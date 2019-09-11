Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : WHITE APPLICATION FORM

You should read this Application Form in conjunction with the Prospectus, which contains further information on the application procedures.
招股章程尚有關於申請程序的其他資料，本申請表格應與招股章程一併閱讀。
Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.
上 海 復 宏 漢 霖 生 物 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司
版
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）
Stock Code
:
2696
股份代號
:
2696
Maximum Offer Price
: HK$57.80 p r Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of
1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock
Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full
on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to
樣
最高發售價
refund)
港元，另加1% 經紀佣金、
: 每股發售股份57.80
0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交
易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退
還）
Sample
Application Form 申請表格
To: Sh ngh i Henlius Biotech, Inc.
致：上海復宏漢霖生物技術股份有限公司
Joint Sponsors
聯席保薦人
Joint Glob l Coordin tors
聯席全球協調人
Joint Represent tives
聯席代表
Joint Bookrunners
聯席賬簿管理人
Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
Applicants' declaration
申請人聲明
I/We agree to the terms and conditions and
本人╱吾等同意本申請表格及招股章程的條款及
application procedures in this Application Form
條件以及申請程序。見本申請表格「填交本申請
and the Prospectus. Please refer to the "Effect of
表格的效用」一節。
completing and submitting this Application Form"
section of this Application Form.
警告：任何人士只限作出一次為其利益而進行的
Warning: Only one application may be made for the
benefit of any person(other than an application made in the
申請（惟(i) 以合資格復星國際股東身份於橙色申
capacity as (i) a Qualifying Fosun International Shareholder
請表格或通過www.eipo.com.hk 透過橙表eIPO
on the ORANGE Application Form or through the Orange
Form eIPO service via www.eipo.com.hk or (ii) a Qualifying
服務或(ii) 以合資格復星醫藥H 股股東身份於藍
Fosun Pharma H Shareholder on the BLUE Application
色申請表格或通過www.eipo.com.hk 透過藍表
Form or through the Blue Form eIPO service via www.
eIPO 服務提出的申請除外）。請參閱「填交本申
eipo.com.hk). Please refer to the last four bullets of "Effect of
completing and submitting this Application Form" section.
請表格的效用」一節最後四點。
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Signed by (all) applicant(s) (all joint applicants must sign): 由（所有）申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人必須簽署）：
Date: 日期:
╱
╱
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
Lodged by 遞交申請的經紀
Broker No. 經紀號碼
Broker's Chop 經紀印章
D 日
M 月
Y 年
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for (not more than
3,234,800 H Shares)
Cheque/banker's cashier order number 支票╱銀行本票號碼
申請香港發售股份數目（不超過3,234,800 股H 股）
Name of bank on which cheque/banker's cashier order is drawn
(see "How to make your application" section) 兌現支票╱銀
Total amount 總額
行本票的銀行名稱（見「申請手續」一節）
HK$
港元
Name in English (in BLOCK letters) 英文姓名╱名稱（正楷）
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
Name in Chinese 中文姓名╱名稱
Family name or company name 姓氏或公司名稱
Forename(s) 名字
版
Occupation in English 職業（以英文填寫）
Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
R gistration No.* (Please delete as appropriate) 香港身份證號碼╱
護照號碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
Names of all other joint applicants in English (if any, in BLOCK tt r)
Hong Kong Id ntity Card No./Passport No./Hong Kong Business
所有其他聯名申請人的英文姓名╱名稱（如有，正楷）
R gistration No. of all other joint applicants* (Please delete as
樣
appropriate) 所有其他聯名申請人的香港身份證號碼╱護照號
1)
碼╱香港商業登記號碼*（請刪除不適用者）
2)
1)
2)
3)
3)
Sample
Hong Kong address in English and telephone no. (joint applicants should give the address and the telephone number offirst-namedapplicant only, in BLOCK letters)香港地址（以英文正楷填寫）及電話號碼（聯名申請人只須填寫排名首位申請人的地址及電話號碼）
Telephone No. 電話號碼
For Nominees: You will be tre ted s applying for your own benefit if you do not complete this section. Please provide an account number or identific tion code for each (joint) beneficial owner. 由代名人遞交：代名人若不填寫本節，是項認購申請 將視作為 閣下利益提出。請填寫每名（聯名）實益擁有人的 賬戶號碼或識別編碼。
ADDRESS LABEL地址標貼(Yourname(s)andaddressin Hong Kong in BLOCK letters 請用英文正楷填寫姓名╱名稱及 香港地址）
For Internal use 此欄供內部使用
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
*(1)
An individual must provide his Hong Kong Identity Card number or, if he does not hold a Hong Kong
Identity Card, his passport number. A body corporate must provide its Hong Kong Business Registration
number. Each joint applicant must provide its or
his relevant number. The Hong Kong Identity Card
number(s)/passport number(s)/Hong Kong Business Registration number(s) will be transferred to a third party
for checking the Application Form's validity.
個別人士須填寫其香港身份證號碼或（如非香港身份證持有人）護照號碼。法人團體須填寫其香
港商業登記號碼。每名聯名申請人均須提供其相關號碼。該等香港身份證號碼╱護照號碼╱香
港商業登記號碼將轉交第三方以核實申請表格的有效性。
版
(2)
Part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of you or, for joint applicants, the first-named
applicant may be printed on your refund cheque (if any). Your banker may require verification of your Hong
Kong Identity Card number/passport number before you can cash your refund cheque.
日後如需退回申請股款，退款支票上或會印有
閣下或（如屬聯名申請人）排名首位申請人的香
港身份證號碼╱護照號碼的一部分。銀行兌現退款支票前或會要求查證 閣下的香港身份證號
碼╱護照號碼。
(3)
If an application is made by an unlisted company and:
樣
‧ the principal business of that company is dealing in securities; and
‧ you exercise statutory control over that company, then the application will be treated as being made for
your benefit.
倘若申請人是一家非上市公司，而：
‧ 該公司主要從事證券買賣業務；及
‧ 閣下對該公司可行使法定控制權，是項申請將視作為
閣下的利益提出。
Mixed Media Offer
混合媒介要約
The Company will be relying on Section 9A of
本公司將依據香港法例第32L 章《公司（豁免公
the Companies (Exemption of Compani s and
司及招股章程遵從條文）公告》第9A 條，在(i)
Prospectuses from Compliance with Provisions)
並非與招股章程印刷本一併發出的情況下，發
Notice (Chapter 32L of the Laws of Hong Kong)
出白色及
黃色
申請表格；及(ii) 並非與招股章
and will be issuing (i) the WHITE and YELLOW
程印刷本一併發出的情況下，向相關合資格
Application Forms without them being accom anied
復星國際股東發出橙色申請表格及向相關合資
by a printed Prospectus; and (ii) the ORANGE
格復星醫藥H 股股東發出藍色申請表格，除非
Application Forms to the relevant Qualifying Fosun
相關合資格復星國際股東或相關合資格復星醫
International Shareholders and the BLUE A lication
藥H 股股東（視情況而定）已選擇根據復星國際
Forms to the relevant Qualifying Fosun Pharma H
或復星醫藥（視情況而定）公司通訊政策收取
Shareholders without them being acco panied by
公司通訊印刷本或未被要求選擇收取復星國
a printed Prospectus, unless the relevant Qualifying
際或復星醫藥（視情況而定）公司通訊稿的方
Fosun International Shareholders or the relevant
式，在此情況下，招股章程印刷本會分開寄發
Qualifying Fosun Ph r H Shareholders (as the
予彼等。招股章程的印刷本的內容與招股章程
case m y be) h ve elected to receive corporate
的電子版本相同，招股章程的電子版本分別
communic tions in printed form under the corporate
在本公司網站www.henlius.com及聯交所網站
communic tions policy of Fosun International or
www.hkexnews.hk「披露易＞上市公司公告＞最
Fosun Ph rma ( s the c se may be), or have not
新上市公司公告」一欄中可供查閱及下載。
been sked to elect the me ns of receiving the
corporate communication of Fosun International or
Fosun Pharma (as the case may be), in which case
the printed Prospectus will be despatched to them
separately. The contents of the printed Prospectus are
identical to the electronic version of the Prospectus
which can be accessed and downloaded from the
websitesSampleof the Company at www.henlius.comand
the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkunder the
"HKExnews > Listed Company Information > Latest
Listed Company Information" section, respectively.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Members of the public, the Qualifying Fosun
有意索取招股章程印刷本的公眾人士、合資格
International Shareholders and the Qualifying Fosun
復星國際股東及合資格復星醫藥H 股股東可於
Pharma H Shareholders who wish to obtain a copy
二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九時正至
of the printed Prospectus may obtain a copy, free of
二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）中午十二時正
charge, upon request during normal business hours
的正常辦公時間內，在以下地點免費索取：
from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 12 September 2019 until
12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at the
版
following locations:
1. any of the following branches of the receiving
1.
本公司收款銀行的下列任何分行：
banks of the Company:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
中國銀行（香港）有限公司
District
Branch Name
Address
地區
分行名稱
地址
Hong Kong
Des Voeux Road
111-119 Des Voeux Road West,
香港島
德輔道西分行
香港德輔道西111-119號
Island
West Branch
Hong Kong
Chai Wan Branch
Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343 Chai Wan
柴灣分行
香港柴灣道341-343號
Road, Chai Wan, Hong Kong
宏德居B座
Kowloon
Telford Plaza Branch
Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai
九龍
德福廣場分行
九龍灣偉業街33號
Sample
德福廣場P2-P7號舖
Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon
Olympian City Branch
Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting
奧海城分行
九龍海庭道18號
Road, Kowloon
奧海城二期一樓133號
New
Metro City Branch
Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1,
新界
新都城分行
新界將軍澳新都城一期
Territories
Tseung Kwan O, New Territori s
樣
二樓209號
Ma On Shan
Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan P aza, Sai
馬鞍山廣場分行
新界馬鞍山西沙路
Plaza Branch
Sha Road, Ma On Shan, New Territories
馬鞍山廣場L2層2103號
CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited
招商永隆銀行有限公司
District
Branch Na e
Address
地區
分行名稱
地址
Hong Kong
Head Office
45 Des Voeux Road Central
香港島
總行
德輔道中45號
Isl nd
Kennedy Town Br nch
28 C tchick Street
堅尼地城分行
吉席街28號
Kowloon
Mongkok Br nch
B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre,
九龍
旺角分行
彌敦道636號招商永隆
636 N than Road
銀行中心地庫
Tsim ha Tsui Branch
4 Carnarvon Road
尖沙咀分行
加拿分道4號
New
Tsuen Wan Branch
251 Sha Tsui Road
新界
荃灣分行
沙咀道251號
Territories
2. any of the following offices of the below Joint
2.
以下聯席全球協調人的下列任何辦事處：
Global Coordinators:
China International Capital Corporation
中國國際金融香港證券有限公司
Hong Kong Securities Limited
香港
29th Floor, One International Finance Centre
中環
1 Harbour View Street
港景街1 號
Central
國際金融中心一期29 樓
Hong Kong
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
如 閣下欲以本身名義登記將獲發行的香港發售股份，請使用本表格
Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited
Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited
Level 55 Cheung Kong Center
香港
2 Queen's Road Central
中環
Central
皇后大道中2 號
Hong Kong
長江集團中心55 樓
BOCI Asia Limited
中銀國際亞洲有限公司
26th Floor, Bank of China Tower
香港
版
1 Garden Road
中環
Central
花園道1 號
Hong Kong
中銀大廈26 樓
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch
樣
52/F, Two International Finance Centre
香港
8 Finance Street
中環
Central
金融街8 號
Hong Kong
國際金融中心二期52 樓
CMB International Capital Limited
招銀國際融資有限公司
45/F, Champion Tower
香港
Sample
中環
3 Garden Road
Central
花園道3 號
Hong Kong
冠君大廈45 樓
Fosun Hani Securities Limited
復星恆利證券有限公司
Suite 2101-2105 21/F Cham ion Tower
香港
3 Garden Road
中環
Central
花園道3 號
Hong Kong
冠君大廈21 樓2101-2105室
3. the Depository Counter of HKSCC at 1/F, One
3. 香港結算存管處服務櫃檯，地址為香港中
& Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place,
環康樂廣場8 號交易廣場一座及二座一樓。
Centr l, Hong Kong.
Det ils of where printed Prospectuses ay be
可索取招股章程印刷本的地址詳情將於派
obt ined will be displ yed prominently at every
發白色申請表格的收款銀行各指定分行以
design ted br nch of receiving banks where
顯眼方式展示。
WHITE Applic tion Forms are distributed.
During normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. on
於二零一九年九月十二日（星期四）上午九
Thursday, 12 eptember 2019 until 12:00 noon
時正至二零一九年九月十七日（星期二）
on Tuesday, 17 September 2019, at least three
中午十二時正的正常辦公時間內，在派發
copies of the printed Prospectus will be available
白色及黃色申請表格的各個地點（載於招
for inspection at every location where the WHITE
股章程「如何申請香港發售股份及預留股
and YELLOW Application Forms are distributed
份」），均有至少三份招股章程印刷本可供
as set out in the section headed "How to Apply for
查閱。
閣下提交本申請表格前須閱讀招股
Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares "
章程。
in the Prospectus. You should read the Prospectus
prior to submitting this Application Form.
樣
版
Sample
This page is int ntiona y l ft blank
此乃白頁 特意留空
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
How to make your application
1. Use the table below to calculate how much you must pay. Your application must be for a minimum of 100 Hong Kong Offer Shares and in one of the numbers set out in the table, or your application will be rejected.
NUMBER OF HONG KONG OFFER SHARES THAT MAY BE APPLIED FOR AND PAYMENTS
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
No. of Hong Kong
Amount payable
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
Offer Shares
on application
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
applied for
HK$
100
5,838.25
3,500
204,338.58
70,000
4,086,771.54
2,000,000
116,764,901.20
200
11,676.49
4,000
233,529.80
80,000
4,670,596.05
2,500,000
145,956,126.50
300
17,514.74
4,500
262,721.03
90,000
5,254,420.55
3,000,000
175,147,351.80
400
23,352.98
5,000
291,912.25
100,000
5,838,245.06
3,234,800(1)
188,855,551.20
500
29,191.23
6,000
350,294.70
200,000
11,676,490.12
版
600
35,029.47
7,000
408,677.15
300,000
17,514,735.18
700
40,867.71
8,000
467,059.60
400,000
23,352,980.24
800
46,705.96
9,000
525,442.06
500,000
29,191,225.30
900
52,544.20
10,000
583,824.51
600,000
35,029,470.36
1,000
58,382.45
20,000
1,167,649.01
700,000
40,867,715.42
1,500
87,573.68
30,000
1,751,473.52
800,000
46,705,960.48
2,000
116,764.90
40,000
2,335,298.02
900,000
52,544,205.54
2,500
145,956.13
50,000
2,919,122.53
1,000,000
58,382,450.60
(1) Maximum number of Hong
Kong Offer Shares you may
3,000
175,147.35
60,000
3,502,947.04
1,500,000
87,573,675.90
apply for.
樣
Sample
2. Complete the form in English in BLOCK tt rs and sign it. Only written signatures will be accepted (and not
by way of personal chop).
3. Staple your cheque or banker's cashier order to the form. Each application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares must be accompanied by either one se arate cheque or one separate banker's cashier order. Your application
will be rejected if your cheque or banker's cashier order does not meet all the following requirements:
The cheque must:
Banker's cashier order must:
‧ be in Hong Kong dollars;
‧ not be post-d ted;
‧be m de p y ble to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - HENLIUS
BIOTECH PUBLIC OFFER ";
‧ be crossed "Account P yee Only";
‧ be dr wn on your Hong Kong dollar bank
‧ be issued by a licensed bank in Hong Kong, and
account in Hong Kong; and
have your name certified on the back by a person
‧ show your account name, which must either be
authorised by the bank. The name on the banker's
pre-printed on the cheque, or be endorsed on the
cashier order must correspond with your name.
back by a person authorised by the bank. This
If it is a joint application, the name on the back
account name must correspond with your name.
of the banker's cashier order must be the same as
If it is a joint application, the account name must
the first-named applicant's name.
be the same as the first-named applicant's name.
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
4. Tear off the Application Form, fold it once and lodge your completed Application Form (with cheque or banker's cashier order attached) to one of the collection boxes at any of the following branches of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited and CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
District
Branch Name
Address
Hong Kong Island
Des Voeux Road West Branch 111-119 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong
版
Chai Wan Branch
Block B, Walton Estate, 341-343 Chai Wan Road,
Chai Wan, Hong Kong
Kowloon
Telford Plaza Branch
Shop Unit P2-P7, Telford Plaza, No.33 Wai Yip
Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon
Olympian City Branch
Shop 133, 1/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road,
Kowloon
New Territories
Metro City Branch
Shop 209, Level 2, Metro City Phase 1, Tseung
Kwan O, New Territories
Ma On Shan Plaza Branch
Shop 2103, Level 2, Ma On Shan Plaza, Sai Sha
Road, Ma On Shan, New Territories
Sample
CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited
District
Branch Name
Addr ss
Hong Kong Island
Head Office
45 D s Vo ux Road Central
Kennedy Town Branch
28 Catchick樣Street
Kowloon
Mongkok Branch
B/F CMB Wing Lung Bank Centre, 636 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui Branch
4 Carnarvon Road
New Territories
Tsuen Wan Branch
251 Sha Tsui Road
5. Your Application Form can be lodged at these times:
Thursd
y, 12
Septe
ber 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Frid
y, 13
Septe
ber 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mond
y, 16
Septe
ber 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesd
y, 17
September 2019
-
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
6. The l test time for lodging your application is 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application lists will be opened between 11:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon on that day, subject only to the weather conditions, as described in "D. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening and Closing of the Application Lists" in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares" section of the Prospectus.
The applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will commence on Thursday, 12 September 2019 through Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The application monies (including the brokerage fees, SFC transaction levies and Stock Exchange trading fees) will be held by the receiving banks and on behalf of the Company after the closing of the application lists and the refund monies, if any, will be returned to the applicants without interest on or before Tuesday, 24 September 2019. Investors should be aware that the dealings in the H Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Wednesday, 25 September 2019.
for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares
6.
Unless permitted by the Listing Rules and guidance l tt rs
und r the International Offering nor participated in the
issued by the Stock Exchange, or any relevant waiv rs that
Int rnational Offering (except in respect of Reserved Shares
have been granted by the Stock Exchange, you cannot app y
pursuant to the Preferential Offering);
for any Hong Kong Offer Shares if you are:
‧ agrto disclose to the Company, the H Share Registrar,
‧ an existing beneficial owner of shares in the Company
r c iving banks and the Relevant Persons any personal data
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
which th y may require about you and the person(s) for
‧ a director or chief executive officer of the Com any
whose b n fit you have made the application;
and/or any of its subsidiaries;
‧ if the laws of any place outside Hong Kong apply to your
‧ an associate of any of the above;
application, agree and warrant that you have complied with
‧
a connected person of the Com any or wi become a
a l such laws and none of the Company nor the Relevant
connected person of the Com any immediately u on
Persons will breach any law outside Hong Kong as a result
‧
completion of the Global Offering; or
of the acceptance of your offer to purchase, or any action
have been allocated or have a
lied for or indicated
arising from your rights and obligations under the terms and
an interest in any Offer Shares under the International
conditions contained in the Prospectus and this Application
Offering (except in respect of Reserved Shares applied
Form;
for pursuant to the Preferential Offering).
‧ agreethat once your application has been accepted, you may
B.
If you
re no
inee
not rescind it because of an innocent misrepresentation;
‧ agreethat your application will be governed by the laws of
You, as
nominee,
y
ke
ore than one application for the
Hong Kong Offer Sh res by: (i) giving electronic instructions to
Hong Kong;
‧ represent,warrantandundertakethat (i) you understand
HKSCC via Centr l Cle ring
nd Settle
ent System ("CCASS")
that the Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not
(if
you
re
CCASS
P rticip nt); or
(ii)
using a WHITE or
be registered under the U.S. Securities Act; and (ii) you and
YELLOW Applic tion Form,
nd lodge more than one application
any person for whose benefit you are applying for the Hong
in your own n me on beh lf of different beneficial owners.
Kong Offer Shares are outside the United States (as defined
C.
Effect of completing and submitting this Application
in Regulation S) or are a person described in paragraph (h)(3)
Form
of Rule 902 of Regulation S;
By completing and submitting this Application Form, you (and
‧ warrantthat the information you have provided is true and
if you are joint applicants, each of you jointly and severally) for
accurate;
yourself or as an agent or a nominee on behalf of each person for
‧ agreeto accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, or
whom you act:
any lesser number allocated to you under the application;
‧
undertake to execute all relevant documents and instruct
‧ authorisethe Company to place your name(s) on the
and authorise the Company and/or the Joint Representatives
Company's register of members as the holder(s) of any
(or their agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to
Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to you, and the Company
execute any documents for you and to do on your behalf all
and/or its agents to send any Share certificate(s) and/or any
things necessary to register any Hong Kong Offer Shares
refund cheque(s) to you or the first-named applicant for
allocated to you in your name as required by the Articles of
joint application by ordinary post at your own risk to the
Association;
address stated on the application, unless you have fulfilled
‧
agree to comply with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter
the criteria set out in "Personal Collection" in the "How to
622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Companies (Winding
Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved Shares"
Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of
section in the Prospectus to collect the Share certificate(s)
the Laws of Hong Kong) and the Articles of Association;
and/or refund cheque(s) in person;
If you are an individual who is eligible for personal collection, you must not authorise any other person to collect for you. If you are a corporate applicant which is eligible for personal collection, your authorised representative must bear a letter of authorisation from your corporation stamped with your corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives must produce,
Please use this form if you want the Hong Kong Offer Shares to be issued in your name
‧declare and represent that except for an application made in
at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to
the capacity as a Qualifying Fosun International Shareholder
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.
or a Qualifying Fosun Pharma H Shareholders under the
If
you do not collect
your refund cheque(s)
and/or Share
Preferential Offering, this is the only application made and
certificate(s) personally
within the
time period
specified
for
the only application intended by you to be made to benefit
collection, they will be
dispatched
promptly to the address
as
you or the person for whose benefit you are applying;
specified on this Application Form by ordinary post at your own
‧understand that the Company and the Joint Representatives
risk.
will rely on your declarations and representations in deciding
If you apply for less than 1,000,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares,
whether or not to make any allotment of any of the Hong
Kong Offer Shares to you and that you may be prosecuted
your refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) will be sent to the
‧
for making a false declaration;
address on the relevant Application Form on or before Tuesday,
(if the application is made for your own benefit) warrant
24 September 2019, by ordinary post and at your own risk.
that no other application has been or will be made for your
Refund of your money
benefit on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form or by
If you do not receive any Hong Kong Offer Shares or if your
giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or to the
application is accepted only in part, the Company will refund to
White Form eIPO Service Provider by you or by any one
you your application monies (including the related 1% brokerage,
‧
as your agent or by any other person; and
0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange
(if you are making the application as an agent for the benefit
trading fee) without interest. If the Offer Price is less than the
of another person) warrant that (i) no other application has
maximum Offer Price, the Company will refund to you the surplus
been or will be made by you as agent for or for the benefit of
application monies (including the related 1% brokerage, 0.0027%
that person or by that person or by any other person as agent
SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee)
for that person on a WHITE or YELLOW Application
without interest.
Form
or by giving electronic application instructions
The refund procedures are stated in the "H. Despatch/Collection of
to HKSCC and (ii) you have due authority to sign the
Application Form or give electronic application instructions
in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares and Reserved
on behalf of that other person as its agent.
Shares" section of the Prospectus.
D.
Power of attorney
Application by HKSCC Nominees Limited ("HKSCC
If your application is made through an authorised attorney, the
"
版
Sample
Company and the Joint Representatives may accept or reject your
Nominees )
application at their discretion, and on any conditions they think fit,
Where this Application Form is signed by HKSCC Nominees
including evidence of the attorney's authority.
on
b half of p rsons who have given electronic application
Determination of Offer Price and Allocation of Hong Kong
instructions to apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares, the
provisions of this Application Form which are inconsistent with
Offer Shares
those s t out in the Prospectus shall not apply and provisions in the
The Offer Price is expected to be fixed on or around Tu sday, 17
Prosp ctus shall prevail.
September 2019. Applicants are required to pay the maximum
Without limiting the generality of this paragraph, the following
Offer Price of HK$57.80 for each Hong Kong Offer Share tog th r
s ctions of this Application Form are inapplicable where this form
with 1% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005%
is sign d樣by HKSCC Nominees:
Stock Exchange trading fee. If the Offer Price is not agre d among
‧ "Applicants' declaration" on the first page;
the Company and the Joint Representatives (for themse ves and on
behalf of the Underwriters) on or before Tuesday, 24 Se tember
‧
"Warning" on the first page;
2019, the Global Offering will not proceed.
‧
"If you are a nominee";
Applications for Hong Kong Offer Shares will not be rocessed
‧ All representations and warranties under the "Effect
of
completing and submitting this Application Form" section,
and no allotment of any Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made
except the first one regarding registration of Hong Kong
until the application lists close.
Offer Shares in the applicant's name and the signing of
The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the
documents to enable the applicant to be registered as the
indication of the level of interest in the International Offering, the
‧
holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
level of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the
"If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is
Preferenti l Offering nd the b sis of llocation of the Hong Kong
‧
successful (in whole or in part)"; and
Offer Sh res nd the Reserved Sh res on Tuesday, 24 September
"Refund of your money".
2019 in South China Morning Post (in English) and Hong Kong
The following sections in the "How to Apply for Hong Kong
Economic Times (in Chinese),
nd on the website of the Stock
Offer Shares and Reserved Shares" section of the Prospectus are
Exchange
twww.hkexnews.hk
nd the Company's website at
inapplicable where this form is signed by HKSCC Nominees:
www.henlius.com. Results of
lloc tions and the Hong Kong
‧
"8. How many applications can you make"; and
Identity C rd/p ssport/Hong Kong business registration numbers
‧
"F. Circumstances in which You Will Not be Allocated
of successful pplic nts under the Hong Kong Public Offering and
Offer Shares".
Preferenti l Offering (where pplic ble) will be available on the
Effect of the Information You Give to Computershare Hong
above websites.
Kong Investor Services Limited
If your application for Hong Kong Offer Shares is successful
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and its
(in whole or in part)
related bodies' corporate, directors, officers, employees and agents
If you apply for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares, you
("Representatives") expressly disclaim and exclude to the maximum
may collect refund cheque(s) and/or Share certificate(s) in person
extent permitted by law any liability for any loss or damage suffered
from Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at
or incurred by the applicant or any other person or entity however
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's
caused relating in any way to, or connected with, any information
Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on
provided by or on behalf of the applicant on or in connection with
Tuesday, 24 September 2019 or such other date as notified by us
this document or any services provided hereunder, or any other
in the newspapers.
written or oral communication provided by or on behalf of the
applicant in connection with this document or any services provided hereunder. This includes, without limitation, any errors or omissions in such information however caused, or the Representatives or any other person or entity placing any reliance on such information or any documentation, image, recording or reproduction of such information, or its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 22:41:05 UTC