representations not in the Prospectus 5. You must be outside the United States, not be a United (and any supplement to it); States Person (within the meaning of Regulation S) or ‧ undertake and confirm that you or the person(s) for whose a person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of benefit you have made the application have not applied for Sample Regulation S and not be a legal or natural person of the PRC or taken up, or indicated an interest for, and will not apply (except qualified domestic institutional investors). for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares 6. Unless permitted by the Listing Rules and guidance l tt rs und r the International Offering nor participated in the issued by the Stock Exchange, or any relevant waiv rs that Int rnational Offering (except in respect of Reserved Shares have been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot app y pursuant to the Preferential Offering); for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are: ‧ agr to disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar, ‧ an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company r c iving banks and the Relevant Persons any personal data and/or any of its subsidiaries; which th y may require about you and the person(s) for ‧ a director or chief executive officer of the Com any whose b n fit you have made the application; and/or any of its subsidiaries; ‧ if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your ‧ an associate of any of the above; application, agree and warrant that you have complied with ‧ a connected person of the Com any or wi become a a l such laws and none of the Company nor the Relevant connected person of the Com any immediately u on Persons will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result ‧ completion of the Global Offering; or of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action have been allocated or have a lied for or indicated arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and an interest in any Offer Shares under the International conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application Offering (except in respect of Reserved Shares applied Form; for pursuant to the Preferential Offering). ‧ agree that once your application has been accepted, you may B. If you re no inee not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation; ‧ agree that your application will be governed by the laws of You, as nominee, y ke ore than one application for the Hong Kong Offer Sh res by: (i) giving electronic instructions to Hong Kong; ‧ represent, warrant and undertake that (i) you understand HKSCC via Centr l Cle ring nd Settle ent System ("CCASS") that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not (if you re CCASS P rticip nt); or (ii) using a WHITE or be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and YELLOW Applic tion Form, nd lodge more than one application any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong in your own n me on beh lf of different beneficial owners. Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined C. Effect of completing and submitting this Application in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3) Form of Rule 902 of Regulation S; By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and ‧ warrant that the information you have provided is true and if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for accurate; yourself or as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for ‧ agree to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or whom you act: any lesser number allocated to you under the application; ‧ undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct ‧ authorise the Company to place your name(s) on the and authorise the Company and/or the Joint Representatives Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any (or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all and/or its agents to send any Share certificate(s) and/or any things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the Association; address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled ‧ agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter the criteria set out in "Personal Collection" in the "How to 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares" Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of section in the Prospectus to collect the Share certificate(s) the Laws of Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association; and/or refund cheque(s) in person; If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce, Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name ‧ declare and represent that except for an application made in at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to the capacity as a Qualifying Fosun International Shareholder Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. or a Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders under the If you do not collect your refund cheque(s) and/or Share Preferential Offering, this is the only application made and certificate(s) personally within the time period specified for the only application intended by you to be made to benefit collection, they will be dispatched promptly to the address as you or the person for whose benefit you are applying; specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own ‧ understand that the Company and the Joint Representatives risk. will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares, whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) will be sent to the ‧ for making a false declaration; address on the relevant Application Form on or before Tuesday, (if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant 24 September 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk. that no other application has been or will be made for your Refund of your money benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, ‧ as your agent or by any other person; and 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange (if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027% that person or by that person or by any other person as agent SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee) for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application without interest. Form or by giving electronic application instructions The refund procedures are stated in the "H. Despatch/Collection of to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the Share Certificates/e-Refund Payment Institutions/Refund Cheque" Application Form or give electronic application instructions in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved on behalf of that other person as its agent. Shares" section of the Prospectus. D. Power of attorney Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the " 版 Sample Company and the Joint Representatives may accept or reject your Nominees ) application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit, Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees including evidence of the attorney's authority. on b half of p rsons who have given electronic application Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with Offer Shares those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Tu sday, 17 Prosp ctus shall prevail. September 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following Offer Price of HK$57.80 for each Hong Kong Offer Share tog th r s ctions of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% is sign d樣by HKSCC Nominees: Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agre d among ‧ "Applicants' declaration" on the first page; the Company and the Joint Representatives (for themse ves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Tuesday, 24 Se tember ‧ "Warning" on the first page; 2019, the Global Offering will not proceed. ‧ "If you are a nominee"; Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be rocessed ‧ All representations and warranties under the "Effect of completing and submitting this Application Form" section, and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong until the application lists close. Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the indication of the level of interest in the International Offering, the ‧ holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; level of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the "If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is Preferenti l Offering nd the b sis of llocation of the Hong Kong ‧ successful (in whole or in part)"; and Offer Sh res nd the Reserved Sh res on Tuesday, 24 September "Refund of your money". 2019 in South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong Kong The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), nd on the website of the Stock Offer Shares and Reserved Shares" section of the Prospectus are Exchange t www.hkexnews.hk nd the Company's website at inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees: www.henlius.com. Results of lloc tions and the Hong Kong ‧ "8. How many applications can you make"; and Identity C rd/p ssport/Hong Kong business registration numbers ‧ "F. Circumstances in which You Will Not be Allocated of successful pplic nts under the Hong Kong Public Offering and Offer Shares". Preferenti l Offering (where pplic ble) will be available on the Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong above websites. Kong Investor Services Limited If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its (in whole or in part) related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you ("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum may collect refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) in person extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered from Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with Tuesday, 24 September 2019 or such other date as notified by us this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other in the newspapers. written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability. 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. 上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司 （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） 全 球 發 售 申請條件 ‧ 確認 閣下已細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條 甲、可提出申請的人士 款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； ‧ 確認 閣下已接獲及細閱招股章程，提出申請時也 1. 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士必須年滿18 歲並有香港地址。 僅依據招股章程載列的資料及陳述，而除招股章程 任何補充文件外，不會依賴任何其他資料或陳述； 2. 如 閣下為商號，申請須以個別成員名義提出。 ‧ 確認 閣下知悉招股章程內有關全球發售的限制； 3. 聯名申請人不得超過四名。 ‧ 同意本公司、有關人士及白表eIPO 服務供應商現 4. 如 閣下為法人團體，申請須經獲正式授權人員簽 樣 署，並註明其所屬代表身份及蓋上公司印鑑。 時及日後均毋須對並非載於招股章程（及其任何補 5. 閣下必須身處美國境外，並非美籍人士（定義見S 充文件）的任何資料及陳述負責； 規例）或屬S 規例第902 條第(h)(3) 段所述的人士， ‧ 承諾及確認 閣下或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人 亦非中國法人或自然人（惟合資格境內機構投資者 士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購（亦不會申請或 除外）。 接納或表示有意認購）國際發售的任何發售股份，版 6. 除上市規則及聯交所發出的指引信或聯交所已授予 也沒有參與國際發售（惟根據優先發售申請預留股 的任何相關豁免批准外，下列人士概不得申請認購 份除外）； 任何香港發售股份： ‧ 同意在本公司、H 股證券登記處、收款銀行及有 ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何子公司股份的現有實益擁 關人士提出要求時，向彼等披露其所要求提供有 有人； 關 閣下及 閣下為其利益提出申請的人士的個人 ‧ 本公司及╱或其任何子公司的董事或行政總 資料； 裁； ‧ 若香港境外任何地方的法例適用於 閣下的申請， ‧ 上述任何人士的聯繫人； 則同意及保證 閣下已遵守所有有關法例，且本公 ‧ 本公司關連人士或緊隨全球發售完成後成為本 司及有關人士概不會因接納 閣下的購買要約， 公司關連人士的人士；或 或 閣下在招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條 ‧ 已獲分配或已申請或表示有意申請國際發售的 件項下的權利及責任所引致的任何行動，而違反香 任何發售股份（根據優先發售申請預留股份除 港境外的任何法例； 外）。 ‧ 同意 閣下的申請一經接納，即不得因無意的失實 乙、如 閣下為代名人 陳述而撤銷； ‧ 同意 閣下的申請受香港法例規管； 閣下作為代名人可提交超過一份香港發售股份申請，方 法是：(i) 透過中央結算及交收系統（「中央結算系統」）向 ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾：(i) 閣下明白香港發售股份 香港結算發出電子認購指示（如 閣下為中央結算系統 不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記；及(ii) 閣下 及 閣下為其利益申請香港發售股份的人士均身處 參與者）；或(ii) 使用白色或黃色申請表格，以自身名義 代表不同的實益擁有人提交超過一份申請。 美國境外（定義見S 規例），或屬S 規例第902 條第 丙、填交本申請表格的效用 (h)(3) 段所述的人士； ‧ 保證 閣下提供的資料真實及準確； 閣下填妥並遞交本申請表格，即表示 閣下（如屬聯名 ‧ 同意接納所申請數目或根據申請分配予 閣下但數 申請人，即各人共同及個別）代表 閣下本身，或作 目較少的香港發售股份； 為 閣下代其行事的每位人士的代理或代名人： ‧ 授權本公司將 閣下的姓名╱名稱列入本公司股東 ‧ 承諾簽立所有相關文件，並指示及授權本公司及╱ 名冊，作為 閣下獲分配的任何香港發售股份的持 或聯席代表（或彼等的代理或代名人）（作為本公司Sample 代理），為按照章程細則的規定將 閣下獲分配的 有人，並授權本公司及╱或其代理以普通郵遞方式 按申請所示地址向 閣下或聯名申請的首名申請人 任何香港發售股份以 閣下名義登記而代表 閣下 發送任何股票及╱或退款支票，郵誤風險由 閣下 簽立任何文件； 承擔，除非 閣下已符合招股章程「如何申請香港 ‧ 同意遵守香港法例第622 章公司條例、香港法例第 發售股份及預留股份」一節「親身領取」一段的條件 32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例及章程細則； 親身領取股票及╱或退款支票； 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 ‧ 聲明及表示除以合資格復星國際股東或合資格復星 如 閣下並無在指定領取時間內親身領取退款支票及╱ 醫藥H 股股東身份根據優先發售所提交的申請外， 或股票，有關股票將會立刻寄往本申請表格所示地址， 此乃 閣下為本身或 閣下為其利益提出申請的人 郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 士提出及擬提出的唯一申請； 如 閣下申請認購1,000,000 股以下香港發售股份， 閣 ‧ 明白本公司及聯席代表將依據 閣下的聲明及陳述 下的退款支票及╱或股票將於二零一九年九月二十四日 而決定是否向 閣下分配任何香港發售股份， 閣 （星期二）或以前以普通郵遞方式寄往相關申請表格所示 下如作出虛假聲明，可能會被檢控； 地址，郵誤風險由 閣下承擔。 ‧ （如本申請為 閣下本身的利益提出）保證 閣下 退回款項 或作為 閣下代理的任何人士或任何其他人士不曾 版 若 亦不會為 閣下的利益以白色或黃色申請表格或向 閣下未獲分配任何香港發售股份或申請僅部分獲接 香港結算或向白表eIPO 服務供應商發出電子認購 納，本公司將不計利息退回 閣下的申請股款（包括相 指示而提出其他申請；及 關的1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費）。如發售價低於最高發售價，本公司 ‧ （如 閣下作為代理為另一人士的利益提出申請） 將不計利息退回多收申請股款（包括相關的1% 經紀佣 保證(i) 閣下（作為代理或為該人士利益）或該人 士或任何其他作為該人士代理的人士不曾亦不會以 金、0.0027% 證 監 會 交 易 徵 費 及0.005% 聯 交 所 交 易 費）。 白色或黃色申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 示而提出其他申請；及(ii) 閣下獲正式授權作為 有關退款程序載於招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份及 該人士的代理代為簽署本申請表格或發出電子認購 預留股份」一節「H. 發送╱領取股票╱電子退款指示╱ 指示。 退款支票」一段。 丁、授權書 香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司（「香港結算代理人」）提 如 閣下透過授權人士提出申請，本公司及聯席代表可 出的申請 按其認為合適的條件（包括出示獲授權證明）酌情接納或 如本申請表格由香港結算代理人代表發出電子認購指示 拒絕 閣下的申請。 申請香港發售股份的人士簽署，本申請表格與招股章程 釐定發售價及香港發售股份的分配 不符的條文將不適用，且以招股章程所述者為準。 預期發售價於二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）或前後釐 在不限制此段一般應用的前提下，本申請表格的以下部 定。申請人須繳付每股香港發售股份57.80 港元的最高 分在香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 發售價，另加1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費 ‧ 第一頁的「申請人聲明」； 及0.005% 聯交所交易費。倘若本公司、售股股東與聯 ‧ 樣 席代表（為其自身及代表包銷商）並無於二零一九年九月 第一頁的「警告」； ‧ 「如 閣下為代名人」； 二十四日（星期二）或之前協定發售價，全球發售將不會 ‧ 「填交本申請表格的效用」一節項下的所有陳述及 進行。 保證，惟首項有關以申請人名義登記香港發售股份 截止登記認購申請前，概不處理香港發售股份的申請或 及簽署使申請人登記成為香港發售股份持有人的文 件除外； 配發任何香港發售股份。 ‧ 「如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部 本公司預期於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期二）在《南 華早報》（英文）、《香港經濟日報》（中文）、聯交所網站 分）」；及 ‧ 「退回款項」。 (www.hkexnews.hk) 及本公司網站(www.henlius.com) 招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份及預留股份」一節的以 公佈最終發售價、國際發售踴躍程度、香港公開發售及 下部分在香港結算代理人作簽署人的情況下並不適用： 優先發售認購申請數目以及香港發售股份及預留股份 ‧ 「8. 閣下可提交的申請數目」；及 分配基準。香港公開發售及優先發售項下分配結果以及 獲接納申請人的香港身份證╱護照╱香港商業登記號碼 ‧ 「F. 閣下不獲配發發售股份的情況」。 （如適用）亦同於上述網站公佈。 閣下提供給香港中央證券登記有限公司的資訊的有關影響 如 閣下成功申請認購香港發售股份（全部或部分） 香港中央證券登記有限公司和其有關連的法人團體、董 如 閣 下 申 請 認 購1,000,000 股 或 以 上 香 港 發 售 股 事、高級人員、僱員及代理人（「代表」）在法律所容許的 最大限度內明確卸棄及免除在任何方面與申請人或代表 份， 閣下可於二零一九年九月二十四日（星期二）或吾 申請人在此文件提供的或與此文件或在此文件下提供的 等於報章公佈的其他日期上午九時正至下午一時正於香 任何服務相關的任何資料，或任何申請人或代表申請人 港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 提供與此文件或在此文件下提供的任何服務相關的任何 183 號合和中心17 樓1712-1716室）領取退款支票及╱ Sample其它書面或口頭通訊，有關或相關由申請人或任何其他 或股票。 人士或實體所遭受或招致不論如何造成的任何損失或損 如 閣下為個人申請人並合資格親身領取， 閣下不得 害的任何法律責任。此包括，但不限於，該等資料中不 授權任何其他人士代領。如 閣下為公司申請人並合資 論如何造成的任何錯誤或遺漏，或代表或任何其他人士 格派人領取， 閣下的授權代表須攜同蓋上公司印鑑的 或實體對該等資料或任何該等資料的文件記錄、影像、 授權書領取。個人申請人及授權代表領取股票時均須出 記錄或複製品作出的任何依據，或其準確性、完整性、 示香港中央證券登記有限公司接納的身份證明文件。 合時性或可靠性。 By signing an Application Form or by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC, you agree to all of the above. Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name Personal Data ‧ any other incidental or associated purposes relating Personal Information Collection Statement to the above and/or to enable the Company and the H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to This Personal Information Collection Statement informs securities' holders and/or regulators and/or any other the applicant for, and holder of, Hong Kong Offer Shares, purposes to which the securities' holders may from of the policies and practices of the Company and its time to time agree. H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the 3. Transfer of personal data Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Personal data held by the Company and its H Share Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Registrar relating to the securities holders will be kept 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of may, to the extent necessary for achieving any of the securities to supply correct personal data to the Company above purposes, disclose, obtain or transfer (whether or its agents and the H Share Registrar when applying within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data to, from for securities or transferring securities into or out of or with any of the following: their names or in procuring the services of the H Share ‧ the Company's appointed agents such as financial Registrar. advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal share registrar; Failure to supply the requested data may result in your ‧ where applicants for securities request a deposit into application for securities being rejected, or in delay or CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will the inability of the Company or its H Share Registrar to use the personal data for the purposes of operating effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may CCASS; also prevent or delay registration or transfers of the Hong ‧ any agents, contractors or third-party service providers Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied 版 who offer administrative, telecommunications, for and/or the dispatch of Share certificate(s) and/or comput r, payment or other services to the Company refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. or the H Share Registrar in connection with their It is important that securities holders inform the r sp ctive business operation; ‧ the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory Company and the H Share Registrar immediate y of any r gulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. r quir d by laws, rules or regulations; and ‧ 樣 2. Purposes any p rsons or institutions with which the securities' holders have or propose to have dealings, such as The personal data of the securities ho ders may be their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers used,held, processed, and/or stored (by whatever means) etc. for the following purposes: 4. Retention of personal data ‧ processing your application and refund cheque, where applicable, verification of co liance with The Company and its H Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities the terms and application procedures set out in for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which this Application Form and the Prospectus and the personal data were collected. Personal data which announcing results of lloc tion of the Hong Kong is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in Offer Sh res; accordance with the Ordinance. ‧ compli nce with pplic ble l ws and regulations in 5. Access to and correction of personal data Hong Kong nd elsewhere; ‧ registering new issues or tr nsfers into or out of Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the the n mes of securities' holders including, where Company or the H Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any applicable, HK CC Nominees; data that is inaccurate. The Company and the H Share ‧ maintaining or updating the register of securities' Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the holders of the Company; processing of such requests. ‧ verifying securities holders' identities; All requests for access to data or correction of data should ‧ establishing benefit entitlements of securities' Samplebe addressed to us, at our registered address disclosed in holders of the Company, such as dividends, rights the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus issues, bonus issues, etc.; or as notified from time to time, for the attention of the ‧ distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries; company secretary, or our H Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer. ‧ compiling statistical information and securities' holder profiles; ‧ disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and 如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份的申請 人和持有人說明有關本公司及其H 股證券登記處 有關個人資料和香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私 隱）條例》（「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 3. 轉交個人資料 本公司及其H 股證券登記處所持有關證券持有人 的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其H 股證券登 記處可以在為達到上述任何目的之必要情況下， 向下列任何人士披露，獲取或轉交（無論在香港 境內或境外）有關個人資料： 版 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 ‧ 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款 證券申請人及登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或 銀行和主要海外股份過戶登記分處； 轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求H 股證券登記處的服務 ‧ （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系 時，必須向本公司或其代理人及H 股證券登記處 統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會 提供準確個人資料。 就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券 ‧ 向本公司或H 股證券登記處提供與其各自業 被拒或延遲，或本公司或其H 股證券登記處無法 務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其 落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登 他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務 記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及╱或 供應商； 寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或退款支票。 ‧ 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或 Sample 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須 政府部門或遵照其他法例、規則或法規；及 立即通知本公司及H 股證券登記處。 ‧ 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人 2. 目的 士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師 證券持有人的個人資料可被採用及以任何方式持 或股票經紀等。 樣 有、處理及╱或保存，以作下列用途： 4. 個人資料的保留 ‧ 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核 實是否符合本申請表格及招股章程載列的條 本公司及其H 股證券登記處將按收集個人資料所 款和申請程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配 需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。 結果； 無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 ‧ 遵守香港及其他地區的適用法律及法規； 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 ‧ 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適 用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 證券持有人有權確定本公司或H 股證券登記處是 券； 否持有其個人資料，並有權索取有關該資料的副 ‧ 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； 本並更正任何不準確資料。本公司和H 股證券登 ‧ 核實證券持有人的身份； 記處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費 ‧ 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股 用。 息、供股和紅股等； ‧ 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； 所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程 ‧ 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； 「公司資料」一節所披露或不時通知的本公司註冊 ‧ 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 地址送交公司秘書，或向本公司的H 股證券登記 ‧ 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱ 處的個人資料私隱事務主任提出。 或使本公司及H 股證券登記處能履行對證券 持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證 閣下簽署申請表格或向香港結算發出電子認購指 券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。 示，即表示同意上述各項。 Attachments Original document

